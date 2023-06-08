Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Patriot Battery Metals Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PMET   CA70337R1073

PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC.

(PMET)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  03:59:59 2023-06-08 pm EDT
14.90 CAD   -2.61%
04:02pBnn Bloomberg : CEO of Patriot Battery Metals on development of a potentially massive lithium project
PU
06/06Wildfires halt mining operations in Canada
RE
06/05Patriot Battery Metals Inc. Provides Operational Update on the Work Programs At the Corvette Property, Quebec, Canada
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BNN BLOOMBERG: CEO of Patriot Battery Metals on development of a potentially massive lithium project

06/08/2023 | 04:02pm EDT
#PatriotBatteryMetals CEO, Blair Way, was recently on BNN Bloomberg to talk about its district-scale Corvette #lithium property.

Watch it here: https://www.bnnbloomberg.ca/video/ceo-of-patriot-battery-metals-on-development-of-a-potentially-massive-lithium-project~2703406

Attachments

Disclaimer

Patriot Battery Metals Inc. published this content on 08 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2023 20:01:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Analyst Recommendations on PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 - - -
Net income 2023 - - -
Net cash 2023 47,6 M 35,6 M 35,6 M
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 551 M 1 161 M 1 161 M
EV / Sales 2023 -
EV / Sales 2024 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 97,0%
Chart PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC.
Duration : Period :
Patriot Battery Metals Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 15,30 CAD
Average target price 17,71 CAD
Spread / Average Target 15,7%
Managers and Directors
David Blair Way President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Natacha Garoute Chief Financial Officer
Kenneth Edward Brinsden Non-Executive Chairman
Brian E. Jennings Independent Director
Mélissa Desrochers Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC.131.82%1 161
BHP GROUP LIMITED-4.41%147 324
RIO TINTO PLC-11.99%107 067
GLENCORE PLC-20.88%67 661
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)0.93%42 857
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.21.72%37 372
