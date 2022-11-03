Patria Investments : 2022 3Q Earnings Presentation
São Paulo
Bogotá
Montevideo
Santiago
Third Quarter 2022 Earnings
NOVEMBER 3, 2022
Disclaimer
This presentation may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. You can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "outlook," "indicator," "believes," "expects," "potential," "continues," "may," "will," "could," "should," "seeks," "approximately," "predicts," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "anticipates" or the negative version of these words or other comparable words, among others. Forward-looking statements appear in a number of places in this presentation and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our intent, belief or current expectations. Forward-looking statements are based on our management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to our management. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we do not undertake any obligation to update them in light of new information or future developments or to release publicly any revisions to these statements in order to reflect later events or circumstances or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. Further information on these and other factors that could affect our financial results is included in filings we have made and will make with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including but not limited to those described under the section entitled "Risk Factors" in our most recent annual report on Form 20-F, as such factors may be updated from time to time in our periodic filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), which are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in our periodic filings.
This presentation does not constitute an offer of any Patria Fund. We prepared this presentation solely for informational purposes. The information in this presentation does not constitute or form part of, and should not be construed as, an offer or invitation to subscribe for, underwrite or otherwise acquire, any of our securities or securities of our portfolio companies, nor should it or any part of it form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with any contract to purchase or subscribe for any of our securities or any of our portfolio companies nor shall it or any part of it form the basis of or be relied on in connection with any contract or commitment whatsoever.
Results for the current reporting period are preliminary and unaudited. We have included in this presentation our Fee Related Earnings ("FRE") and Distributable Earnings ("DE"), which are non-GAAP financial measures, together with their reconciliations, for the periods indicated. We understand that, although FRE and DE are used by investors and securities analysts in their evaluation of companies, these measures have limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider them in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our results of operations as reported under IFRS. Additionally, our calculations of FRE and DE may be different from the calculation used by other companies, including our competitors in the financial services industry, and therefore, our measures may not be comparable to those of other companies.
2
Patria Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results
NOVEMBER 3, 2022 - Patria Investments Limited (NASDAQ: PAX) today reported its unaudited results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.
Dividend
Patria has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.171 per share to record holders of common stock at the close of business on November 15, 2022. This dividend will be paid on December 7, 2022.
Patria is a leading alternative investment firm focused on Latin America, with over 30 years of history and combined assets under management of $26.5 billion, and a global presence with offices in 10 cities across 4 continents. Patria aims to provide consistent returns in attractive long-term investment opportunities that allow for portfolio diversification through its Private Equity, Infrastructure, Credit, Public Equities and Real Estate products. Through its investments Patria seeks to transform industries and untangle bottlenecks, generating attractive returns for its investors, while creating sustainable value for society. Further information is available at www.patria.com
"Patria's results for the third quarter reflect progress in our key growth drivers and the resilience of our
business model through today's
challenging environment.
We have raised more than $2.7 billion this year across a diverse range of products and our year-to-date Fee Related Earnings are up 67% compared to the prior year as we remain on track to reach our FRE guidance for 2022."
ALEX SAIGH
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
Shareholder Relations Contacts
JOSH WOOD
ANDRE MEDINA
3
PatriaShareholdersRelations@patria.com
T: +1 917 769-1611 E: josh.wood@patria.com
T: +1 345 640-4904 E: andre.medina@patria.com
Patria's Third Quarter 2022 IFRS Results
IFRS Net Income attributable to Patria was US$12.2 million for 3Q22 and US$46.4 million YTD
(US$ in millions)
3Q21
3Q22
YTD 3Q21
YTD 3Q22
Revenue from management fees (1)
38.2
57.4
102.5
167.6
Revenue from incentive fees
-
0.1
0.0
0.2
Revenue from performance fees (2)
2.5
0.0
89.3
0.1
Revenue from advisory and other ancillary fees
-
0.5
-
2.5
Taxes on revenue (3)
(1.0)
(1.1)
(2.6)
(2.8)
Revenue from services
39.7
57.0
189.3
167.6
Personnel expenses (4)
(13.4)
(15.8)
(35.2)
(49.7)
Deferred Consideration (5)
-
(6.1)
-
(18.3)
Amortization of intangible assets (6)
(1.4)
(4.1)
(4.4)
(13.0)
Carried interest allocation
(0.3)
-
(30.7)
-
Cost of services rendered
(15.2)
(26.0)
(70.3)
(81.0)
Gross profit
24.5
31.0
119.0
86.6
Administrative expenses (7)
(3.0)
(8.2)
(9.2)
(24.1)
Other income/(expenses) (8)
(0.1)
(6.0)
(2.4)
(13.3)
Share of equity-accounted earnings (9)
-
(0.7)
-
(1.6)
Operating income and expenses
21.4
16.1
107.3
47.5
Operating income before net financial income/(expense)
21.4
16.1
107.3
47.5
Net financial income/(expense) (10)
(0.7)
(0.7)
(0.8)
6.0
Income before income tax
20.7
15.4
106.5
53.5
Income tax (11)
0.9
(2.2)
1.5
(6.1)
Net income for the period
21.5
13.2
108.0
47.4
Attributable to:
Owners of the Parent
21.5
12.2
109.3
46.4
Non-controlling interests (12)
-
1.0
(1.3)
1.0
Throughout this presentation all current period amounts are preliminary and unaudited. Totals may not add due to rounding.
See notes and definitions at end of document.
5
