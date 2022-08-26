Patriot Battery Metals : Financial statement 30 June 2022

Management 's Responsibility for Financial Reporting
These interim condensed consolidated financial statements of Patriot Battery Metals Inc. ("the Company" or "Patriot") are the responsibility of the Company's management. They have been prepared by management in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board and reflect management's best estimates and judgments based on information currently available.
Management has developed and maintains a system of internal controls to ensure that the Company's assets are safeguarded, transactions are authorized and properly recorded, and financial information is reliable.
The Board of Directors is responsible for ensuring that management fulfills its responsibilities for financial reporting and internal control through its Audit Committee, which is comprised of a majority of non- management directors. The Audit Committee reviews the interim condensed consolidated financial statement prior to their submission to the Board of Directors for approval.
"Blair Way"
"Dusan Berka"
President and Chief Executive Officer
Chief Financial Officer
Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
August 24, 2022
Notice of No Auditor Review of Interim Condensed Financial
Statements
In accordance with National Instrument 51-102 Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of these unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.
The accompanying unaudited interim condensed financial statements have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management. They are prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standards 34 ("IAS 34") and International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").
The Company's independent auditors have not performed a review of these interim condensed financial statements in accordance with the standards established by the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditors.
August 24, 2022
PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC.
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited)
(Expressed in Canadian dollars)
Notes
June 30, 2022
March 31, 2022
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
4
$
8,817,526
$
11,697,720
Amounts receivable
5
625,959
478,549
Prepaid expenses
6
66,623
32,301
9,510,108
12,208,570
Exploration and evaluation properties
7
19,109,984
14,411,972
Total assets
$
28,620,092
$
26,620,542
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY AND
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
8
$
1,341,308
$
894,450
Flow-through premium liability
15
1,286,387
1,862,874
Taxes payable
16
34,930
-
Total liabilities
2,662,625
2,757,324
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
9
35,040,125
32,922,316
Shares to be issued
-
251,730
Reserves
9
7,551,126
3,458,811
Accumulated other comprehensive income
(49)
(49)
Deficit
(16,633,735)
(12,769,590)
Total equity
25,957,467
23,863,218
Total shareholders' equity and liabilities
$
28,620,092
$
26,620,542
Corporate Information and Going Concern (Note 1), Commitments (Note 14), and Events after the Reporting Period (Note 17)
APPROVED ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD on August 24, 2022:
"Brian Jennings"
"Jon Christian Evensen"
Director
Director
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial
statements.
Page | 3
PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC.
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss (Unaudited)
(Expressed in Canadian dollars)
Three months ended
Notes
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2021
Expenses
Business development
$
97,805
$
40,841
Consulting
12
30,000
34,500
Investor communications
6, 12
13,300
-
Management and administration fees
12
441,619
81,591
Office and miscellaneous
15,150
5,564
Professional fees
95,526
45,941
Share-based compensation
9, 12
3,629,234
-
Transfer agent and filing fees
30,104
27,449
Travel
51,138
3,912
Net loss for the period before other items
(4,403,876)
(239,798)
Other items
Other income, net
15
576,486
-
Interest income (expense)
(1,825)
61
Taxes
17
(34,930)
-
Net Loss and Comprehensive loss for the
$
(3,864,145)
$
(239,737)
period
Loss per common share
Basic and diluted
10
$
(0.05)
$
(0.02)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial
statements.
Page | 4
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Patriot Battery Metals Inc. published this content on 26 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2022 17:20:01 UTC.