abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Companyâs investment objective is to achieve long-term total returns through holding a diversified portfolio of private equity funds and direct investments into private companies alongside private equity managers (co-investments), a majority of which will have a European focus. The Company may also invest up to 25% of its assets in co-investments. The Company may also hold direct private equity investments or quoted securities as a result of distributions in specie from its portfolio of fund investments. The Companyâs geographical portfolio includes North America, United Kingdom, Germany, Benelux, Nordics, France and Other. It invests in various sectors, such as technology, healthcare, consumer staples, financials, industrials, consumer discretionary and others. abrdn Capital Partners LLP is the investment manager of the Company.

Sector Investment Trusts