PATRIZIA AG: Change in the Management Board of PATRIZIA AG: Christoph Glaser becomes new CFO - Karim Bohn leaves amicably after six years in office

Augsburg, March 31st, 2022. There will be a change on the Management Board of PATRIZIA AG. Christoph Glaser (51) has been appointed to the company's Management Board, effective April 1st, 2022, where he will assume the functions of the Chief Financial Officer (CFO). In addition, Christoph Glaser will assume responsibility for Risk Management, Investor Relations, and Procurement. Christoph Glaser was previously the Chief Financial Officer of Home Credit Group, the global consumer finance business of PPF Group, which operates across nine mature and emerging markets in Europe and Asia. Previously, Glaser held several CFO and other senior management roles at General Electric.

In assuming his new responsibilities Christoph Glaser succeeds Karim Bohn. Bohn took on the role of CFO at the end of 2015 and has informed the company's Supervisory Board that he wished to take on other responsibilities outside the company after six years in this role. The Supervisory Board has noted this decision with regret and respect. Karim Bohn will continue to be available to the company and his successor in an advisory capacity to ensure a smooth transition.

Uwe Reuter, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, said: "We are pleased to have gained Christoph Glaser as our new CFO, who is a well known personality in his field. Particularly in the course of the conversion to the legal form of an SE and in the subsequent years, the CFO function will be very important. Christoph Glaser fulfills all the requirements to successfully shape this path." Reuter added: "At the same time, it is also a personal wish of mine to express my thanks to Mr. Bohn - also on behalf of the Supervisory Board. He has done an excellent job over the past six years on which his successor can build. We respect and regret his decision to take on another task outside of PATRIZIA and we are pleased that he will accompany us for a few more months and we remain on friendly terms."

About Christoph Glaser

Christoph (51) is a senior executive with finance and sales experience across both financial services and infrastructure businesses. He has worked for publicly and privately owned companies in Europe, Asia and North America - successfully leading small, medium-sized and large organisations for the last 25 years. Most recently, Christoph served for five years as CFO of Home Credit Group, the global consumer finance business of PPF Group, which operates across nine mature and emerging markets in Europe and Asia. Prior to that, he worked for two decades at General Electric (GE), spanning multiple different roles. From 2015 to 2017, he served as CFO of GE's global long-cycle project-focused hydro and renewable steam power business. Between 2012 to 2015, he co-led GE's global growth and operations enhancing activities as CFO of GE Europe, with strong focus on wind energy developments. From 2004 to 2012, Christoph worked first as CFO and later on as Chief Sales Officer for GE Capital's banking business in the Czech and Slovak republics, after having successfully completed a five-year stint on GE's Corporate Audit Staff and the European Management Development Program of the company. Christoph holds an MA in Economics as well as an MA in Chinese Studies. His personal interests revolve around foreign and military policy, outdoor sports and aviation. He is a native of Dresden, married and has three children.

