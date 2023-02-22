Advanced search
    PAT   FR0011027135

PATRIMOINE ET COMMERCE

(PAT)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:14:53 2023-02-21 am EST
16.50 EUR   +0.30%
01:03aPatrimoine Et Commerce : 2022 annual results
EQ
2022Patrimoine Et Commerce : Q3 2022 results +7,3% in gross rental income at 35.3m
EQ
2022PATRIMOINE ET COMMERCE : 3rd quarter turnover
CO
PATRIMOINE ET COMMERCE: 2022 ANNUAL RESULTS

02/22/2023 | 01:03am EST
PATRIMOINE ET COMMERCE
PATRIMOINE ET COMMERCE: 2022 ANNUAL RESULTS

22-Feb-2023 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

PRESS RELEASE

2022 ANNUAL RESULTS

 

 

 

Paris - February 22, 2023

 

 

At its meeting on February 21, 2023, the Patrimoine & Commerce Supervisory Board reviewed the Company’s operations and approved the 2022 financial statements (1), prepared by Management.

 

  • Group share of net profit increasing by +51.7% at € 47.8m
  • Collection rate at 98.1% on rents and service charges
  • Portfolio valuation of € 841m
  • Dividend payment of € 1.30 per share, +4.0% vs. last year, implying a 7.9% yield on share price, as well as a 4.6% yield on NAV

 

Key figures

 

Key financials

31/12/2022
12 months

31/12/2021
12 months

Var. %

Gross Rental Income

€ 47.3m

€ 43.7m

+8.3%

Funds from operations

€ 29.3m

€ 26.7m

+9.6%

Group share of net profit

€ 47.8m

€ 31.5m

+51.7%

 

 

 

 

Alternative Performance Measures

31/12/2022

31/12/2021

Var. %

Asset appraisal value (excluding transfer taxes) (2)

€ 841.3m

€ 807.0m

+4.3%

Capitalization rate (3)

7.0%

7.2%

n.a.

LTV ratio (4)

44.0%

45.2%

n.a.

NAV (excluding transfer taxes - €/share)

28.5 €

26.7 €

+6.8%

NAV (excluding transfer taxes)

€ 431.2m

€ 400.2m

+7.8%

 

 

Eric Duval, Managing Director and Founder of Patrimoine & Commerce declared: « The solid results for fiscal year 2022, both in terms of operational and financial performance, confirm the attractiveness of the Group’s business model as the leader of low-cost retail park market players in France. With over € 50m in acquisitions and € 40m in disposals during the year, we demonstrated our capacity to carry out targeted acquisitions but also the good liquidity of our assets in line with appraisers values. Supported by a robust financial structure, and our confidence in delivering a sustainable growth, we will propose a distribution of a € 1.30 dividend per share, up by +4.0% compared to last year. »

 

Operational performance

In an uncertain economic context, characterized by inflation and the rise in interest rates, Patrimoine & Commerce saw its gross rental income increase by +8.3%, and maintained a very dynamic asset rotation strategy, with the acquisition of seven retail properties, and the disposal of eight assets during 2022.

The retail park model proved its performance and alignment with current trends in consumption. Besides core strengths of the model (human-sized stores, easy car parking, limited service charges, adapted rents), retail parks stand out with an activity not very dependent on tourism, focused on local consumption, open spaces and high attractivity for discount stores.

Patrimoine & Commerce had a sustained leasing activity and signed 55 leases (of which 21 renewals). The financial occupancy rate is increasing and stands at 94.3% (5) on the portfolio. The collection rate on rents and service charges invoiced in 2022 stands at 98.1%.

 

FFO increasing by +9.6%

In 2022, Patrimoine & Commerce continued to deliver a solid financial performance.

