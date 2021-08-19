Log in
Patria Investments : 2021 2Q Earnings Presentation

08/19/2021 | 06:14am EDT
Second Quarter 2021 Earnings

AUGUST 19, 2021

Disclaimer

This presentation may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. You can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "outlook," "indicator," "believes,"

"expects," "potential," "continues," "may," "will," "could," "should," "seeks," "approximately," "predicts," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "anticipates" or the negative

version of these words or other comparable words, among others. Forward-looking statements appear in a number of places in this presentation and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our intent, belief or current expectations. Forward-looking statements are based on our management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to our management. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we do not undertake any obligation to update them in light of new information or future developments or to release publicly any revisions to these statements in order to reflect later events or circumstances or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. Further information on these and other factors that could affect our financial results is included in filings we have made and will make with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including but not limited to those described under the section entitled "Risk Factors" in our most recent Form F-1 and 424(b) prospectus, as such factors may be updated from time to time in our periodic filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), which are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in our periodic filings.

This presentation does not constitute an offer of any Patria Fund. We prepared this presentation solely for informational purposes. The information in this presentation does not constitute or form part of, and should not be construed as, an offer or invitation to subscribe for, underwrite or otherwise acquire, any of our securities or securities of our subsidiaries or affiliates, nor should it or any part of it form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with any contract to purchase or subscribe for any of our securities or any of our subsidiaries or affiliates nor shall it or any part of it form the basis of or be relied on in connection with any contract or commitment whatsoever.

We have included in this presentation our Fee Related Earnings ("FRE") and Distributable Earnings ("DE"), which are non-GAAP financial measures, together with their reconciliations, for the periods indicated. We understand that, although FRE and DE are used by investors and securities analysts in their evaluation of companies, these measures have limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider them in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our results of operations as reported under IFRS. Additionally, our calculations of FRE and DE may be different from the calculation used by other companies, including our competitors in the financial services industry, and therefore, our measures may not be comparable to those of other companies.

2

Patria Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

AUGUST 19, 2021 - Patria Investments Limited (NASDAQ: PAX) today reported its unaudited results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Dividend

Patria has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.463 per share to record holders of common stock at the close of business on September 2, 2021. This dividend will be paid on September 16, 2021.

Conference Call

Patria will host its second quarter 2021 investor conference via public webcast on August 19, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. ET. To register, please use the following link: https://edge.media- server.com/mmc/p/66bsf8ek

For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, there will be a webcast replay on the Shareholders section of Patria's website at https://ir.patria.com/.

About Patria

Patria is a leading investment firm in Latin America's growing private markets, with over 30 years of history, combined assets under management of US$15.8 billion, and a global

presence with 10 offices across 4 continents. Patria aims to provide consistent returns in attractive long-term investment opportunities that allow for portfolio diversification through its flagship Private Equity and Infrastructure products, as well as its Country-specific products including Real Estate, Credit and Listed Equities. Through its investments Patria seeks to transform industries and untangle bottlenecks, generating attractive returns for its investors, while creating sustainable value for the society. Further information is available at https://www.patria.com/.

"We're very excited with our progress since the IPO, with nearly all of our key metrics running ahead of our expectations from the beginning of this year.

We are deploying capital faster, which is accelerating earnings growth, as well as our fundraising timelines.

Our Q2 results continue to demonstrate impressive rates of revenue and FRE growth, and we are delivering an attractive yield to shareholders with the

realization of performance fees."

ALEX SAIGH

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

Shareholder Relations Contacts

JOSH WOOD

ANDRE MEDINA

3

PatriaShareholdersRelations@patria.com

T: +1 917 769-1611 E: josh.wood@patria.com

T: +1 345 640-4904 E: andre.medina@patria.com

Patria Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

AUGUST 19, 2021

4

Patria's Second Quarter 2021 IFRS Results

  • GAAP Net Income was US$73.4 million for 2Q21 and US$86.5 million year-to-date ("YTD")

(US$ in millions)

2Q20

2Q21

YTD 2Q20

YTD 2Q21

LTM 2Q20

LTM 2Q21

Revenue from management fees

25.4

33.0

49.2

64.4

102.4

128.0

Revenue from incentive fees

0.1

-

0.1

0.0

5.1

3.3

Revenue from performance fees (1)

-

86.8

-

86.8

4.9

86.8

Revenue from M&A and monitoring fees

-

-

2.5

-

3.0

0.0

Taxes on revenue (2)

(0.9)

(0.8)

(1.7)

(1.6)

(4.3)

(3.6)

Revenue from services

24.6

119.0

50.1

149.6

111.1

214.5

Personnel expenses (3)

(6.2)

(11.3)

(13.1)

(21.7)

(31.5)

(35.8)

Amortization of intagible assets

(1.5)

(1.5)

(2.9)

(3.0)

(6.0)

(6.0)

Carried Interest Allocation

-

(30.4)

-

(30.4)

-

(30.4)

Cost of services rendered

(7.6)

(43.1)

(16.1)

(55.1)

(37.5)

(72.2)

Gross profit

17.0

75.8

34.0

94.5

73.6

142.3

Administrative expenses

(3.1)

(3.8)

(5.9)

(6.2)

(14.4)

(15.0)

Other income/(expenses) (4)

-

-

0.1

(2.4)

(0.6)

(4.5)

Operating income and expenses

13.9

72.0

28.3

85.9

58.7

122.8

Operating income before net financial income/(expense)

13.9

72.0

28.3

85.9

58.7

122.8

Net financial income/(expense)

(0.1)

0.2

0.4

(0.1)

0.3

(0.7)

Income before income tax

13.7

72.2

28.7

85.8

59.0

122.1

Income tax (5)

(0.5)

1.2

(3.1)

0.7

(3.2)

0.6

Net income for the period

13.2

73.4

25.6

86.5

55.8

122.8

Throughout this presentation all current period amounts are preliminary and unaudited. Totals may not add due to rounding.

See notes and definitions at end of document.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Patria Investments Ltd. published this content on 19 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2021 10:13:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
