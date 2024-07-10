Introducing the New Harley-Davidson® Audio Powered by Rockford Fosgate® 2024 Subwoofer System.

TEMPE, Ariz., July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockford Fosgate (www.rockfordfosgate.com), the industry leader in high-performance audio systems, is excited to introduce a 300-watt subwoofer system purpose-built to deliver true on-road bass performance. Building on the popularity of Harley-Davidson® Audio Powered by Rockford Fosgate sound systems, owners of 2023 and later Harley-Davidson® CVO touring bikes with the Skyline infotainment units can now add subwoofers built to the exact specifications of their saddlebags.

Engineered for all out-bass performance and superior flexibly, the subwoofer systems are designed to be quickly removed from the saddlebag, ensuring the rider has bass when they want it and the space when they need it. The X-Max and magnets of the subwoofer has designed for louder and stronger bass response, all to deliver true on-road performance in your Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

To deliver class-leading performance Rockford and Harley-Davidson® integrated R-Tune®, a proprietary motorcycle equalization designed to be stronger and louder to overcome road rumble and wind noise into this system. A unique Motorcycle Dynamic EQ (M-DEQ™) works in concert by adaptively changing EQ points in real time to ensure incredible sound quality no matter the speed or riding conditions. Finally, Bass Management Enhancement (BME) continuously adapts to speed and road noise to maximize bass output at any volume or speed.

Harley-Davidson® will offer several options to add bass to new or existing Harley-Davidson® Audio Powered by Rockford Fosgate stereo systems. For bikes equipped with a four-speaker audio system, either one or two 10-inch subwoofers may be added with the addition of the 600-watt secondary amplifier.

These all-new subwoofer systems will be available through Harley-Davidson® dealerships and on-line at harley-davidson.com.

For more information, please visit rockfordfosgate.com | www.harley-davidson.com

About Rockford Fosgate

Setting the standard for excellence in the audio industry, Rockford Corporation markets high-performance audio systems under the brand Rockford Fosgate® for the mobile, motorsport, and marine audio aftermarket and OEM market. Headquartered in Tempe, Ariz., Rockford Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: PATK).

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/introducing-the-new-harley-davidson-audio-powered-by-rockford-fosgate-2024-subwoofer-system-302193993.html

SOURCE Rockford Fosgate