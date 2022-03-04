Log in
PATKOL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

Patkol Public : Dividend payment and Schedule of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders for the year 2022 (Revise meeting venue (E-AGM) )

03/04/2022
Date/Time
04 Mar 2022 20:16:23
Headline
Dividend payment and Schedule of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders for the year 2022 (Revise meeting venue (E-AGM) )
Symbol
PK
Source
PK
Full Detailed News 
                Schedule of Shareholders' meeting

Subject                                  : Schedule of Annual General Meeting of
 Shareholders
Date of Board resolution                 : 25-Feb-2022
Shareholder's meeting date               : 21-Apr-2022
Beginning time of meeting (h:mm)         : 10 : 00
Record date for the right to attend the  : 14-Mar-2022
meeting
Ex-meeting date                          : 11-Mar-2022
Significant agenda item                  :
  - Cash dividend payment
Venue of the meeting (Update)            : Electronic Meeting (E-AGM)
______________________________________________________________________

Dividend payment / Omitted dividend payment

Subject                                  : Cash dividend payment
Date of Board resolution                 : 25-Feb-2022
Type of dividend payment                 : Cash dividend payment
Record date for the right to receive     : 14-Mar-2022
dividends
Ex-dividend date                         : 11-Mar-2022
Payment for                              : Common shareholders
Cash dividend payment (baht per share)   : 0.065
Payment for                              : Preferred shareholders
Cash dividend payment (baht per share)   : 0.02375
Par value (baht)                         : 1.00
Payment date                             : 18-May-2022
Paid from                                :
    Operating period from 01-Jan-2021 to 31-Dec-2021

______________________________________________________________________
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer 
through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination
of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the
Stock Exchange of Thailand only.  The Stock Exchange of Thailand has   no
responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures,
reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any
losses and damages in any cases.  In case you have any inquiries or
clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed
company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Patkol pcl published this content on 04 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2022 13:25:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 3 208 M 98,4 M 98,4 M
Net income 2021 96,8 M 2,97 M 2,97 M
Net Debt 2021 715 M 21,9 M 21,9 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 250 M 38,3 M 38,3 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,34x
EV / Sales 2021 0,62x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 46,7%
Chart PATKOL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Patkol Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Sangchai Chotchuangchutchaval Vice Chairman, CEO & COO
Wannaporn Trinvisutthikul Secretary, Director-Finance & Accounting
Petipong Pungbun Na Ayudhya Chairman
Adisak Poolsri Executive Director-Technical & Development
Preecha Chantarangkul Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PATKOL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-1.64%38
ATLAS COPCO AB-24.77%56 483
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-7.28%37 897
FANUC CORPORATION-15.50%34 175
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES CO. LTD.-12.31%31 945
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC.-11.91%25 354