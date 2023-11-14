Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023

November 14, 2023 at 05:21 pm EST Share

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported net interest income was USD 6.53 million compared to USD 9.24 million a year ago. Net loss was USD 3.77 million compared to net income of USD 2.33 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.95 compared to basic earnings per share from continuing operations of USD 0.59 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.95 compared to diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of USD 0.59 a year ago.

For the nine months, net interest income was USD 22.25 million compared to USD 23.69 million a year ago. Net loss was USD 5.08 million compared to net income of USD 4.39 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was USD 1.28 compared to basic earnings per share from continuing operations of USD 1.11 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was USD 1.28 compared to diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of USD 1.11 a year ago.