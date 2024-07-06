123,750,000 Common Shares of Patrangsit Healthcare Group Public Company Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 6-JUL-2024. These Common Shares will be under lockup for 367 days starting from 5-JUL-2023 to 6-JUL-2024.

Details:
165,000,000 shares are locked-up for 1 year since the first trading day. However, after 6 months from the first trading day, 25.00 percent of locked-up shares will be allowed to sell. After 1 year since the first trading day all of shares are able to sell.