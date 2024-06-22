Patriot Battery Metals Inc. reported earnings results for the full year ended March 31, 2024. For the full year, the company reported net income was CAD 2.61 million compared to net loss of CAD 10.12 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.02 compared to basic loss per share from continuing operations of CAD 0.11 a year ago.

Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.02 compared to diluted loss per share from continuing operations of CAD 0.11 a year ago.