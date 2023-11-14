Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023
November 14, 2023 at 05:21 pm EST
Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported net interest income was USD 6.53 million compared to USD 9.24 million a year ago. Net loss was USD 3.77 million compared to net income of USD 2.33 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.95 compared to basic earnings per share from continuing operations of USD 0.59 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.95 compared to diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of USD 0.59 a year ago.
For the nine months, net interest income was USD 22.25 million compared to USD 23.69 million a year ago. Net loss was USD 5.08 million compared to net income of USD 4.39 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was USD 1.28 compared to basic earnings per share from continuing operations of USD 1.11 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was USD 1.28 compared to diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of USD 1.11 a year ago.
Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. is a one-bank holding company for Patriot Bank, N.A (the Bank). The Bank offers commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans, small business administration (SBA) loans and a variety of consumer loans to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses and professionals. Its consumer and commercial deposit accounts offering include checking, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, time certificates of deposit, savings, prepaid deposit accounts, online national money market accounts, certificate of deposit account registry service, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts. Other services offered by the Bank include automated clearing house transfers, lockbox, Internet banking, bill-paying, remote deposit capture, debit cards, money orders, traveler's checks and automatic teller machines. The Bank has nine branches comprised of eight branches located in Fairfield and New Haven Counties, Connecticut.