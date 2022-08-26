Patriot Battery Metals : Financial statement 30 June 2022

Management 's Responsibility for Financial Reporting

These interim condensed consolidated financial statements of Patriot Battery Metals Inc. ("the Company" or "Patriot") are the responsibility of the Company's management. They have been prepared by management in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board and reflect management's best estimates and judgments based on information currently available.

Management has developed and maintains a system of internal controls to ensure that the Company's assets are safeguarded, transactions are authorized and properly recorded, and financial information is reliable.

The Board of Directors is responsible for ensuring that management fulfills its responsibilities for financial reporting and internal control through its Audit Committee, which is comprised of a majority of non- management directors. The Audit Committee reviews the interim condensed consolidated financial statement prior to their submission to the Board of Directors for approval.

"Blair Way" "Dusan Berka" President and Chief Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer

Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

August 24, 2022