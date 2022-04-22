Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Pato Chemical Industry Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PATO   TH0532010Z02

PATO CHEMICAL INDUSTRY PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(PATO)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  04-20
11.70 THB   +0.86%
06:48aPATO CHEMICAL INDUSTRY PUBLIC : Shareholders meeting's resolution 1/2022
PU
03/21PATO CHEMICAL INDUSTRY PUBLIC : Publication of the invitation to Annual General Meeting of Shareholders 1/2022 on the Company's website
PU
02/25PATO CHEMICAL INDUSTRY PUBLIC : Dividend Payment, Set Date for Annual Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
PU
Pato Chemical Industry Public : Shareholders meeting's resolution 1/2022

04/22/2022 | 06:48am EDT
Date/Time
22 Apr 2022 17:05:58
Headline
Shareholders meeting's resolution 1/2022
Symbol
PATO
Source
PATO
Full Detailed News 
                Shareholders meeting's resolution

Subject                                  : Shareholders meeting's resolution
Shareholder's meeting date               : 22-Apr-2022
Meeting's resolution                     : Accordingly approved with board's 
resolution
______________________________________________________________________
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer 
through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination
of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the
Stock Exchange of Thailand only.  The Stock Exchange of Thailand has   no
responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures,
reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any
losses and damages in any cases.  In case you have any inquiries or
clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed
company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Pato Chemical Industry pcl published this content on 22 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2022 10:47:30 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 646 M 19,1 M 19,1 M
Net income 2021 119 M 3,50 M 3,50 M
Net cash 2021 269 M 7,93 M 7,93 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,6x
Yield 2021 6,78%
Capitalization 1 666 M 49,2 M 49,2 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,19x
EV / Sales 2021 2,25x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 49,2%
Chart PATO CHEMICAL INDUSTRY PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Pato Chemical Industry Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Viwat Trillit MD, Executive Director & Finance Manager
Metha Trillit Chairman & President
Kawinharn Polaharn Manager-Research & Development
Chaiwat Chandarasrivongs Independent Director
Lertchai Leelayonkul Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PATO CHEMICAL INDUSTRY PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-3.31%49
JIANGSU YANGNONG CHEMICAL CO., LTD.-8.54%5 765
ZHEJIANG XINAN CHEMICAL INDUSTRIAL GROUP CO.,LTD8.84%3 451
SHANDONG WEIFANG RAINBOW CHEMICAL CO., LTD21.45%3 016
ADAMA LTD.0.12%2 921
NANTONG JIANGSHAN AGROCHEMICAL & CHEMICALS CO.,LTD.35.87%2 572