Pathward's Sharmen Hall-Lengel and Stacy Sant Earn National Recognition as Leading Women in Secured Finance

Secured Finance Network profiled women in the industry who stand out from the crowd in this month’s issue of the association’s magazine, The Secured Lender.

Pathward®, N.A., an industry leading financial empowerment company, today announced that two leaders from its Commercial Finance team, Sharmen Hall-Lengel and Stacy Sant, are profiled in the March 2023 issue of The Secured Lender, a magazine published by the Secured Finance Network (SFNet). The Women in Secured Finance feature article is published online at SFnet.com.

According to SFNet.com, “The Women in Secured Finance profiles feature middle and senior female managers who stand out from the crowd by demonstrating leadership qualities and going above and beyond in their role.”

“We’re thrilled to see Stacy and Sharmen nationally recognized by the industry,” said Pathward’s President of Commercial Finance Christopher Soupal. “They set a fantastic example every day, and we’re grateful they are part of the Pathward team working to power financial inclusion through forward-thinking lending.”

Sharmen Hall-Lengel

Sharmen Hall-Lengel began working at Pathward’s Commercial Finance division 22 years ago. While much has changed, her passion for secured lending and the significance of her contributions to the industry have not. From her days as a Client Analyst to her current role as Director of Program Management, Hall-Lengel has held many positions in operations and technology and been instrumental in growing the business. In early 2022, she began collaborating with colleagues on projects aimed at positioning Pathward for the future, leading a team of Program Managers, Project Managers and Business Analysts engaged in initiatives key to the successful transformation of our business. Her knowledge of the business combined with her unique ability to get the job done have contributed to her current position as a key leader within the Pathward Commercial Finance division. Hall-Lengel demonstrates Pathward’s values every day in her work through leading by example and inspiring our teams to find a better way to deliver for our clients.

Stacy Sant

Stacy Sant is the Equipment Finance Director of Strategic Operations. In this role, she leads the Equipment Finance Credit Operations staff that deliver for Pathward’s clients every day. Throughout her 25 years in commercial finance, Sant has held roles in sales, credit underwriting, portfolio management, operations and workout – challenging herself by never staying in any one position for too long while rounding out her skillset. She credits parenting with expanding that skillset, as raising five children provided many opportunities for advocacy, problem-solving, conflict resolution and time management. Recently, company leaders selected Sant to participate as a member of a cross-divisional team that worked together to establish Pathward’s core values. She is proud of the values the committee created and is excited to be a part of shaping the culture of the newly rebranded organization. Sant leads by example, shows grace under pressure and brings a terrific skill set to the industry.

Looking to take a new path in your career? Visit our careers page to learn more about career opportunities at Pathward.

Learn more about Pathward’s Commercial Finance solutions at Pathward.com/commercial/.

About Pathward®

Pathward®, N.A., a national bank, is a subsidiary of Pathward Financial, Inc. (Nasdaq: CASH). Pathward is a U.S.-based financial empowerment company driven by its purpose to power financial inclusion. Pathward strives to increase financial availability, choice and opportunity across our Banking as a Service and Commercial Finance business lines. The strategic business lines provide end-to-end support to individuals and businesses. Learn more at Pathward.com.

