Transaction advances Patria’s efforts to consolidate the region’s fragmented Real Estate market by adding a diversified and well-established platform in Colombia with approximately US$ 800 million in assets under management across multiple strategies

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patria Investments Limited (“Patria”) (NASDAQ: PAX), a global alternative asset manager and market leader in Latin America, announced today an agreement to acquire Nexus Capital (“Nexus”), one of the top independent alternative real estate asset managers in Colombia, with approximately US$ 800 million in assets under management (“AUM”) across multiple strategies. Upon the completion of the acquisition of 100% of Nexus, Patria's Real Estate AUM in Colombia will be over US$ 2.2 billion. The transaction is expected to fully close by Q3 2024.



Alfonso Duval, Partner, and Head of Andean Region at Patria: “Nexus has a robust portfolio within the Colombian Real Estate market. With a solid track record and innovative investment approach, it will be a great addition to our real estate platform, contributing to our growth goals and strengthening our relationships with investors in Colombia and the region. This transaction highlights our commitment to offering a diversified array of high-quality alternative products to our clients.”

Nexus Capital was established in 2008, and currently has approximately US$ 800 million in AUM with a focus on the office, retail, industrial and housing real estate markets across Colombia. Importantly, nearly 90% of the AUM are in permanent capital or long-duration structures. Solid AUM growth over the past five years positioned Nexus as one of the top independent Real Estate asset managers in Colombia with a comprehensive product offering across core, opportunistic and development strategies. Nexus’ team of 28 professionals, led by Fuad Velasco, have built an outstanding track record and reputation in the Colombian Real Estate market.

In recent years, Patria has made significant progress towards scaling and strengthening its Real Estate platform in Latin America. In June 2022, Patria acquired 50% of VBI, with an option to buy the remaining 50% in 2024, which combined with the recent acquisition of the CSHG Real Estate business unit, is expected to make Patria the largest independent Real Estate Investment Trust (“REIT”) manager in Brazil with over US$ 4 billion of AUM. Additionally, in November 2023, Patria and Bancolombia launched a joint venture that serves as the cornerstone of Patria’s alternative platform in Colombia, adding over US$ 1.3 billion of Real Estate AUM and access to Bancolombia robust local distribution platform. Accordingly, the transaction with Nexus is the next step towards Patria’s goal of consolidating the nascent alternative asset management industry in Colombia to build a diverse and scaled local investment platform with strong investment capabilities, a broad product line, and unmatched distribution resources. Following the full onboarding of this and the CSHG Real Estate acquisition, Patria’s Real Estate platform in LatAm is expected to reach US$ 7 billion in AUM, approximately 90% of which are in permanent capital vehicles.

Marcelo Fedak Partner and Head of Real Estate at Patria says: “We are very happy to welcome this talented team to Patria, as we continue to scale and improve our Real Estate capabilities throughout Latin America. Nexus’ successful and diversified real estate platform has shown impressive growth in recent years and represents a very attractive addition to our platform. Its highly complementary portfolio will further expand our product offering to better serve our clients in Colombia, where Nexus has built trusting relationships with key investors that we intend to continue to cater in a very bespoke manner.”

Transaction Overview

While specific financial details of the transaction are not being disclosed, Patria will acquire 100% of Nexus. Once closed, the transaction is projected to add approximately US$ 800 million to Patria’s Fee Earning AUM, including over US$ 680 million in Permanent Capital vehicles, and be immediately accretive to Patria’s Fee Related and Distributable Earnings.

About Patria Investments

Crafting attractive returns for our clients and building a legacy in the regions where we operate.

Patria is a leading alternative investment firm with 36 years of history specialized in key resilient sectors. Its unique approach combines the knowledge from macro analysts, investment leaders, operating partners and on the ground team. With over U$43 billion pro forma assets under management and a global presence, it aims to provide consistent returns in attractive long term investment opportunities while creating sustainable value for society.

Asset Classes: Private Equity, Infrastructure, Credit, Public Equities, Real Estate and Global Private Markets Solutions

Investment Regions: Latina America, Europe and United States

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. You can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "outlook," "indicator," "believes," "expects," "potential," "continues," "may," "can," "will," "should," "seeks," "approximately," "predicts," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "anticipates" or the negative version of these words or other comparable words. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. We believe these factors include but are not limited to those described under the section entitled “Risk Factors” in our annual report on Form 20-F, as such factors may be updated from time to time in our periodic filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), which are accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in our periodic filings. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

