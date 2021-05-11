PATRIZIA AG: PATRIZIA AG implements a share buy-back programme up to a total purchase price of EUR 50m

The Management Board of PATRIZIA AG has decided to implement a share buy-back programme with the approval of the Supervisory Board. By making use of the authorisation granted by resolution of the Annual General Meeting of 20 June 2018, the Company will acquire treasury shares via the stock
exchange in the period from 12 May 2021 to 31 December 2021 at the latest up to a total purchase price (excluding incidental costs) of up to EUR 50m.
Based on the current share price (EUR 21.60, XETRA closing price on 10 May 2021), this is
equivalent to up to 2,314,814 shares or up to 2.5% of the share capital. The share buy-back
programme will be carried out under the leadership of a bank, which will make its decisions on the time of acquisition of the shares independently of and uninfluenced by PATRIZIA AG.
The treasury shares to be acquired as a result of the share buy-back programme may be used for all legally permitted purposes, in particular also as (partial) consideration within the scope of business combinations or for the acquisition of companies, interests in companies or parts of companies. The share buy-back programme is financed from available liquidity, which stands at EUR 634.8m as at 31 March 2021.
Contact:
Martin Praum
Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +49 (0)821 50910-402
investor.relations@patrizia.ag
