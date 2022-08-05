Patriot National Bancorp : Reports Second Quarter 2022 Net Income of $1.3 million; continued growth in loans and deposits - Form 8-K
Patriot Reports Second Quarter 2022 Net Income of $1.3 million; continued growth in loans and deposits
STAMFORD, Conn., Aug. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. ("Patriot," "Bancorp" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PNBK), the parent company of Patriot Bank, N.A. (the "Bank"), today announced net income of $1.3 million, or $0.32 basic and diluted earnings per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to $800,000, or $0.20 per basic and diluted earnings per share for the first quarter of 2022 and net income of $1.0 million, or $0.26 basic and diluted earnings per share reported in the second quarter of 2021. The 2021 second quarter included the benefit of a non-recurring employee retention tax credit ("ERC") of $1.1 million.
For the six months ended June 30, 2022, net income was $2.1 million, or $0.52 basic and diluted earnings per share, compared to a net income of $1.9 million, or $0.48 basic and $0.47 diluted earnings per share for the six months ended June 30, 2021. The first half of 2021 results included the recognition of an ERC of $2.0 million, while no ERC was recognized in 2022.
Along with reporting a substantial improvement in net interest income and strong earnings, the Bank reported loan growth of 16.2% and deposit growth of 13.1% compared to December 31, 2021. Net interest margin improved to 3.17% for the first half of 2022, up from 2.90% for the first half of 2021. The Bank's prepaid debit card program continues to be an increasing, low-cost funding source and has tripled in size to $166.7 million as of June 30, 2022, from $50.0 million in July 2020. The portfolio growth provides a substantial improvement to the Bank's net interest margin and overall funding costs.
Patriot President & CEO Robert Russell stated: "The Bank continued its path of strong financial performance and quality asset generation during the second quarter of 2022. Our net interest margin remained solid at 3.17%. The Bank remains focused on its balance sheet and improvement in nonperforming assets both of which had positive contributions during the quarter.
As disclosed on July 20, 2022, Patriot and American Challenger Development Corporation mutually agreed to terminate the previously announced Merger Agreement due to closing conditions that could not be attained. The parties remain in active discussions regarding the potential for a modified transaction. "Aside from our focus on meaningful strategic activities, Patriot's organic platform and financial performance continues to grow and improve," Russell added.
Financial Results:
As of June 30, 2022, total assets increased $100.7 million to $1.0 billion, as compared to $948.5 million on December 31, 2021, primarily due to the increase in net loans which increased from $729.6 million on December 31, 2021, to $849.2 million on June 30, 2022. Total deposits increased from $748.6 million on December 31, 2021, to $846.8 million on June 30, 2022.
Net interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2022, was $7.7 million, an increase of $1.8 million or 30.0% from the second quarter of 2021. Net interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2022 was $14.4 million, an increase of $2.3 million or 19.7% from the first half of 2021. These increases were primarily attributable to the growth in the loan portfolio over the past year.
The Bank's net interest margin showed continued improvement, with an increase to 3.17% for the six months ended June 30, 2022, compared with 2.90% for the six months ended June 30, 2021.
A provision for loan losses of $275,000 was recorded for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022. There was no provision for loans losses recorded in the second quarter and first half of 2021. As of June 30, 2022, the allowance for loan losses was 1.16% of total loans, compared with 1.34% on December 31, 2021.
Non-interest income for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 was $798,000 and $753,000, respectively. Non-interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, was $1.6 million and $1.2 million, respectively. The increase in the first half of 2022 was primarily attributable to gains from sales of SBA loans totaling $509,000 along with higher non-interest income from the prepaid card program.
Non-interest expense for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, was $6.5 million and $5.3 million, respectively. Non-interest expense for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, was $12.9 million and $10.7 million, respectively. The increase in the first half of 2022 was primarily due to an increase in salary and benefit expenses as the Company recognized an ERC of $2.0 million in the first half of 2021. The organization was no longer eligible for the ERC under the CARES Act program in 2022.
For the six months ended June 30, 2022, a provision for income taxes of $787,000 was recorded, compared to a provision for income taxes of $702,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2021.
