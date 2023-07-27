Q2 2023 EARNINGS PRESENTATION

July 27, 2023

PERFORMANCE BY MARKET SECTORS

RV

Revenue of $384M

42% of Q2'23 Sales

(54%)

Industry Shipments1

(44%)

CPU3 of $5,051

+6%

MARINE

Revenue of $268M

29% of Q2'23 Sales

(8%)

Industry Shipments2

(19%)

CPU3 of $5,330

+15%

HOUSING

Revenue of $269M

29% of Q2'23 Sales

(23%)

Manufactured

Housing ("MH")

Housing Starts (Y/Y)4

Industry Shipments2

(30%)

(11%)

MH CPU3 of $6,411

+11%