For the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, Patrimoine & Commerce reported consolidated gross rental income of € 47.3m, against € 43.7m for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021:

 

in millions of euros - 12 months

31/12/2022

31/12/2021

Var. %

Like-for-like

41.6

39.9

+4.3%

Acquisitions

3.9

0.4

n.a

Disposals

1.3

3.5

n.a

Properties under restructuring

0.5

-

n.a

Gross rental income

47.3

43.7

+8.3%

 

The increase of gross rental income is mainly explained by (i) the effect of the acquisitions and disposals made in 2021 and 2022 (ii) the delivery of restructuring operations on a property in Martinique and (iii) the like-for-like increase, driven by contractual indexation (2.5% in average on the period) and the decrease in the amortization of Covid-19 rent free periods.

 

Net rental income stands at 93% of gross rental income (stable compared to 2021), mainly composed of unrecovered rental expenses and provisions for credit losses:

 

in millions of euros - 12 months

31/12/2022

31/12/2021

Var. %

Gross rental income *

47.3

43.7

+8.3%

Entry fees

0.0

0.2

n.a.

Gross rental revenue

47.4

43.9

+7.8%

Unrecovered rental expenses

(2.7)

(2.4)

+9.8%

Other building expenses

(0.6)

(0.7)

n.a.

Net rental income

44.2

40.8

+8.3%

*  incl. rental guarantees

 

 

 

 

Operating expenses and other revenues remained under control at € 5.0m (vs. € 4.5m in 2021), the increase derives from property management costs (leasing fees, asset management fees based on the evolution of rents).

 

Net cost of debt amounted to € 9.5m in 2022, almost stable compared to last year (+0.7%). In a context of a rise in interest rates, the Company continues to benefit from the renegotiations carried out in the past years, as well as from the hedging of its debt portfolio. The average interest rate on debt is 2.07% for the 12 months ending December 31, 2022 (versus 2.04% in 2021), while 79% of the debt is either at fixed rate or at hedged variable rate.

 

Recurring net result (FFO) amounted to € 29.3m in 2022, compared to € 26.7m in 2021:

in millions of euros - 12 months

31/12/2022

31/12/2021

Var. %

Restated current operational result

39.2

36.3

+7.9%

Restated net cost of debt

(9.5)

(9.4)

+0.7%

Current taxes

(0.4)

(0.2)

n.a.

Funds from operations (FFO) (6)

29.3

26.7

+9.6%

Diluted FFO per share

1.93

1.78

+8.6%

 

The external appraisal valuation campaign resulted in a fair value adjustment of +€ 14.9m in 2022, reflecting the resilience of the portfolio in a context of high inflation and of sharp rise in interest rates.

 

Including the share of the result of companies accounted for using the equity method (+€ 0.5m), other non-recurring revenues and charges (-€ 1.4m), and the contribution of hedging strategies on debt (+€ 2.8m), net profit amounted to € 46.1m for the fiscal year 2022 and € 47.8m in group share, increasing by +51.7% compared to last year.

 

Decrease of the LTV ratio and increase of the NAV per share at € 28.5 (+6.8%)

The Group consolidated net debt of € 360.9m as of December 31, 2022, implies a Loan-to-Value ratio of 44.0%, leaving a significant investment capacity compared to the target of 50% set by Patrimoine & Commerce.

 

in millions of euros - 12 months

31/12/2022

31/12/2021

Net Debt

360.9

359.2

(-) other lease liabilities

(0.6)

(0.6)

(+) deposits on real estate projects

0,0

(0.3)

(-) financial instruments

2.2

(1.3)

Restated Net debt

362.4

357.1

Property valuation (excl. Transfer taxes)

823.9

789.9

Loan To Value ratio

44.0%

45.2%

 

 

Net asset value per share amounted to € 28.48 (€ 431.2m) in 2022, an increase of +6.8% versus 2021.

 

in millions of euros

31/12/2022

31/12/2021

NAV, excl. Transfer taxes

431.2

400.2

NAV per share, excl. Transfer taxes (in euros)

28.48

26.67

Number of shares (excl. Treasury shares)

15 144 241

15 006 681

 

 

Development and optimization of the portfolio

As of December 31, 2022, the portfolio valuation (excluding transfer taxes and including properties accounted for using the equity method), reached € 841.3m, increasing by +4.3% compared to 2021. The capitalization rate of the properties in operation stands at 7.0%.

