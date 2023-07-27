Patrick Industries, Inc. is a manufacturer and distributor of component products and materials serving original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) primarily in the recreational vehicle (RV), marine, manufactured housing (MH) and industrial markets. The Company's segments include Manufacturing, which offers laminated products for furniture, shelving, walls and countertops; decorative vinyl, wrapped vinyl, paper laminated panels and vinyl printing; solid surface, granite and quartz countertops; fabricated aluminum products; and other products, and Distribution segment, which provides pre-finished wall and ceiling panels, drywall and drywall finishing products, interior and exterior lighting products, wiring, electrical and plumbing products, transportation and logistics services and other products. It operates through a network that includes approximately 185 manufacturing plants and 67 warehouse and distribution facilities located in 23 states with presence in Mexico, China and Canada.