INVESTOR PRESENTATION
August 2023
This presentation contains certain statements related to future results, our intentions, beliefs and expectations or predictions for the future which are forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from either historical or anticipated results depending on a variety of factors. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the impact of the continuing financial and operational uncertainty due to public health emergencies or pandemics, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, including its impact on the overall economy, our sales, customers, operations, team members and suppliers. Further information concerning the Company and its business, including factors that potentially could materially affect the Company's financial results, is contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
This presentation includes market and industry data, forecasts and valuations that have been obtained from independent consultant reports, publicly available information, various industry publications and other published industry sources. Although we believe these sources are reliable, we have not independently verified the information and cannot make any representation as to the accuracy or completeness of such information.
We disclaim any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained in this presentation or to reflect any change in our expectations after the date of this presentation or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.
USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
This presentation contains non-GAAP financial measures. These measures, the purposes for which management uses them, why management believes they are useful to investors, and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures can be found in the Appendix of this presentation. All references to profit measures and earnings per share on a comparable basis exclude items that affect comparability.
10,000
Team members
64
Years of Success
250+
Facilities
$3.9B
Q2'23 TTM
Revenue
$7.41
Q2'23 TTM
Diluted EPS
Value Proposition
Patrick's goal is to improve the quality of everyday life through better component products and building materials.
We deliver on this promise by building strong relationships with partners and team members based on trust and proven performance.
Q2'23 TTM Highlights
Pro Forma
$462M1
$444M1
Adjusted
Free Cash Flow
EBITDA
Liquidity
$607M
Total Net Leverage
2.6x1,2
1 Non-GAAP metric. See appendix for reconciliation to closest GAAP metric | 2 As defined by credit
agreement
Leading Component
Extensive Supplier to
Strong OEM
Relationships alongside
Solutions Provider to
OEMs with Growing
Big Box Direct-To-
OEMs
Aftermarket Presence
Consumer Offerings
43%
28%
29%
Q2'23 TTM
Q2'23 TTM
RV
MARINE
HOUSING
Q2'23 TTM
net sales
net sales
net sales
PATRICK
Sales by End Market
HOUSING
29% RV
$3.9B 43%
MARINE 28%
Q2'23 TTM
24%
7%
$1.6B
69%
FY 2017
We Have Strategically Built An Incredible Organization Of Great People, Teams, Brands, And
Leadership Focused On Embracing And Preserving The Entrepreneurial Spirit!
($ in millions, except per share data)
Net Sales
Net Income
Pro Forma Adj. EBITDA
Diluted EPS
$13.49
$0.37 $1.17 $0.99 $1.27
$308 $437 $595 $736$8 $21 $28$37 $24$53 $31$71
2011
2012
2013
2014
$9.63
$4,882
$7.41
$4,078
$674
$3.48
$4.93
$3.85
$4.20
$3,885
$1.81
$2.43
$2,263
$2,337
$2,487
$531
$462
$920
$1,222
$1,636
$280
$250
$329
$225
$328
$200
$172
$106
$122
$86
$120
$90
$97
$42
$56
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
Q2'23
TTM
