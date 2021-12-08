Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Patria Investments Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PAX   KYG694511059

PATRIA INVESTMENTS LIMITED

(PAX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Patria Investments : Growth Equity & Kamaroopin Overview

12/08/2021 | 05:52pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

São Paulo

Bogotá

Montevideo

Santiago

Patria's New Growth Equity Strategy

Kamaroopin Transaction Overview

DECEMBER 2021

Disclaimer

This presentation is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation of an offer to buy, or a recommendation to purchase any securities of Patria Investments Limited. The information contained herein does not purport to be all-inclusive. The data contained herein is derived from various internal and external sources. Any estimates or projections included should not be relied upon as being necessarily indicative of future results.

Forward Looking Statements

This presentation may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. You can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "outlook," "indicator," "believes," "expects," "potential," "continues," "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "seeks," "approximately," "predicts," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "anticipates" or the negative version of these words or other comparable words. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. We believe these factors include but are not limited to those described under the section entitled "Risk Factors" in our annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020, as such factors may be updated from time to time in our periodic filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), which are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in our periodic filings. We caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this investor presentation. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, and if we do update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that the proposed transactions described in this presentation, which are subject to certain closing conditions, will be completed, nor can there be any assurance, if the transactions are completed, that any potential benefits of the transactions will be realized. The description of the transactions contained herein is only a summary and does not purport to be complete.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This presentation presents our fee related earnings and distributable earnings for the convenience of investors, which are non-GAAP financial measures. A non-GAAP financial measure is generally defined as a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position, or cash flow that purports to measure financial performance but excludes or includes amounts that would not be so adjusted in the most comparable IFRS measure. For further information on why our management chooses to use these non-GAAP financial measures, and on the limits of using these non-GAAP financial measures, please see "Presentation of Financial and Other Information-Special Note Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures." in our annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020.

2

Patria & Kamaroopin | The Inception of Our Growth Equity Strategy

Patria announces the launch of its Growth Equity Strategy through a partnership with

Kamaroopin and their talented investment team

Patria Today

#1 Private Equity

#1 Infrastructure &

#1 Credit

investment platform in Latin America

with~$25 bn of AUM 1 anchored by more than $9 bn

in Private Equity

Why Add Growth Equity?

  • Complementary strategy to our flagship Private Equity business
  • Broadens Patria's coverage of the asset management value chain
  • Global and regional high demand, including from Patria's current
    LPs
  • Venture capital transaction volume growing at 40+% CAGR over last decade

Why Kamaroopin?

  • Top notch venture capital & growth equity team (previously affiliated with Tarpon) led by Pedro Faria
  • Leadership's strong investment track record with 24% IRR over last 19 years
  • Current portfolio of three invested companies generating 2.7x at current valuation
  • Highly aligned investment philosophy as "company builders" and sector specialists

(1) Reflects Total AUM including the combination with Moneda Asset Management, which closed on December 1, 2021

3

Why Growth Equity? | Complementary Investment Ecosystem

Partnership with Kamaroopin adds an important stage in the asset management value chain where it can leverage

Patria's extensive private equity expertise and company building skills

Value

Venture Capital

Growth

Maturing proven businesses

Private Equity

Public Equity

Private Equity (US$ 9.3 bn AUM)

Public Equities (US$ 2.4 bn AUM)

"Spray & Pray"

Through

Seed deal of Patria's

LatAm focused

Growth Equity Fund

Growth Equity (US$ 175 mn AUM)

Nourishing distinguished

entrepreneurs

PIPE (US$ 0.8 bn AUM)

Consolidation and creation

of market leaders

Patria & Kamaroopin acting on a broad spectrum of value creation

4

Why Growth Equity?| The Opportunity

Strategic Rationale - A Natural Path for Patria

Strong Asset Class Growth in Latin America

VC Funds Unrealized + Dry Powder (US$ bn)1

A further step towards being the one-

stop-shop for global LPs investing in

alternatives in Latin America

Complementary strategy to our flagship

10.8

13.5% CAGR

14.615.8

12.4

Private Equity with cross-selling

opportunities

Attraction of new regional clients with

high appetite for growth/VC

Asset class economics: Sticky AUM and

attractive ~2/20 fee structure

2017

2018

2019

2020

Sizable & Growing Addressable Market (Brazil)

Deal Values (USD M) # of Deals

72% CAGR

6,625

549

457

359

386

435

3,550

2,991

261

441

656

1,381

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

(1) Source: Preqin (Nov/21). VC + Growth analysis considers 486 fund managers.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Patria Investments Ltd. published this content on 08 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 December 2021 22:51:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PATRIA INVESTMENTS LIMITED
05:52pPATRIA INVESTMENTS : Growth Equity & Kamaroopin Overview
PU
05:38pPatria Investments Announces Launch of Growth Equity Strategy and Agreement to Partner ..
GL
05:38pPatria Investments Announces Launch of Growth Equity Strategy and Agreement to Partner ..
GL
12/01Patria Investments Closes Merger With Chile's Moneda Asset Management
MT
12/01PATRIA INVESTMENTS : Completes Combination with Moneda Asset Management - Form 6-K
PU
12/01Patria Investments Completes Combination with Moneda Asset Management
GL
12/01Patria Investments Limited completed the acquisition of Moneda Asset Management SpA.
CI
11/19PATRIA INVESTMENTS : Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders - Form 6-K
PU
11/19Patria Investments Limited Appoints Pablo Echeverr?a Ben?tez as Member of the Board of ..
CI
11/18Patria Investments Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Mont..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PATRIA INVESTMENTS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 203 M - -
Net income 2021 124 M - -
Net cash 2021 304 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 18,5x
Yield 2021 4,71%
Capitalization 2 290 M 2 290 M -
EV / Sales 2021 9,77x
EV / Sales 2022 8,53x
Nbr of Employees 158
Free-Float 38,0%
Chart PATRIA INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Patria Investments Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PATRIA INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 16,82 $
Average target price 24,86 $
Spread / Average Target 47,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alexandre Saigh Chief Executive Officer & Director
Marco Nicola D'Ippolito Chief Financial Officer
Olímpio Matarazzo Neto Chairman
Sabrina Foster Independent Director
Otavio Castello Branco Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PATRIA INVESTMENTS LIMITED0.00%2 290
BLACKROCK, INC.24.28%139 904
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.38.96%92 541
UBS GROUP AG33.60%61 952
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)29.31%46 353
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP, INC.29.20%45 899