 

 

 

in millions of euros

Variation

Net balance as of January 1, 2022

807.0

Acquisitions

61.8

Disposals

(42.5)

Fair value impact

15.1

Net balance as of December 31, 2022

841.3

 

 

Over 2022, Patrimoine & Commerce continued its development through the acquisition of a retail property in Thonon-les-Bains (Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes), of a portfolio comprising five properties in Villefranche-de-Rouergue (Occitanie), Gonesse (Île-de-France), Tavers (Centre-Val de Loire), Avranches (Normandie), and Colomiers (Occitanie) and of a retail park in Saint-Paul-lès-Romans (Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes). Those investments totalled € 53.6m in 2022. Other investments were made on the existing portfolio as well as on restructuring operations in Ville-du-Bois and La Martinique, for a global amount of € 8.2m.

 

Patrimoine & Commerce also completed the disposal of several assets in Epagny (Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes), Vitrolles (Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur), Sarreguemines (Grand Est), Parigné L’Evêque (Pays-de-la-Loire), Bourgoin-Jallieu (Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes), Salon-de-Provence (Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur), and an office property in Guadeloupe, for a total consideration of € 42.5m, in line with external appraisersvaluations.

 

 

Dividend payment of € 1.30 per share

The distribution of a dividend of € 1.30 per share will be proposed to the Annual General Meeting of Patrimoine & Commerce. The proposed dividend is increasing by +4.0% compared to last year and implies a 4.6% yield on net asset value per share as of December 31, 2022, and of 7.9% on the current stock price as of February 21, 2023.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Agenda

 

April 12, 2023  First-Quarter 2023 activity

June 8, 2023  Annual General Meeting

July 26, 2023  First-Half 2023 results

October 11, 2023 Third-Quarter 2023 activity

 

 

 

 

 

 

------------------------------------

About Patrimoine & Commerce

 

Patrimoine & Commerce owns and operates a real estate portfolio, largely comprising retail property, covering a total surface area of more than 520,000 sqm. The assets are mainly located in retail parks near mid-sized towns throughout France. Patrimoine & Commerce benefits from a significant identified deal flow that will enable it to feed its growth, in terms of both assets under development and operating assets.

 

Notes :  1 The consolidated financial statements have been subject to audit procedures. The Statutory Auditors’ report is to be issued shortly

  2 Incl. Group share of Cherbourg and Studio Prod and assets held for sale.

  3  Based on annualized rents (or market rental value for vacant spaces) and on property valuation excl. transfer taxes

4 Adjusted for hedging instruments

5 Excluding strategic vacancy

6 As of December 31, 2022, the current operational result and the net cost of debt are restated from operating expenses, other income and financial expenses of the real estate development activity (-€ 0.7m)

 

 

 

 

 

Patrimoine & Commerce is listed on NYSE Euronext Paris.

ISIN code: FR0011027135 – Mnémo code: PAT

 

For further information, go to : www.patrimoine-commerce.com

 

For information, please contact :

PATRIMOINE & COMMERCE

KEIMA Communication

Eric DUVAL

Managing Director

+33 (0)1 46 99 47 79

 

Emmanuel DOVERGNE

+33 (0)1 56 43 44 63

emmanuel.dovergne@keima.fr

 

Appendix 1 : Recurring net result and Net debt

 

 

Recurring net result

 

in millions of euros - 12 months

31/12/2022

31/12/2021

Var. %

Gross rental income

47.3

43.7

+8.3%

Net rental income

44.2

40.8

+8.2%

Operating expenses and other income

(5.0)

(4.5)

+10.8%

Adjusted EBITDA

39.2

36.3

+7.9%

Net cost of debt

(9.5)

(9.4)

+0.7%

Current taxes

(0.4)

(0.2)

n.a.

