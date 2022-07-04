PATRIZIA AG: Release of a capital market information
07/04/2022 | 07:47am EDT
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: PATRIZIA AG
/ Share buy-back
PATRIZIA AG: Release of a capital market information
04.07.2022 / 13:45
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052
Acquisition of treasury shares
Augsburg, 4 July 2022 - In the period from 27 June 2022 up to and including 1 July 2022, a number of 74,951 shares were acquired as part of PATRIZIA AG's current share buy-back programme.
The start of the share buy-back programme was set for 1 January 2022 in the announcement of 15 December 2021 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU)
No. 2016/1052.
The number of shares repurchased daily and the daily volume-weighted average prices are: