Patriot Battery Metals : Management Discussion and Analysis

PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis As at and for the period ended June 30, 2022 August 24, 2022 OVERVIEW The following is a management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") of Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Patriot Metals"), prepared as of August 24, 2022. This MD&A should be read together with the consolidated financial statements (the "Financial Statements") for the period ended June 30, 2022 and related notes which are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and the audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2022, and related notes which are prepared in accordance with IFRS, copies of which are filed on the SEDAR website: www.sedar.com. For the purposes of preparing this MD&A, management, in conjunction with the Board of Directors, considers the materiality of information. Information is considered material if: (i) such information results in, or would reasonably be expected to result in, a significant change in the market price or value of the Company's common shares; or (ii) there is a substantial likelihood that a reasonable investor would consider it important in making an investment decision; or (iii) if it would significantly alter the total mix of information available to investors. Management, in conjunction with the Board of Directors, evaluates materiality with reference to all relevant circumstances, including potential market sensitivity. FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS This MD&A contains statements with "forward-looking information" ("forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "estimated", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. In particular and without limitation, this MD&A contains forward- looking statements pertaining to the following: the Company's intentions with respect to its business and operations;

the Company's expectations regarding its ability to raise capital and grow its business;

the Company's expectations with regard to its marketing and promotional programs;

the Company's growth strategy and opportunities;

anticipated trends and challenges in the Company's business and the industry in which it operates. Forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions, estimates, analysis and opinions of the Company's management in light of its experience and its perception of trends, expected developments, current conditions, as well as other factors that the Company's management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date of this MD&A, but which may prove to be incorrect. The Company believes that the expectations and assumptions reflected in such forward- looking information are reasonable. Key assumptions upon which the Company's forward-looking information is based include: those related to general economic conditions;

those related to conditions, including competitive conditions, in the market in which the Company operates;

those related to the Company's use of marketing and promotional materials;

the Company's ability to obtain requisite licences and necessary governmental approvals;

the Company's ability to attract and retain key personnel; and

the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the Company's operations. Page | 2

PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis As at and for the period ended June 30, 2022 Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive of all factors and assumptions which may have been used. Forward-looking statements are also subject to risks and uncertainties facing the Company's business, any of which could have a material impact on its outlook. Some of the risks the Company faces and the uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include: the COVID-19 outbreak and its effect on the Company's business;

COVID-19 outbreak and its effect on the Company's business; the Company's dependence on management, key personnel and consultants;

the Company's dependence on laboratory developed tests and research skills;

the Company may require additional financing, which may be dilutive to existing shareholders;

price volatility of publicly traded securities, including the Company's Common Shares;

the impact of environmental and safety laws and health regulations and its effect on the

Company's business;

Company's business; there is no assurance the Company will maintain profitability;

there is competition in the Company's industry; and

the Company's directors may have conflicts of interest. If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary material from those anticipated in those forward- looking statements. The assumptions referred to above and described in greater detail in the "Risks and Uncertainties" section in this report should be considered carefully by readers. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable law. All of the Company's public disclosure filings, including its most recent management information circular, material change reports, press releases and other information, may be accessed via www.sedar.com or the Company's website at www.patriotbatterymetals.comand readers are urged to review these materials, including the technical report filed with respect to the Company's mineral property. The global outbreak of a novel coronavirus pandemic identified as "COVID-19", has had a significant impact on businesses through the restrictions put in place by the Canadian, provincial, and municipal governments regarding travel, business operations and isolation/quarantine orders. At this time, it is unknown the extent of the impact the COVID-19 outbreak may have on the Company as this will depend on future developments that are highly uncertain and that cannot be predicted with confidence. These uncertainties arise from the inability to predict the ultimate geographic spread of the disease and the duration of the outbreak, including the duration of travel restrictions, business closures or disruptions, and quarantine/isolation measures that are currently, or may be put in place by Canada and other countries in which the Company may conduct future mineral interests or business acquisitions to fight the virus. CONFLICTS OF INTEREST Certain directors of the Company are also directors, officers and/or shareholders of other companies that are similarly engaged in the business of acquiring, developing and exploring natural resource properties. Such associations may give rise to conflicts of interest from time to time. The directors of the Company are required to act in good faith with a view to the best interests of the Company and to disclose any interest which they may have in any project opportunity of the Company. If a conflict of interest arises at a meeting of the board of directors, any director in a conflict will disclose his/her interest and abstain from voting in the matter(s). In determining whether or not the Company will Page | 3

PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis As at and for the period ended June 30, 2022 participate in any project or opportunity, the directors will primarily consider the degree of risk to which the Company may be exposed and its financial position at the time. NATURE OF BUSINESS The Company was incorporated on May 10, 2007, under the British Columbia Business Corporations Act. Subsequent to this, there were several name changes and on October 17, 2019, the Company changed its name to Gaia Metals Corp. On the same date, the shares of the Company commenced trading on TSXV on a consolidated basis under the stock symbol "GMC". On June 7, 2021, the Company's common shares were consolidated on a three old for one new share basis, and the Company's name was changed from Gaia Metals corp. to Patriot Battery Metals Inc. On June 10, 2021, the shares of the Company commenced trading on Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") on a consolidated basis under the stock symbol "PMET". On June 10, 2021, the shares of the Company commenced trading on Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") on a consolidated basis under the stock symbol "PMET". On July 14, 2022, shares of the Company commenced trading on TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") under the current stock symbol "PMET" and were delisted from the CSE after market close on July 13, 2022. The Company is domiciled in Canada and is a reporting issuer in British Columbia and Alberta. See section on Liquidity and Capital Resources. The address of its head office and records office is Suite 700-838 W Hastings Street Vancouver, BC V6C 0A6. The principal business of the Company is the identification, evaluation and acquisition of exploration and evaluation properties located in British Columbia, Northwest Territories, Quebec, and Idaho, USA., and exploration of those properties once acquired. At June 30, 2022, the Company had not yet determined whether any properties contain ore reserves that are economically recoverable. The recoverability of amounts shown for exploration and mineral properties is dependent upon the discovery of economically recoverable reserves, confirmation of the Company's interest in the underlying mineral claims, the ability of the Company to obtain the necessary financing to complete the development of and future profitable production from the properties or realizing proceeds from their disposition. HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2022 Exploration highlights The Company's flagship asset is the 100% owned Corvette Property located in the James Bay Region of Quebec. On August 10, 2022, the Company announced the discovery of a new spodumene-bearing pegmatite cluster (CV13) located approximately 4.3 km along geological trend of the CV5-1 lithium pegmatite corridor and approximately 1.9 km along geological trend of the CV8 pegmatites. The CV13 cluster is characterized by a total of thirty-one (31) spodumene-bearing pegmatite outcrops extending over two (2) contiguous trends, totalling approximately 2.3 km in combined strike length. The average lithium grade over thirty-two (32) pegmatite grab/chip samples analyzed to date is 0.98% Li 2 O, to maximum of 3.73% Li 2 O.

