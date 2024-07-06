Patrangsit Healthcare Group Public Company Limited is an Thailand-based company, which operates as a private hospital. The Company covers a range of medical services. It operates other three hospitals consisting of Phaet Rangsit Hospital, Phaet Rangsit 2 Hospital, Rangsit Maternal, and Child Specialist Hospital. The Company is engaged in offering medical services in various categories, such as heart and blood vessels, internal medicine, ophthalmology, otolaryngology, surgery, orthopedic surgery, obstetrics and gynecology, psychiatry, pediatrics, dental, health check, comprehensive male health, physical, hemodialysis, skin, gastrointestinal endoscopy, and radiology and laboratory, among others. The Company offers health check-up service and health treatment and consult. Under the Health Check-Up Service, it provides a variety of health check-up services by experienced medical professionals. Under the Health Treatment and Consult, it provides health treatment and consultation.