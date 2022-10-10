Advanced search
Pathward Earns National Award for Employee Volunteerism
BU
10/04Pathward Reveals New Brand Identity, Following Name Change from MetaBank
BU
Pathward Financial, Inc. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Pathward Earns National Award for Employee Volunteerism

10/10/2022 | 08:16am EDT
The purpose-driven company’s award-winning Community Impact Program encourages employees to give back to their communities.

The American Bankers Association Foundation named Pathward™, N.A., formerly known as MetaBank®, N.A., a winner of its 2022 Community Commitment Award. The award recognizes Pathward’s Community Impact Program in the Volunteerism category. The Foundation presented the award to Pathward during the ABA’s Annual Convention on Oct. 4 in Austin, Texas. Award winners were chosen by a field of nationally recognized experts.

Launched in 2021, Pathward’s Community Impact Program partners with organizations that provide resources for the unbanked and underbanked and aid historically marginalized populations. Through corporate giving, employee volunteer activities, and charitable investments, the Community Impact Program delivers on Pathward’s purpose of powering financial inclusion for all™ by lifting up the communities Pathward serves. In the first year of the program, Pathward tallied nearly $700,000 in charitable investments, 4,096 total employee volunteer hours tracked and 740 hours of paid time off for volunteering.

“At Pathward, we believe in creating lasting, positive change within the communities where we live and operate,” said Anthony Sharett, Pathward’s President. “Our Community Impact Program has led to fruitful partnerships with community stakeholders and organizations that are providing wraparound services for those in need. I’m proud of our employees who have worked so hard to serve their communities and promote economic mobility in the spirit of our purpose. We are honored to accept this award for the team’s collective efforts.”

The ABA selection committee chose the winning banks based on the creativity and thoughtfulness of programs — traditional or innovative in nature and structure — that embody the ideals of corporate social responsibility and demonstrate success in measurable terms.

“We received many strong entries this year, but Pathward and its Community Impact Program stood out among the pack,” said Lindsay Torrico, executive director, ABA Foundation. “It’s wonderful to see an organization identify a need within its community and immediately get to work. We applaud Pathward for its unwavering commitment to community and hope others throughout the industry will be inspired to give back and drive community change.”

Learn more about Pathward’s Community Impact Program and volunteerism efforts on Pathward.com. Learn more about the ABA Foundation Community Commitment Awards, visit ABA.com/awards.

About Pathward™

Pathward™, N.A., a national bank, is a subsidiary of Pathward Financial, Inc.™ (Nasdaq: CASH). Pathward is a U.S.-based financial empowerment company driven by its purpose to power financial inclusion for all™. Pathward strives to increase financial availability, choice and opportunity across our Banking as a Service and Commercial Finance business lines. The strategic business lines provide end-to-end support to individuals and businesses. Learn more at Pathward.com.


