BNN BLOOMBERG: CEO of Patriot Battery Metals on development of a potentially massive lithium project

#PatriotBatteryMetals CEO, Blair Way, was recently on BNN Bloomberg to talk about its district-scale Corvette #lithium property.
Watch it here: https://www.bnnbloomberg.ca/video/ceo-of-patriot-battery-metals-on-development-of-a-potentially-massive-lithium-project~2703406
Attachments
Disclaimer
Patriot Battery Metals Inc. published this content on 08 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2023 20:01:08 UTC.