Funds from operations (FFO)

29.3

26.7

+9.6%

FFO per share

€ 1.93

€ 1.78

 n.a.

Change in fair value of properties

14.9

2.5

n.a.

Change in fair value of financial instruments

3.6

1.1

n.a.

Equity method investees

0.5

0.9

n.a.

Other income and expenses

(2.1)

(0.0)

n.a.

Net income

46.1

31.2

+48.0%

Minority interest

1.7

0.4

n.a.

Net profit, group share

47.8

31.5

+51.7%

 

 

Consolidated Net debt

 

in millions of euros

31/12/2022

31/12/2021

Bond loans

30.0

30.0

Borrowings from financial institutions

355.2

340.8

Lease liabilities connected to finance leasing

34.6

41.1

Other lease liabilities

0.6

0.6

Accrued interest

1.8

1.5

Financial liabilities on hedging instruments

0.0

1.4

Bank overdraft

0.0

0.0

Financial liabilities - Partners' current accounts

8.5

4.2

Liabilities related to assets held for sale

3.3

4.1

Total Financial Debt

434.1

423.8

Cash and others

55.2

50.8

Financial assets on hedging instruments

2.2

0.1

Financial assets - Partners' current accounts

15.8

13.7

Consolidated Net Debt

360.9

359.2

 

 

 


Appendix 2 : IFRS Consolidated Financial Statements

 

Assets

 

 

in millions of euros

31/12/2022

31/12/2021

Non current assets

 

 

Investment properties

815.4

771.0

Tangible and intangible assets

0.7

0.6

Investment in equity-accounted companies

7.5

7.4

Non-current financial assets

2.9

1.1

Non-current deferred tax assets

0.1

0.1

Total - Non current assets

826.6

780.2

Current assets

 

 

Current financial assets

0.2

0.0

Trade and other receivables

22.4

23.0

Other receivables

7.8

9.3

Cash and cash equivalents

55.2

50.8

Total - Current assets

85.5

83.1

Assets held for sale

8.5

18.9

Total assets

920.6

882.1

 

 

 

Equity and Liabilities

 

 

in millions of euros

31/12/2022

31/12/2021

Equity attributable to owners of the parent

 

 

Share capital

152.8

150.8

Additional paid-in capital

35.7

40.7

Legal reserves

2.8

2.2

Consolidated reserves

192.1

174.9

Consolidated earnings

47.8

31.5

Total - Equity attributable to owners of the parent

431.2

400.2

Equity attributable to non-controlling interests

12.8

14.6

Total equity

444.0

414.7

Non current liabilities

 

 

Non current financial liabilities

388.8

370.0

Deposits

7.7

7.5

Deferred tax liabilities

-

-

Other long-term liabilities

2.4

3.8

Total - Non current liabilities

398.9

381.2

Current liabilities

 

 

Current financial liabilities

41.9

50.1

Payroll and tax liabilities

6.7

9.8

Trade payables

8.9

7.2

Other liabilities

16.9

14.9

Total - Current liabilities

74.4

82.0

Liabilities related to assets held for sale

3.3

4.1

Total Equity and Liabilities

920.6

882.1

 

Consolidated statements of comprehensive income

 

 

in millions of euros - 12 months

31/12/2022

31/12/2021

Gross rental revenues

47.4

43.9

Service charge income

10.3

10.0

Service charge expenses

(12.9)

(12.4)

Other building expenses

(0.6)

(0.7)

Net rental income

44.2

40.8

External expenses and other taxes

(4.8)

(4.3)

Payroll expenses

(0.8)

(0.9)

Amortization and provisions

(0.1)

(0.1)

Other current operating income and expenses

0.0

0.7

Total - Operating income and expenses

(5.7)

(4.6)

Current operating income

38.5

36.2

Other operating income and expenses

(0.7)

(0.1)

