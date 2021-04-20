Log in
    PAT   FR0011027135

PATRIMOINE ET COMMERCE

(PAT)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 04/19 11:25:35 am
15.05 EUR   +0.33%
PATRIMOINE ET COMMERCE : Q1 Results

04/20/2021 | 02:02am EDT
PATRIMOINE ET COMMERCE 
PATRIMOINE ET COMMERCE: Q1 Results 
20-Apr-2021 / 08:00 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
Q1 2021 RESULTS 
 
 
 
 
 
Boulogne-Billancourt, April 20th 2021 
 
 
 
During the first three months of 2021, Patrimoine & Commerce gross rental income of the operating property portfolio 
reached EUR11.0m. 
 
In EURm - 3 months             2021  2020 Variation % 
Like-for-like                11.1  11.0 +0.1      +0.6% 
Covid-19 rent-free period    (0.5) -    (0.5)     n.s. 
Acquisitions                 0.1   0.1  +0.0      n.s. 
Sold assets                  -     0.1  (0.1)     n.s. 
Restructuring                0.2   0.6  (0.4)     n.s. 
Total gross rental income    11.0  11.9 (0.9)     (7.7) %

Like-for-like gross rent increase is mainly due to rent contractual indexation, up by +0.9% in the first quarter of 2021.

Gross rent decrease is explained by two factors: ? The accounting deferral of rent-free periods related to Covid-19 granted since March 2020. These rent-free periods

resulted from negotiations with tenants aimed at securing leases and revenues in the long-term; ? A tenant departure from an asset located on the island of Martinique in the Caribbean region. The asset will

undergo a minor restructuration. Lease negotiations for the entire property are underway with two retailers and the

delivery of units is expected in Q1 2022.

Investments

In the first quarter of 2021, Patrimoine & Commerce invested in the development of three assets for a total consideration of EUR10.0m and a 8.3% yield on cost.

Those investments undergoing construction are located in Echirolles (Isère), Annemasse (Haute-Savoie), and Limoges (Haute-Vienne). They respectively represent 3,700, 776, and 1,125 square meters. New units are fully let to national retailers such as Foir'Fouille, Action, Paul, and Macif. Deliveries of assets are expected in the second half of 2021.

Asset Disposal

Patrimoine & Commerce disposed of vacant unit in Pont-de-Beauvoisin (Isère) and a vacant unit in Saint-Gaudens (Haute-Garonne) for a total amount of EUR0.9m in line with appraisal value.

Covid-19 impacts

In the first quarter of 2021, operations were moderately impacted with government measures. Patrimoine & Commerce owns few assets above 10,000 square meters of continuous indoor space, the first targeted by measures in January 2021. In addition, the general close-down of shops in some regions took place at the end of the first quarter (ie. 19th March and 24th March) and had a limited impact (ie. around 70 units closed representing 14% revenues excluding equity-method entities).

Outlook

Eric Duval, Managing Director and Founder of Patrimoine & Commerce declared: "In this exceptional crisis affecting the world for more than a year, Patrimoine & Commerce performance for the first quarter of fiscal year 2021 demonstrates our capacity to weather this unprecedented health crisis. Under those unseen circumstances, our staff and management found the appropriate responses to support in the best way possible our retail partners. Our growth model and our strategic positioning as the first low-cost retail park REIT in France will be reinforced."

------------------------------------

About Patrimoine & Commerce

Patrimoine & Commerce owns and operates a real estate portfolio, largely comprising retail property, covering a total surface area of 500,000 sqm. The assets are mainly located in retail parks near mid-sized towns throughout France.

Patrimoine & Commerce benefits from a significant identified deal flow that will enable it to feed its growth, in terms of both assets under development and operating assets.

Patrimoine & Commerce is listed on NYSE Euronext Paris.

ISIN code: FR0011027135 - Mnémo code: PAT

For further information, go to: www.patrimoine-commerce.com

For information, please contact: 

PATRIMOINE & COMMERCE     KEIMA Communication 
Eric DUVAL 
                          Emmanuel DOVERGNE 
Managing Director 
                          Tel.: +33(0)1 56 43 44 63 
Tel.: +33(0)1 46 99 47 61 
                          emmanuel.dovergne@keima.fr 
 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file File: Q1 Results 2021 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:        English 
Company:         PATRIMOINE ET COMMERCE 
                 7 RUE NATIONALE 
                 92100 BOULOGNE BILLANCOURT 
                 France 
Phone:           +33146994762 
E-mail:          contact@patrimoine-commerce.com 
Internet:        https://www.patrimoine-commerce.com/ 
ISIN:            FR0011027135 
Euronext Ticker: PAT 
AMF Category:    Inside information / News release on accounts, results 
EQS News ID:     1186315 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1186315 20-Apr-2021 CET/CEST

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1186315&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 20, 2021 02:01 ET (06:01 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2020 45,3 M 54,6 M 54,6 M
Net income 2020 17,8 M 21,5 M 21,5 M
Net Debt 2020 387 M 467 M 467 M
P/E ratio 2020 11,9x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 221 M 266 M 267 M
EV / Sales 2019 15,0x
EV / Sales 2020 13,1x
Nbr of Employees 7
Free-Float 28,1%
Chart PATRIMOINE ET COMMERCE
Duration : Period :
Patrimoine et Commerce Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PATRIMOINE ET COMMERCE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Éric Duval Managing Director
Christian Louis-Victor Chairman-Supervisory Board
Éric Ranjard Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Jean-Michel Boukhers Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Marie Tournier Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PATRIMOINE ET COMMERCE1.35%266
SCENTRE GROUP0.00%11 189
PLAZA S.A.29.21%4 034
AEON MALL CO., LTD.5.35%3 775
VINCOM RETAIL8.12%3 340
ARABIAN CENTRES COMPANY-2.44%3 095
