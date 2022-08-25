Log in
    CASH   US59100U1088

PATHWARD FINANCIAL, INC.

(CASH)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-08-24 pm EDT
34.75 USD   +0.26%
09:05aPathward Financial, Inc.™ Declares Cash Dividend
BU
09:03aPATHWARD FINANCIAL, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08/11PATHWARD'S NANCY SCHEMPP NAMED TO AMERICAN BANKER'S PRESTIGIOUS LIST OF THE MOST INFLUENTIAL WOMEN IN PAYMENTS : Next
BU
Pathward Financial, Inc.™ Declares Cash Dividend

08/25/2022 | 09:05am EDT
Pathward Financial, Inc.™ ("Pathward Financial" or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CASH), formerly known as Meta Financial Group, Inc., announced that the Company will pay a cash dividend of $0.05 per share for the fourth fiscal quarter of 2022. This dividend will be payable on October 3, 2022 to shareholders of record as of September 8, 2022.

At June 30, 2022, the Company had total assets of $6.73 billion and shareholders’ equity of $724.8 million.

This press release and other important information about the Company are available at PathwardFinancial.com.

About Pathward Financial, Inc.™

Pathward Financial, Inc.™ (Nasdaq: CASH) is a U.S.-based financial holding company driven by its purpose to power financial inclusion for all™. Through our subsidiary, Pathward™, N.A., we strive to increase financial availability, choice and opportunity across our Banking as a Service and Commercial Finance business lines. These strategic business lines provide end-to-end support to individuals and businesses. Learn more at PathwardFinancial.com.


All news about PATHWARD FINANCIAL, INC.
08/09PATHWARD FINANCIAL, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition a..
AQ
08/02INSIDER BUY : Pathward Financial
MT
07/28B. Riley Lowers Pathward Financial's Price Target to $48 from $55, Notes Disappointing ..
MT
07/28Keefe Bruyette & Woods Cuts Pathward Financial to Market Perform From Outperform, Price..
MT
07/27META : Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/27TRANSCRIPT : Meta Financial Group, Inc., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Jul 27, 2022
CI
07/27PATHWARD FINANCIAL : Investor Presentation Q3 FY2022
PU
Analyst Recommendations on PATHWARD FINANCIAL, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 553 M - -
Net income 2022 152 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,80x
Yield 2022 0,58%
Capitalization 1 010 M 1 010 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,83x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,64x
Nbr of Employees 1 121
Free-Float 97,5%
Technical analysis trends PATHWARD FINANCIAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 34,75 $
Average target price 49,33 $
Spread / Average Target 42,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brett L. Pharr Chief Executive Officer & Director
Anthony M. Sharett President
Glen William Herrick Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Douglas J. Hajek Chairman
Charles C. Ingram Executive VP, Chief Technology & Product Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PATHWARD FINANCIAL, INC.-41.75%1 010
AL RAJHI BANKING AND INVESTMENT CORPORATION2.23%96 424
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED-5.79%55 479
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES-9.67%28 516
FIRSTRAND LIMITED11.35%22 405
BANK OF JIANGSU CO., LTD.16.81%14 662