    PAT   CA70339L1085

PATRIOT ONE TECHNOLOGIES INC.

(PAT)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  01:22 2022-10-17 pm EDT
0.4400 CAD   +2.33%
02:03pPatriot One Technologies To Host Live Corporate Update Webinar On October 20th At 5 : 30pm ET
PU
10/11Patriot One To Deploy 'Frictionless' Technology To Keep Out Weapons At Angel Of The Winds Arena
MT
10/11Patriot One Technologies Selected by OVG360's Angel Of The Winds Arena to Keep Out Weapons and Enhance Patron Experience
AQ
Patriot One Technologies to Host Live Corporate Update Webinar on October 20th at 5:30pm ET

10/17/2022 | 02:03pm EDT
  • Peter Evans, CEO & Director, and Karen Hersh, CFO, will provide a corporate update via a live presentation followed by live Q&A
  • Investors and other interested parties invited to join and learn more about Patriot One's Multi-Sensor Threat Detection Platform and upcoming financial results.

TORONTO - October 17, 2022 - Patriot One Technologies (TSX: PAT) (OTCQX: PTOTF) (FRANKFURT: 0PL) ("Patriot One" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's CEO & Director, Peter Evans, and CFO, Karen Hersh, will be providing a corporate update, including an overview of recent financial results to be released October 20th after market close, along with management's outlook for the business. We invite all investors and other interested parties to register for the webinar at the link below.

Date: Thursday, October 20, 2022

Time: 5:30pm ET

Register: Webinar Registration

HAVE QUESTIONS? Management will be available to answer your questions following the presentation on the webinar platform. You may submit your question(s) beforehand in the registration form or by email at: [email protected].

About Patriot One Technologies

Patriot One Technologies makes unobtrusive, artificial intelligence AI-driven weapons and threat detection systems that enable arenas, casinos, schools, theaters and other businesses to provide unprecedented safety while also improving the patron experience. The company's Multi-Sensor Gateway enables companies to covertly screen for weapons at points of entry without disrupting the flow of traffic, and its AI-based Video Recognition System enables venue and building operators to identify weapons and other threats inside and outside of facilities, while also providing valuable intelligence for optimizing operations via their AI-powered platform. Follow us on Twitter @patriot1tech.

For further information, please contact:

Patriot One Technologies Inquiries

[email protected]

www.patriot1tech.com

Investor Relations

Trevor Brucato, Managing Director

RBMG - RB Milestone Group LLC

New York, NY & Stamford, CT

[email protected].com | www.rbmilestone.com

No securities exchange or commission has reviewed or accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer

Patriot One Technologies Inc. published this content on 17 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2022 18:02:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 1,08 M - -
Net income 2021 -16,6 M - -
Net cash 2021 8,67 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -4,41x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 70,2 M 50,6 M -
EV / Sales 2020 55,4x
EV / Sales 2021 59,6x
Nbr of Employees 68
Free-Float 99,2%
Managers and Directors
Peter Evans Chief Executive Officer & Director
Karen Hersh Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Peter van der Gracht Chairman
Nathaniel Couture VP-Operations & Engineering
John Gillies Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PATRIOT ONE TECHNOLOGIES INC.16.22%51
ACCENTURE PLC-39.04%159 234
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-17.10%137 768
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-10.19%108 418
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-8.38%93 819
INFOSYS LIMITED-21.90%75 133