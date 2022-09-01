Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Patrick Industries, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PATK   US7033431039

PATRICK INDUSTRIES, INC.

(PATK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:57 2022-09-01 pm EDT
52.98 USD   +0.01%
02:49pHarley-Davidson® Debuts Icons Collection Low Rider® ST Equipped with Rockford Fosgate® All-In-One Audio Solution
PR
08/30Patrick Industries Principal Accounting Officer Resigns
MT
08/30PATRICK INDUSTRIES INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Harley-Davidson® Debuts Icons Collection Low Rider® ST Equipped with Rockford Fosgate® All-In-One Audio Solution

09/01/2022 | 02:49pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Icons Collection Motorcycle Showcased During Hometown Rally™

TEMPE, Ariz., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockford Fosgate, the industry leader in high-performance audio systems, is excited to announce that the latest edition to the Harley-Davidson® Icons Collection motorcycle line-up features an all-in-one audio solution designed specifically for the Low Rider® ST.

Motorcycle aficionados can catch a glimpse of the new Icons Collection Low Rider® ST during Hometown Rally™

Powering the audio is a 250-watt Bluetooth™ connected amplifier designed to easily pair with iOS or Android devices. Once connected the Harley-Davidson® Audio App allows for quick set-up, tuning adjustments via an integrated 7-band equalizer, and future firmware updates. The app also allows the user to enable Smart Speed Control that adjusts the volume automatically based on the bike's speed.

A vehicle specific integrated enclosure houses the amplifier as well as two 5.25-inch midrange speakers and a pair of 1-inch tweeters. Rider position was key to the location and angle of the speakers to ensure that they are always pointed directly at the listening position. An ultra-efficient neodymium magnet motor structure was also engineered for class leading speaker output and less weight.

Motorcycle aficionados can catch a glimpse of the new Icons Collection Low Rider® ST during Hometown Rally™ at the 20-Acre H-D Museum Campus in Milwaukee, WI from September 1st through 5th. More information is also available at Harley-Davidson.com and through your local Harley-Davidson® dealership.

Click here to learn more about the full schedule of events at Hometown Rally™ 2022.

About Rockford Corporation

Setting the standard for excellence in the audio industry, Rockford Corporation markets high-performance audio systems under the brand Rockford Fosgate® for the mobile, motorsport, and marine audio aftermarket and OEM market.  Headquartered in Tempe, Ariz., Rockford Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: PATK).

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/harley-davidson-debuts-icons-collection-low-rider-st-equipped-with-rockford-fosgate-all-in-one-audio-solution-301616712.html

SOURCE Rockford Corporation


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about PATRICK INDUSTRIES, INC.
02:49pHarley-Davidson® Debuts Icons Collection Low Rider® ST Equipped with Rockford Fosgate® ..
PR
08/30Patrick Industries Principal Accounting Officer Resigns
MT
08/30PATRICK INDUSTRIES INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
08/30Patrick Industries, Inc. Announces Executive Changes
CI
08/26DA Davidson Starts Patrick Industries at Neutral With $65 Price Target
MT
08/26PATRICK INDUSTRIES, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/18INSIDER SELL : Patrick Industries
MT
08/15PATRICK INDUSTRIES INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligati..
AQ
08/15Patrick Industries, Inc. Announces Expansion of Credit Facility
PR
08/15Patrick Industries, Inc. Announces Expansion of Credit Facility
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PATRICK INDUSTRIES, INC.
More recommendations