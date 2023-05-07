Patriot Battery Metals : Newsletter Q2 2023

Dear Fellow Shareholders

It's been a busy start to the year, and I am excited to connect with Patriot Battery Metals shareholders in this first edition of a quarterly newsletter to update you on the great strides we are making defining what we believe is an exceptional hard rock lithium asset.

Our winter drilling program recently wrapped up and was a phenomenal success; we drilled more metres at the CV5 pegmatite area in the first three months of this year than we did for the whole drill program of 2022. Drill results to date further confirmed the potential of our Corvette property to become a significant district scale discovery. Expect more drill results throughout the quarter.

With a land package of 214 km2 hosting over 70+ lithium bearing pegmatite outcrops identified over a 50 km trend, our Corvette Project is shaping up to be comparable in size to top tier lithium deposits such as Greenbushes and Pilbara. With just 25 km of the 50 km trend mapped, we are really just getting started on this new lithium district.

With a recent financing completed we are well funded and positioned to continue advancing exploration of this incredible property.

Our summer drill program will start in a few weeks and will be our largest program to date. The success of previous drill programs will be reflected soon with an initial mineral resource estimate for CV5 expected by late June to July. We're also busy moving CV5 towards Pre-Feasibility and starting the permitting process.

Other priorities in 2023 include delineation drilling, environmental baseline work, the submission of a project description, the building of a camp for 80 people and a new all-season road.

As you can see, we have a very busy few months ahead of us. I look forward to connecting in July with more details.

As always feel free to reach out to us at info@patriotbatterymetals.com or at 1-604-279-8709.

Sincerely,

Blair Way

President, CEO & Director

[Link]

March 29, 2023

Patriot announced the first core samples assays of our winter drill program, confirming the extension of the high-grade Nova Zone to the east

March 23, 2023

Patriot extends strike length of CV5 pegmatite

March 20, 2023

Patriot announced the closing of a $50M financing

For all our news

May 16

Resources Rising Stars Conference

June 20

THE Mining Investment of the North

April 12, 2023

Patriot Battery Metals releases update on Quebec lithium project

April 3, 2023

Patriot Battery Metals exploration update

March 30, 2023

Patriot Battery Metals, CEO Blair Way on Hitting Ultra High Grade at Nova Zone

March 23, 2023

Patriot Battery Metals extends Corvette lithium deposit in Quebec

March 23, 2023

Three more Patriot Battery Metals in North America still wouldn't be enough to meet lithium demand - CEO Blair Way

March 21, 2023

Patriot Battery raises $50 M for Corvette lithium exploration

January 19, 2023

Patriot Battery Metals surges on best lithium drill intercept to date at CV5 pegmatite

While the price of lithium has dropped over recent months, the long-term future of lithium is bright as countries across the world are working to ramp up production in a bid to meet demand fueled by growth in electric vehicles.

Canada is no exception. The Federal Budget, released in March, emphasised the need to increase production of the critical minerals required to transition to a greener economy, including lithium. Known to host about 2.5% of the world's known lithium deposits, the government has prioritised Canada's extraction of lithium as part of its critical mineral strategy.

In Quebec, Premier Francois Legault has positioned the province as one with potential to export EV batteries worldwide and has been highly supportive of the lithium industry.

Both Federal and Provincial support of the lithium industry is critical to its ability to advance, develop projects and bring production into reality without undue delay. As such, we applaud both Canada and Quebec for recognition of their role in aiding development.

Patriot Battery Metals Inc. is a hard-rock lithium exploration company focused on advancing its district-scale 100% owned Corvette Property located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Quebec, Canada. The Corvette Property is one of the largest and highest-grade hard rock lithium projects being explored, with over 50 kilometres of strike length over a 214 square kilometre land package and over 70 lithium bearing pegmatite outcrops identified to date.

The Corvette Property is situated proximal to the all-weather Trans Taiga Road and Hydro-Québec power line infrastructure in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Quebec. The Property hosts significant lithium potential highlighted by the CV5 Pegmatite, which has been traced by drilling over a strike length of at least 3.15 km with spodumene pegmatite encountered as deep as 425 m vertical depth.

For more information please visit us at www.patriotbatterymetals.com

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This newsletter contains forward-looking statements and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this newsletter are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, statements with respect to potential continuity of pegmatite bodies, and mineral resource estimate preparation. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include the results of further exploration and testing, and other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators, available at www.sedar.com and www.asx.com.au. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this newsletter are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this newsletter are made as of the date of this newsletter and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by applicable law.