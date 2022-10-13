Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Pathward Financial, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CASH   US59100U1088

PATHWARD FINANCIAL, INC.

(CASH)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-13 pm EDT
38.86 USD   +6.32%
05:48pPathward Financial, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings and Host Conference Call on October 27, 2022
BU
10/12Piper Sandler Adjusts Pathward Financial's Price Target to $54 from $55, Keeps Overweight Rating
MT
10/10Pathward Earns National Award for Employee Volunteerism
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Pathward Financial, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings and Host Conference Call on October 27, 2022

10/13/2022 | 05:48pm EDT
Pathward Financial, Inc.TM (“Pathward Financial”, the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CASH) today announced it will release financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022 on Thursday, October 27, 2022, after market close. Pathward Financial also will host a conference call and earnings webcast at 4:00 p.m. Central Daylight Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time) on the same day to discuss these results.

Interested parties may access the conference call by dialing 1-844-200-6205 (International: +1-929-526-1599) approximately 10 minutes prior to start time and referencing access code 372192. Participants wishing to join the call via webcast can access the link from Pathward Financial’s Investor Relations website at www.pathwardfinancial.com.

The webcast replay will be archived at www.pathwardfinancial.com for one year.

This press release and other important information about the Company are available at www.pathwardfinancial.com.

About Pathward Financial, Inc.TM

Pathward Financial, Inc. (Nasdaq: CASH) is a U.S.-based financial holding company driven by its purpose to power financial inclusion for all™. Through our subsidiary, Pathward™, N.A., we strive to increase financial availability, choice, and opportunity across our Banking as a Service and Commercial Finance business lines. These strategic business lines provide end-to-end support to individuals and businesses. Learn more at www.pathwardfinancial.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on PATHWARD FINANCIAL, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 554 M - -
Net income 2022 151 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,09x
Yield 2022 0,55%
Capitalization 1 062 M 1 062 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,92x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,69x
Nbr of Employees 1 121
Free-Float 97,6%
Chart PATHWARD FINANCIAL, INC.
Pathward Financial, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends PATHWARD FINANCIAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 36,55 $
Average target price 47,00 $
Spread / Average Target 28,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brett L. Pharr Chief Executive Officer & Director
Anthony M. Sharett President
Glen William Herrick Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Douglas J. Hajek Chairman
Charles C. Ingram Executive VP, Chief Technology & Product Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PATHWARD FINANCIAL, INC.-38.74%1 062
AL RAJHI BANKING AND INVESTMENT CORPORATION-8.27%87 609
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED-11.73%50 870
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES-20.77%25 012
FIRSTRAND LIMITED-5.79%17 568
BANK OF JIANGSU CO., LTD.25.56%15 625