Patrick Industries, Inc. : Announces First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call Webcast on April 29, 2021

04/15/2021 | 04:11pm EDT
ELKHART, Ind., April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: PATK), a major manufacturer and distributor of building and component products for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing and industrial markets, expects to release its first quarter 2021 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29, 2021.

Patrick Industries also expects to host a conference call on Thursday, April 29, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss results and other business matters. Participants on the call will be Andy Nemeth – President and Chief Executive Officer, and Jake Petkovich – Chief Financial Officer.

Participation in the question-and-answer session of the call will be limited to institutional investors and analysts.  The dial-in number for the live conference call is (877) 407-9036. Interested parties are invited to listen to a live webcast of the call on Patrick's website at www.patrickind.com under "Investor Relations."  A replay of the conference call will also be available via the Company's investor relations website.

About Patrick Industries, Inc.
Patrick Industries, Inc. is a major manufacturer and distributor of component products and building products serving the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, residential housing, high-rise, hospitality, kitchen cabinet, office and household furniture, fixtures and commercial furnishings, and other industrial markets and operates coast-to-coast in various locations throughout the United States and in Canada and China. Patrick's major manufactured products include decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels, countertops, fabricated aluminum products, wrapped profile mouldings, slide-out trim and fascia, cabinet doors and components, hardwood furniture, fiberglass bath fixtures and tile systems, thermoformed shower surrounds, specialty bath and closet building products, fiberglass and plastic helm systems and component products, wiring and wire harnesses, boat covers, towers, tops and frames, electrical systems components including instrument and dash panels, softwoods lumber, interior passage doors, air handling products, RV painting, slotwall panels and components, fuel tanks, and CNC molds and composite parts and other products. The Company also distributes drywall and drywall finishing products, electronics and audio systems components, wiring, electrical and plumbing products, appliances, cement siding, raw and processed lumber, FRP products, interior passage doors, roofing products, tile, laminate and ceramic flooring, shower doors, furniture, fireplaces and surrounds, interior and exterior lighting products, various marine aftermarket products, and other miscellaneous products, in addition to providing transportation and logistics services.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains certain statements related to future results, our intentions, beliefs and expectations or predictions for the future, which are forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any projections of financial performance or statements concerning expectations as to future developments should not be construed in any manner as a guarantee that such results or developments will, in fact, occur. There can be no assurance that any forward-looking statement will be realized or that actual results will not be significantly different from that set forth in such forward-looking statement. Information about certain risks that could affect our business and cause actual results to differ from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements are contained in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and in the Company's Forms 10-Q for subsequent quarterly periods, which are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this press release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date on which it is made.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/patrick-industries-inc-announces-first-quarter-2021-earnings-release-and-conference-call-webcast-on-april-29-2021-301270210.html

