Patriot One Technologies to Host Live Corporate Update Webinar on October 20th at 5:30pm ET

Peter Evans, CEO & Director, and Karen Hersh, CFO, will provide a corporate update via a live presentation followed by live Q&A

Investors and other interested parties invited to join and learn more about Patriot One's Multi-Sensor Threat Detection Platform and upcoming financial results.

TORONTO - October 17, 2022 - Patriot One Technologies (TSX: PAT) (OTCQX: PTOTF) (FRANKFURT: 0PL) ("Patriot One" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's CEO & Director, Peter Evans, and CFO, Karen Hersh, will be providing a corporate update, including an overview of recent financial results to be released October 20th after market close, along with management's outlook for the business. We invite all investors and other interested parties to register for the webinar at the link below.

Date: Thursday, October 20, 2022

Time: 5:30pm ET

Register: Webinar Registration

HAVE QUESTIONS? Management will be available to answer your questions following the presentation on the webinar platform. You may submit your question(s) beforehand in the registration form or by email at: [email protected].

About Patriot One Technologies

Patriot One Technologies makes unobtrusive, artificial intelligence AI-driven weapons and threat detection systems that enable arenas, casinos, schools, theaters and other businesses to provide unprecedented safety while also improving the patron experience. The company's Multi-Sensor Gateway enables companies to covertly screen for weapons at points of entry without disrupting the flow of traffic, and its AI-based Video Recognition System enables venue and building operators to identify weapons and other threats inside and outside of facilities, while also providing valuable intelligence for optimizing operations via their AI-powered platform. Follow us on Twitter @patriot1tech.

