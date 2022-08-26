Log in
    PMET   CA70337R1073

PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC.

(PMET)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  01:23 2022-08-26 pm EDT
5.400 CAD    0.00%
Patriot Battery Metals : Financial statement 30 June 2022

08/26/2022 | 01:21pm EDT
PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

June 30, 2022 and 2021

(Expressed in Canadian dollars)

Management 's Responsibility for Financial Reporting

These interim condensed consolidated financial statements of Patriot Battery Metals Inc. ("the Company" or "Patriot") are the responsibility of the Company's management. They have been prepared by management in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board and reflect management's best estimates and judgments based on information currently available.

Management has developed and maintains a system of internal controls to ensure that the Company's assets are safeguarded, transactions are authorized and properly recorded, and financial information is reliable.

The Board of Directors is responsible for ensuring that management fulfills its responsibilities for financial reporting and internal control through its Audit Committee, which is comprised of a majority of non- management directors. The Audit Committee reviews the interim condensed consolidated financial statement prior to their submission to the Board of Directors for approval.

"Blair Way"

"Dusan Berka"

President and Chief Executive Officer

Chief Financial Officer

Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

August 24, 2022

Notice of No Auditor Review of Interim Condensed Financial

Statements

In accordance with National Instrument 51-102 Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of these unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.

The accompanying unaudited interim condensed financial statements have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management. They are prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standards 34 ("IAS 34") and International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").

The Company's independent auditors have not performed a review of these interim condensed financial statements in accordance with the standards established by the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditors.

August 24, 2022

PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited)

(Expressed in Canadian dollars)

Notes

June 30, 2022

March 31, 2022

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

4

$

8,817,526

$

11,697,720

Amounts receivable

5

625,959

478,549

Prepaid expenses

6

66,623

32,301

9,510,108

12,208,570

Exploration and evaluation properties

7

19,109,984

14,411,972

Total assets

$

28,620,092

$

26,620,542

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY AND

LIABILITIES

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

8

$

1,341,308

$

894,450

Flow-through premium liability

15

1,286,387

1,862,874

Taxes payable

16

34,930

-

Total liabilities

2,662,625

2,757,324

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

9

35,040,125

32,922,316

Shares to be issued

-

251,730

Reserves

9

7,551,126

3,458,811

Accumulated other comprehensive income

(49)

(49)

Deficit

(16,633,735)

(12,769,590)

Total equity

25,957,467

23,863,218

Total shareholders' equity and liabilities

$

28,620,092

$

26,620,542

Corporate Information and Going Concern (Note 1), Commitments (Note 14), and Events after the Reporting Period (Note 17)

APPROVED ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD on August 24, 2022:

"Brian Jennings"

"Jon Christian Evensen"

Director

Director

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial

statements.

PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss (Unaudited)

(Expressed in Canadian dollars)

Three months ended

Notes

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021

Expenses

Business development

$

97,805

$

40,841

Consulting

12

30,000

34,500

Investor communications

6, 12

13,300

-

Management and administration fees

12

441,619

81,591

Office and miscellaneous

15,150

5,564

Professional fees

95,526

45,941

Share-based compensation

9, 12

3,629,234

-

Transfer agent and filing fees

30,104

27,449

Travel

51,138

3,912

Net loss for the period before other items

(4,403,876)

(239,798)

Other items

Other income, net

15

576,486

-

Interest income (expense)

(1,825)

61

Taxes

17

(34,930)

-

Net Loss and Comprehensive loss for the

$

(3,864,145)

$

(239,737)

period

Loss per common share

Basic and diluted

10

$

(0.05)

$

(0.02)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial

statements.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Patriot Battery Metals Inc. published this content on 26 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2022 17:20:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