Change in the fair value of investment properties

14.9

2.5

Share in earnings of equity-accounted companies

0.5

0.9

Operating income

53.1

39.4

Financial income

0.4

0.4

Financial expenses

(9.9)

(9.8)

Cost of net debt

(9.5)

(9.4)

Other financial income and expenses

2.8

1.1

Income tax benefit (expense)

(0.3)

0.0

Net income

46.1

31.2

Minority interests

(1.7)

(0.4)

Net profit, group share

47.8

31.5

Net income, per share

3.17

2.13

Diluted net income, per share

3.17

2.13

 

 

 

Net income

46.1

31.2

Items that will be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss

 -

 -

Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss

 -

 -

Total comprehensive income

46.1

31.2

of which : - Group share

47.8

31.5

              - Non controlling interest

(1.7)

(0.4)

Average number of shares outstanding

15 057 573

14 804 270

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Consolidated statements of cash flows

 

 

 

 

 

in millions of euros

31/12/2022

31/12/2021

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

 

 

Net income from consolidated companies

46.1

31.2

Restatements :

 

 

Share in earnings of equity-accounted companies

(0.5)

(0.9)

Dividends received from equity-accounted companies

0.5

0.3

Depreciation, amortization and provisions

0.7

0.1

Change in value of investment properties

(14.9)

(2.5)

Change in value of other assets and liabilities

(3.6)

(1.1)

Capital gains and losses on asset disposals

0.1

(0.1)

Net cost of debt

9.5

9.4

Income tax benefit (including deferred tax)

0.3

(0.0)

Gross cash flow from consolidated companies

38.3

36.4

Income tax paid

(0.0)

(0.1)

Change in operating working capital

3.3

(0.2)

Net cash flow from operating activities

41.6

36.1

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES

 

 

Acquisitions of investment properties and other fixed assets

(61.5)

(16.0)

Proceeds from sales of investment properties

41.4

16.0

Movements in loans and other financial assets

0.3

1.2

Movements in current accounts of equity-accounted companies

(2.5)

2.2

Impact of changes in scope

-

(0.2)

Net cash flow from investing activities

(22.2)

3.2

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES

 

 

Dividends paid to owners of the parent

(15.8)

(12.3)

Dividends paid to non-controlling interests

-

(0.1)

Acquisitions / disposals of treasury shares

(0.9)

(1.2)

New loans, borrowings and hedging instruments

48.7

14.3

Repayment of loans, borrowings, hedging instruments and lease liabilities

(37.2)

(42.8)

Repayment of loans, borrowings and hedging instruments on assets held for sale

(4.4)

(1.0)

Repayment linked to rental liabilities

(0.1)

(0.1)

Interest paid

(9.3)

(9.3)

Transactions with non-controlling interests

-

(1.9)

Changes in partner's current accounts

4.2

(0.3)

Net cash flow from financing activities

(14.9)

(54.6)

Change In Cash and Cash Equivalents

4.5

(15.4)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

50.7

66.1

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

55.2

50.7

Change In Cash and Cash Equivalents

4.5

(15.4)

 

 

 

Financials
Sales 2021 44,8 M 47,9 M 47,9 M
Net income 2021 31,5 M 33,6 M 33,6 M
Net Debt 2021 369 M 394 M 394 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,49x
Yield 2021 7,84%
Capitalization 247 M 264 M 264 M
EV / Sales 2020 13,1x
EV / Sales 2021 13,5x
Nbr of Employees 7
Free-Float 20,7%
Chart PATRIMOINE ET COMMERCE
Duration : Period :
Patrimoine et Commerce Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PATRIMOINE ET COMMERCE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Éric Duval Managing Director
Christian Louis-Victor Independent Chairman-Supervisory Board
Éric Ranjard Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Jean-Michel Boukhers Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Marie Tournier Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PATRIMOINE ET COMMERCE8.91%264
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED4.21%41 169
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED3.22%33 588
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-0.97%28 500
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.1.45%26 648
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED4.06%22 940