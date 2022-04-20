Log in
    PAX   KYG694511059

PATRIA INVESTMENTS LIMITED

(PAX)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/20 09:00:02 pm BST
17.00 USD   +1.25%
10:38pPatria Announces First Quarter 2022 Investor Call
BU
03/14PATRIA INVESTMENTS : Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing of $230 Million Initial Public Offering and Exercise of Full Over-Allotment Option - Form 6-K
PU
03/11Patria Investments Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
Patria Announces First Quarter 2022 Investor Call

04/20/2022 | 10:38pm BST
Patria (Nasdaq:PAX) announced today that it will release financial results for the first quarter 2022 on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, and host a conference call via public webcast at 9:00 a.m. ET.

To register, please use the following link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/cdw24zyk

For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, there will be a webcast replay on the Shareholders section of Patria’s website at https://ir.patria.com/.

Patria distributes its earnings releases via its website and email lists. Those interested in firm updates can sign up to receive Patria press releases via email at https://ir.patria.com/ir-resources/email-alerts.

About Patria

Patria is a leading alternative investment firm focused on Latin America, with over 30 years of history and combined assets under management of $23.8 billion as of December 31, 2021, and a global presence with offices in 9 cities across 4 continents. Patria aims to provide consistent returns in attractive long-term investment opportunities that allow for portfolio diversification through its Private Equity, Infrastructure, Credit, Public Equities and Real Estate products. Through its investments Patria seeks to transform industries and untangle bottlenecks, generating attractive returns for its investors, while creating sustainable value for society. Further information is available at https://www.patria.com/.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 209 M - 160 M
Net income 2021 127 M - 97,3 M
Net cash 2021 396 M - 303 M
P/E ratio 2021 18,1x
Yield 2021 5,00%
Capitalization 2 286 M 2 286 M 1 752 M
EV / Sales 2021 9,04x
EV / Sales 2022 7,93x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 38,0%
Chart PATRIA INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Patria Investments Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends PATRIA INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 16,79 $
Average target price 23,24 $
Spread / Average Target 38,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alexandre Saigh Chief Executive Officer & Director
Marco Nicola D'Ippolito Chief Financial Officer
Olímpio Matarazzo Neto Chairman
Sabrina Foster Independent Director
Otavio Castello Branco Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PATRIA INVESTMENTS LIMITED3.64%2 286
BLACKROCK, INC.-23.37%106 446
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-11.17%85 878
UBS GROUP AG1.61%60 261
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-19.90%37 579
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-20.63%33 450