PATRICK INDUSTRIES, INC.

(PATK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 04/13 11:45:04 am
87.11 USD   -2.94%
PATRICK INDUSTRIES  : Investor Presentation – April 2021
PU
11:04aPATRICK INDUSTRIES  : Plans $350 Million Senior Notes Offering
MT
09:53aPATRICK INDUSTRIES  : Completes Acquisition Of Hyperform Inc.
AQ
Patrick Industries : Investor Presentation – April 2021

04/13/2021 | 11:08am EDT
INVESTOR PRESENTATION

April 2021

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This presentation contains certain statements related to future results, our intentions, beliefs and expectations or predictions for the future which are forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from either historical or anticipated results depending on a variety of factors. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the impact of the continuing financial and operations uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic, including its impact on the overall economy, our sales, customers, operations, team members and suppliers. Further information concerning the Company and its business, including factors that potentially could materially affect the Company's financial results, is contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

This presentation includes market and industry data, forecasts and valuations that have been obtained from independent consultant reports, publicly available information, various industry publications and other published industry sources. Although we believe these sources are reliable, we have not independently verified the information and cannot make any representation as to the accuracy or completeness of such information.

We disclaim any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained in this presentation or to reflect any change in our expectations after the date of this presentation or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

Use Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This presentation contains non-GAAP financial measures. These measures, the purposes for which management uses them, why management believes they are useful to investors, and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures can be found in the Appendix of this presentation. All references to profit measures and earnings per share on a comparable basis exclude items that affect comparability.

Investor Presentation - April 2021

2

COMPANY SNAPSHOT

Market Leader with a Focus on Delivering High-Quality, Reliable Products and Solutions

Company Statistics

1959

Founded

2020 Financial Highlights:

Net Sales

$2.5B

PF Adjusted EBITDA 2

$326MM

Operating Cash Flow

$160MM

$2.0B

Elkhart, IN

~8,800

Market Cap 1

Headquarters

Team Members

Operations in 23 U.S. States, Canada, and China

Key component manufacturer and supplier to the Leisure

& Lifestyle and Housing

& Industrial Markets

Free Cash Flow 3

$128MM

Liquidity$315MM

Net Leverage 4

2.44x

60+ Year Tradition of Growth and Innovation

1 As of 3/31/2021 | 2 Includes pro forma acquisition adjustments | 3 Operating Cash Flow less Capex | 4 As defined by credit agreement

Investor Presentation - April 2021

3

DIVERSIFIED MARKET PLATFORM

Patrick is a major manufacturer and distributor of component products serving the Leisure & Lifestyle and

Housing & Industrial markets, as well as Aftermarket services within the markets it serves

Leisure &

Housing &

Lifestyle

Industrial

1 Based on FYE net sales by end market

Investor Presentation - April 2021

4

End Market Evolution 1

2015

Industrial

11%

MH

14%

Marine

2%

RV

73%

2015 Net Sales: $920MM / Adj. EBITDA (%): 9.9%

Improved

Diversification

2020

Industrial

13%

MH

17%

RV

56%

Marine

14%

2020 Net Sales: $2.5B / PF Adj. EBITDA (%): 13.1%

LEADING MARKET POSITION IN KEY PRODUCT CATEGORIES

Patrick is a leading player in the Leisure & Lifestyle, and Housing & Industrial markets

Despite the Company's leading position, highly fragmented markets provide ample room for organic growth, including in

the industrial market, which is very large and provides significant opportunities

Leisure & Lifestyle

Housing & Industrial

RV

Marine

MHIndustrial

  1. Segmented industry based on proximity to customer locations
  1. Closest competitors have a fraction of Patrick's sales and are generally local or regional
  1. Ability to leverage Patrick business model to further grow market share
  1. The Company has increased its focus and expanded its presence in this market through recent acquisitions, particularly within the last three years
  1. Multiple products across the value chain allow good, better and best offering
  1. Leverage current product offering capabilities to grow content per unit
  1. Large opportunity for market share gain
  1. Addressable market opportunities in residential (both single and multi- family), commercial high rise, big box retail, office furniture and hospitality/ schools

RV Market Share

Marine Market Share

21%

39%

61%

79%

Patrick

Patrick

Competitors

Competitors

MH Market Share

41%

59%

Patrick

Competitors

  1. Many of the core manufacturing markets are categorized by a more performance-than-price driven customer base, which allows the Company to continue to diversify its base

Source: Company Estimates

Investor Presentation - April 2021

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Patrick Industries Inc. published this content on 13 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2021 15:07:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 088 M - -
Net income 2021 143 M - -
Net Debt 2021 701 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 14,5x
Yield 2021 1,19%
Capitalization 2 133 M 2 133 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,92x
EV / Sales 2022 0,86x
Nbr of Employees 8 700
Free-Float 90,7%
Chart PATRICK INDUSTRIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Patrick Industries, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PATRICK INDUSTRIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 97,00 $
Last Close Price 89,75 $
Spread / Highest target 28,1%
Spread / Average Target 8,08%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,95%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Andy L. Nemeth President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jake Petkovich Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Todd M. Cleveland Executive Chairman
Kip B. Ellis Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP-Operations
Joseph M. Cerulli Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PATRICK INDUSTRIES, INC.31.31%2 133
MASONITE INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION29.00%3 078
JELD-WEN HOLDING, INC.16.40%2 898
JIANGSHAN OUPAI DOOR INDUSTRY CO., LTD7.89%1 822
PGT INNOVATIONS, INC.29.25%1 554
INWIDO AB (PUBL)19.17%971
