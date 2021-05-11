Log in
PATRIZIA AG: PATRIZIA AG implements a share buy-back programme up to a total purchase price of EUR 50m

05/11/2021 | 11:37am EDT
DGAP-Ad-hoc: PATRIZIA AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback
PATRIZIA AG: PATRIZIA AG implements a share buy-back programme up to a total purchase price of EUR 50m

11-May-2021 / 17:35 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The Management Board of PATRIZIA AG has decided to implement a share buy-back programme with the approval of the Supervisory Board. By making use of the authorisation granted by resolution of the Annual General Meeting of 20 June 2018, the Company will acquire treasury shares via the stock
exchange in the period from 12 May 2021 to 31 December 2021 at the latest up to a total purchase price (excluding incidental costs) of up to EUR 50m.

Based on the current share price (EUR 21.60, XETRA closing price on 10 May 2021), this is
equivalent to up to 2,314,814 shares or up to 2.5% of the share capital. The share buy-back
programme will be carried out under the leadership of a bank, which will make its decisions on the time of acquisition of the shares independently of and uninfluenced by PATRIZIA AG.

The treasury shares to be acquired as a result of the share buy-back programme may be used for all legally permitted purposes, in particular also as (partial) consideration within the scope of business combinations or for the acquisition of companies, interests in companies or parts of companies. The share buy-back programme is financed from available liquidity, which stands at EUR 634.8m as at 31 March 2021.

Contact:
Martin Praum
Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +49 (0)821 50910-402
investor.relations@patrizia.ag
 

11-May-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: PATRIZIA AG
Fuggerstraße 26
86150 Augsburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)821 - 509 10-000
Fax: +49 (0)821 - 509 10-999
E-mail: investor.relations@patrizia.ag
Internet: www.patrizia.ag
ISIN: DE000PAT1AG3
WKN: PAT1AG
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1195309

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1195309  11-May-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1195309&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
