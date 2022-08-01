Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Pathward Financial, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    CASH   US59100U1088

PATHWARD FINANCIAL, INC.

(CASH)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-08-01 pm EDT
33.28 USD   -1.30%
07/28B. Riley Lowers Pathward Financial's Price Target to $48 from $55, Notes Disappointing Outlook on Several Fronts; Retains Buy Rating
MT
07/28Keefe Bruyette & Woods Cuts Pathward Financial to Market Perform From Outperform, Price Target to $45 From $67
MT
07/27META : Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Pathward Financial : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership - Form 4

08/01/2022 | 05:50pm EDT
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Dombrowski Nadia
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
PATHWARD FINANCIAL, INC. [CASH] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
_____ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
Chief Legal Officer /
(Last) (First) (Middle)
5501 S BROADBAND LN
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
SIOUX FALLS SD 57108
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
Dombrowski Nadia
5501 S BROADBAND LN

SIOUX FALLS, SD57108

Chief Legal Officer
Signatures
Chance Huber, attorney-in-fact 2022-08-01
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) Award pursuant to the Company's 2002 Omnibus Incentive Plan.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

Meta Financial Group Inc. published this content on 01 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2022 21:49:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
