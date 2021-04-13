Patrick Industries : Investor Presentation – April 2021
April 2021
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This presentation contains certain statements related to future results, our intentions, beliefs and expectations or predictions for the future which are forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from either historical or anticipated results depending on a variety of factors. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the impact of the continuing financial and operations uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic, including its impact on the overall economy, our sales, customers, operations, team members and suppliers. Further information concerning the Company and its business, including factors that potentially could materially affect the Company's financial results, is contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
This presentation includes market and industry data, forecasts and valuations that have been obtained from independent consultant reports, publicly available information, various industry publications and other published industry sources. Although we believe these sources are reliable, we have not independently verified the information and cannot make any representation as to the accuracy or completeness of such information.
We disclaim any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained in this presentation or to reflect any change in our expectations after the date of this presentation or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.
Use Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This presentation contains non-GAAP financial measures. These measures, the purposes for which management uses them, why management believes they are useful to investors, and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures can be found in the Appendix of this presentation. All references to profit measures and earnings per share on a comparable basis exclude items that affect comparability.
COMPANY SNAPSHOT
Market Leader with a Focus on Delivering High-Quality, Reliable Products and Solutions
Company Statistics
1959
Founded
2020 Financial Highlights:
Net Sales
$2.5B
PF Adjusted EBITDA 2
$326MM
Operating Cash Flow
$160MM
$2.0B
Elkhart, IN
~8,800
Market Cap 1
Headquarters
Team Members
Operations in 23 U.S. States, Canada, and China
Key component manufacturer and supplier to the Leisure
& Lifestyle and Housing
& Industrial Markets
Free Cash Flow 3
$128MM
Liquidity$315MM
Net Leverage 4
2.44x
60+ Year Tradition of Growth and Innovation
1 As of 3/31/2021 | 2 Includes pro forma acquisition adjustments | 3 Operating Cash Flow less Capex | 4 As defined by credit agreement
DIVERSIFIED MARKET PLATFORM
Patrick is a major manufacturer and distributor of component products serving the Leisure & Lifestyle and
Housing & Industrial markets, as well as Aftermarket services within the markets it serves
Leisure &
Housing &
Lifestyle
Industrial
1 Based on FYE net sales by end market
End Market Evolution 1
2015
Industrial
11%
MH
14%
Marine
2%
RV
73%
2015 Net Sales: $920MM / Adj. EBITDA (%): 9.9%
Improved
Diversification
2020
Industrial
13%
MH
17%
RV
56%
Marine
14%
2020 Net Sales: $2.5B / PF Adj. EBITDA (%): 13.1%
LEADING MARKET POSITION IN KEY PRODUCT CATEGORIES
Patrick is a leading player in the Leisure & Lifestyle, and Housing & Industrial markets
Despite the Company's leading position, highly fragmented markets provide ample room for organic growth, including in
the industrial market, which is very large and provides significant opportunities
Leisure & Lifestyle
Housing & Industrial
RV
Marine
MHIndustrial
Segmented industry based on proximity to customer locations
Closest competitors have a fraction of Patrick's sales and are generally local or regional
Ability to leverage Patrick business model to further grow market share
The Company has increased its focus and expanded its presence in this market through recent acquisitions, particularly within the last three years
Multiple products across the value chain allow good, better and best offering
Leverage current product offering capabilities to grow content per unit
Large opportunity for market share gain
Addressable market opportunities in residential (both single and multi- family), commercial high rise, big box retail, office furniture and hospitality/ schools
RV Market Share
Marine Market Share
21%
39%
61%
79%
Patrick
Patrick
Competitors
Competitors
MH Market Share
41%
59%
Patrick
Competitors
Many of the core manufacturing markets are categorized by a more performance-than-price driven customer base, which allows the Company to continue to diversify its base
Source: Company Estimates