As of June 30, 2022, shareholders' equity was $59.8 million, compared with $67.3 million on December 31, 2021. Patriot's book value per share was $15.11 on June 30, 2022, compared with $17.02 on December 31, 2021. The change was attributable to a decline in the market value of the Bank's investment portfolio during the quarter associated with rising market interest rates.
About the Company:
Founded in 1994, and now celebrating its 28th year, Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. ("Patriot" or "Bancorp") is the parent holding company of Patriot Bank N.A. ("Bank"), a nationally chartered bank headquartered in Stamford, CT. The Bank is headquartered in Stamford and operates 9 branch locations: in Scarsdale, NY; and Darien, Fairfield, Greenwich, Milford, Norwalk, Orange, Stamford, Westport, CT with Express Banking locations at Bridgeport/ Housatonic Community College, downtown New Haven and Trumbull at Westfield Mall. The Bank also maintains SBA lending offices in Stamford, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, along with a Rhode Island operations center.
Patriot's mission is to serve its local community and nationwide customer base by providing a growing array of banking solutions to meet the needs of individuals and small businesses owners. Patriot places great value in the integrity of its people and how it conducts business. An emphasis on building strong client relationships and community involvement are cornerstones of Patriot's philosophy as it seeks to maximize shareholder value.
PATRIOT NATIONAL BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)
(In thousands)
June 30, 2022
December 31, 2021
June 30, 2021
Assets
Cash and due from banks:
Noninterest bearing deposits and cash
$
4,507
$
3,264
$
2,397
Interest bearing deposits
33,009
43,781
113,794
Total cash and cash equivalents
37,516
47,045
116,191
Investment securities:
Available-for-sale securities, at fair value
76,971
94,341
108,612
Other investments, at cost
4,450
4,450
4,450
Total investment securities
81,421
98,791
113,062
Federal Reserve Bank stock, at cost
2,762
2,843
2,744
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost
4,474
4,184
4,185
Gross loans receivable
859,107
739,488
670,896
Allowance for loan losses
(9,929
)
(9,905
)
(10,362
)
Net loans receivable
849,178
729,583
660,534
SBA loans held for sale
7,556
3,129
2,636
Accrued interest and dividends receivable
5,727
5,822
6,207
Premises and equipment, net
31,128
31,500
32,824
Other real estate owned
-
-
1,216
Deferred tax asset
14,910
12,146
10,560
Goodwill
1,107
1,107
1,107
Core deposit intangible, net
273
296
319
Other assets
13,128
12,035
11,469
Total assets
$
1,049,180
$
948,481
$
963,054
Liabilities
Deposits:
Noninterest bearing deposits
$
271,165
$
226,713
$
218,374
Interest bearing deposits
575,618
521,849
542,824
Total deposits
846,783
748,562
761,198
Federal Home Loan Bank and correspondent bank borrowings
100,000
90,000
90,000
Senior notes, net
12,000
12,000
11,965
Subordinated debt, net
9,825
9,811
9,796
Junior subordinated debt owed to unconsolidated trust, net
8,123
8,119
8,114
Note payable
689
791
893
Advances from borrowers for taxes and insurance
2,967
1,101
3,607
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
8,991
10,753
11,619
Total liabilities
989,378
881,137
897,192
Commitments and Contingencies
-
-
-
Shareholders' equity
Preferred stock
-
-
-
Common stock
106,520
106,479
106,409
Accumulated deficit
(35,433
)
(37,498
)
(40,716
)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(11,285
)
(1,637
)
169
Total shareholders' equity
59,802
67,344
65,862
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
1,049,180
$
948,481
$
963,054
PATRIOT NATIONAL BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
June 30, 2022
March 31, 2022
June 30, 2021
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2021
