10,000

Team members

64

Years of Success

250+

Facilities

$3.9B

Q2'23 TTM

Revenue

$7.41

Q2'23 TTM

Diluted EPS

Value Proposition

Patrick's goal is to improve the quality of everyday life through better component products and building materials.

We deliver on this promise by building strong relationships with partners and team members based on trust and proven performance.

Q2'23 TTM Highlights

Pro Forma

$462M1

$444M1

Adjusted

Free Cash Flow

EBITDA

Liquidity

$607M

Total Net Leverage

2.6x1,2

1 Non-GAAP metric. See appendix for reconciliation to closest GAAP metric | 2 As defined by credit

agreement

Leading Component

Extensive Supplier to

Strong OEM

Relationships alongside

Solutions Provider to

OEMs with Growing

Big Box Direct-To-

OEMs

Aftermarket Presence

Consumer Offerings

43%

28%

29%

Q2'23 TTM

Q2'23 TTM

RV

MARINE

HOUSING

Q2'23 TTM

net sales

net sales

net sales

PATRICK

Sales by End Market

HOUSING

29% RV

$3.9B 43%

MARINE 28%

Q2'23 TTM

24%

7%

$1.6B

69%

FY 2017

We Have Strategically Built An Incredible Organization Of Great People, Teams, Brands, And

Leadership Focused On Embracing And Preserving The Entrepreneurial Spirit!

($ in millions, except per share data)

Net Sales

Net Income

Pro Forma Adj. EBITDA

Diluted EPS

$13.49

$0.37 $1.17 $0.99 $1.27

$308 $437 $595 $736$8 $21 $28$37 $24$53 $31$71

2011

2012

2013

2014

$9.63

$4,882

$7.41

$4,078

$674

$3.48

$4.93

$3.85

$4.20

$3,885

$1.81

$2.43

$2,263

$2,337

$2,487

$531

$462

$920

$1,222

$1,636

$280

$250

$329

$225

$328

$200

$172

$106

$122

$86

$120

$90

$97

$42

$56

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

Q2'23

TTM

