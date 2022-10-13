Patria Announces Third Quarter 2022 Investor Call

Advanced search
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-13 pm EDT
13.04 USD   +0.15%
GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patria (Nasdaq:PAX) announced today that it will release financial results for the third quarter 2022 on Thursday, November 3, 2022, and host a conference call via public webcast at 10:30 a.m. ET.

To register, please use the following link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/tvvm7j6c

For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, there will be a webcast replay on the Shareholders section of Patria’s website at https://ir.patria.com/.

Patria distributes its earnings releases via its website and email lists. Those interested in firm updates can sign up to receive Patria press releases via email at https://ir.patria.com/ir-resources/email-alerts.

About Patria

Patria is a leading alternative investment firm focused on Latin America, with over 30 years of history and combined assets under management of $26.3 billion, and a global presence with offices in 10 cities across 4 continents. Patria aims to provide consistent returns in attractive long-term investment opportunities that allow for portfolio diversification through its Private Equity, Infrastructure, Credit, Public Equities and Real Estate products. Through its investments Patria seeks to transform industries and untangle bottlenecks, generating attractive returns for its investors, while creating sustainable value for society. Further information is available at www.patria.com.

Contact

Josh Wood
t +1 917 769 1611
josh.wood@patria.com

Andre Medina
t +1 345 640 4904
andre.medina@patria.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
