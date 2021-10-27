Patient Access Solutions Introduces CAMEO™

Forest Hills, NY, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Patient Access Solutions, Inc. (PASO), a provider of management solutions for the healthcare industry, has introduced CAMEO™ (the Comprehensive, Affordable, Mental Health, Effective, Outcomes) program for the overwhelmed and broken Mental Healthcare Industry.



Current treatment for Anxiety and Depression lack both the supply and the affordability for a majority of the market. Currently antidepressants only work on two-thirds of the people suffering from depression. In the medical community, this condition is known as “treatment-resistant depression.” Currently there are estimated to be over 100 million people suffering from treatment-resistant depression worldwide.

According to data from the Kaiser Family Foundation , 36% of adults reported symptoms of anxiety or depression, and that was BEFORE the pandemic even began. According to American Psychological Association 67% of adults in America feel stress due to Covid-19.

Patient Access Solutions’ CAMEO™ program offers a vast network of healthcare providers through their Telamentalhealth.com portal. With psychologists, psychiatrists, and social workers, our network of professionals helps to ensure successful management of personal challenges, including, but not limited to: stress, anxiety, depression, workplace issues, substance abuse, relationship issues, parenting issues, and any reason that causes concern.

The CAMEO™ New Horizons Center, the clinically managed office located in New Hyde Park, NY, offers one on one in-person counseling, for anxiety, stress and depression, offering in-office treatment protocols including Trans Cranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) and Ketamine Infusion therapy; patients have options and solutions.

At our New Hyde Park location, The CAMEO™ solution also offers MY BOOST IV. IV therapy is one of our most powerful tools to help support your unique physiology. We use IV therapy alongside other treatment plans to support your overall wellbeing and to help you lead a healthier life. It can also be used for people who are having trouble with mental health issues like anxiety, depression, and insomnia, or for those people who simply do not feel well or wake up feeling tired.

The CAMEO™ solution is designed to relieve the overwhelming pressure on the antiquated Mental Healthcare System. The demand for Mental Healthcare services is larger than MHCP can currently service. Many routine conditions are going untreated due to lack of access to Mental Healthcare providers and affordability. These untreated symptoms eventually can be more detrimental to a family or community and more difficult to treat. CAMEO™ is a comprehensive program that brings together existing and new technologies to leverage the efficiencies in a single program. Over the last 10 years, significant strides have been made to more effectively deliver access to the mental health patient electronically (Telamentalhealth.com portal) working closely with traditional “brick and mortar” mental health Clinics.

Not every patient responds well to “Video” or “just voice” therapist sessions and some enjoy a better sense of anonymity. PASO’s years of managing clinics has provided us a unique perspective and invaluable experience in the Mental Health industry. CAMEO™ has shown early signs of increasing access and increasing positive outcomes to a significantly larger market.

About Patient Access Solutions Inc.( www.pashealth.com )

Patient Access Solutions Inc. (PASHealth) is a Healthcare Solutions company which has created a formidable array of technology, resources and allies to enable it to become an agent of radical change in what has traditionally been a slowly evolving healthcare environment. It also provides practice management, business management consulting, and treatment services anxiety and depression. For more information about the services and products of Patient Access Solutions, please visit our website at www.pashealth.com .

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the companies, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, among other things, the following: general economic and business conditions; competition; unexpected changes in technologies and technological advances; ability to commercialize and manufacture products; results of experimental studies; research and development activities; changes in, or failure to comply with, governmental regulations; and the ability to obtain adequate financing in the future. This information is qualified in its entirety by cautionary statements and risk factors disclosure contained in certain of Patient Access Solutions Inc. Securities and Exchange Commission filings available at http://www.sec.gov .

