Patriot Battery Metals Inc.(TSXV:PMET) dropped from S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index

Patriot Battery Metals Inc. is a Canada-based hard-rock lithium exploration company. The Company is focused on advancing its district-scale 100%-owned Corvette Property located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Quebec, Canada. The Corvette Property is a hard rock lithium project being explored, with over 50 kilometers of strike length over a 214 square kilometer land package and over 70 lithium bearing pegmatite outcrops identified to date. The Corvette Property is situated in Trans Taiga Road and the Hydro-Quebec power line infrastructure in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Quebec. The property hosts significant lithium potential highlighted by the CV5 Pegmatite, which has been traced by drilling over a strike length of at least 3.7 kilometers with spodumene pegmatite encountered as deep as 425 m vertical depth.

Sector Diversified Mining