Interest and Dividend Income
Interest and fees on loans
$
9,044
$
7,664
$
7,267
$
16,708
$
15,010
Interest on investment securities
510
570
420
1,080
730
Dividends on investment securities
65
65
57
130
91
Other interest income
68
21
23
89
47
Total interest and dividend income
9,687
8,320
7,767
18,007
15,878
Interest Expense
Interest on deposits
757
409
623
1,166
1,408
Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings
747
737
741
1,484
1,474
Interest on senior debt
210
210
228
420
457
Interest on subordinated debt
251
234
233
485
467
Interest on note payable and other
2
4
4
6
8
Total interest expense
1,967
1,594
1,829
3,561
3,814
Net interest income
7,720
6,726
5,938
14,446
12,064
Provision for loan losses
275
-
-
275
-
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
7,445
6,726
5,938
14,171
12,064
Non-interest Income
Loan application, inspection and processing fees
89
87
61
176
124
Deposit fees and service charges
60
64
64
124
129
Gains on sale of loans
301
208
258
509
352
Rental income
132
192
140
324
270
Loss on sale of investment securities
-
-
93
-
93
Other income
216
263
137
479
227
Total non-interest income
798
814
753
1,612
1,195
Non-interest Expense
Salaries and benefits
3,763
3,346
2,447
7,109
4,663
Occupancy and equipment expenses
881
836
778
1,717
1,698
Data processing expenses
283
330
362
613
712
Professional and other outside services
559
789
714
1,348
1,566
Project expenses, net
29
52
1
81
11
Advertising and promotional expenses
73
68
77
141
139
Loan administration and processing expenses
42
105
14
147
38
Regulatory assessments
179
174
208
353
436
Insurance expenses
76
77
75
153
135
Communications, stationary and supplies
139
135
144
274
289
Other operating expenses
478
517
466
995
994
Total non-interest expense
6,502
6,429
5,286
12,931
10,681
Income before income taxes
1,741
1,111
1,405
2,852
2,578
Provision for income taxes
476
311
383
787
702
Net income
$
1,265
$
800
$
1,022
$
2,065
$
1,876
Basic earnings per share
$
0.32
$
0.20
$
0.26
$
0.52
$
0.48
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.32
$
0.20
$
0.26
$
0.52
$
0.47
FINANCIAL RATIOS AND OTHER DATA
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands)
June 30, 2022
March 31, 2022
June 30, 2021
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2021
Quarterly Performance Data:
Net income
$
1,265
$
800
$
1,022
$
2,065
$
1,876
Return on Average Assets
0.50%
0.34%
0.46%
0.42%
0.42%
Return on Average Equity
8.20%
4.88%
6.34%
6.49%
5.87%
Net Interest Margin
3.27%
3.06%
2.82%
3.17%
2.90%
Efficiency Ratio
76.33%
85.27%
78.99%
80.53%
80.56%
Efficiency Ratio excluding project costs
76.00%
84.58%
78.98%
80.03%
80.47%
% increase (decrease) in loans
11.09%
4.58%
-0.85
%
16.18%
-8.12%
% increase in deposits
8.58%
4.18%
9.86%
13.12%
11.02%
% increase in deposits excluding brokered deposits
9.02%
1.83%
10.96%
11.01%
16.14%
Asset Quality:
Nonaccrual loans
$
23,324
$
23,466
$
24,524
$
23,324
$
24,524
Other real estate owned
$
-
$
-
$
1,216
$
-
$
1,216
Total nonperforming assets
$
23,324
$
23,466
$
25,740
$
23,324
$
25,740
Nonaccrual loans / loans
2.71%
3.03%
3.66%
2.71%
3.66%
Nonperforming assets / assets
2.22%
2.41%
2.67%
2.22%
2.67%
Allowance for loan losses
$
9,929
$
9,737
$
10,362
$
9,929
$
10,362
Allowance for loan losses / loans
1.16%
1.26%
1.54%
1.16%
1.54%
Allowance / nonaccrual loans
42.57%
41.49%
42.25%
42.57%
42.25%
Loan charge-offs
$
100
$
185
$
80
$
285
$
352
Loan recoveries
$
(17
)
$
(17
)
$
(16
)
$
(34
)
$
(130
)
Net loan charge-offs
$
83
$
168
$
64
$
251
$
222
Capital Data and Capital Ratios
Book value per share (1)
$
15.11
$
15.84
$
16.69
$
15.11
$
16.69
Shares outstanding
3,957,269
3,956,492
3,947,276
3,957,269
3,947,276
Bank Leverage Ratio
9.44%
9.94%
10.10%
9.44%
10.10%
(1) Book value per share represents shareholders' equity divided by outstanding shares.
