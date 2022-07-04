Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Patrizia AG
  News
  Summary
    PAT   DE000PAT1AG3

PATRIZIA AG

(PAT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  07:59 2022-07-04 am EDT
11.43 EUR   -1.12%
06/29PATRIZIA AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
06/27PATRIZIA AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
06/24A club of professional pension funds from Berlin acquired JAZZ in HafenCity from Patrizia AG.
CI
Summary 
Summary

PATRIZIA AG: Release of a capital market information

07/04/2022 | 07:47am EDT
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: PATRIZIA AG / Share buy-back
PATRIZIA AG: Release of a capital market information

04.07.2022 / 13:45
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052

Acquisition of treasury shares
Augsburg, 4 July 2022 - In the period from 27 June 2022 up to and including 1 July 2022, a number of 74,951 shares were acquired as part of PATRIZIA AG's current share buy-back programme.

The start of the share buy-back programme was set for 1 January 2022 in the announcement of 15 December 2021 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU)
No. 2016/1052.

The number of shares repurchased daily and the daily volume-weighted average prices are:

Repurchase date Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average price (EUR)
27.06.2022 13,203 11.6877
28.06.2022 18,000 12.0353
29.06.2022 17,000 12.0506
30.06.2022 15,803 11.4986
01.07.2022 10,945 11.5245

The transactions in detailed form are published on the PATRIZIA AG website at
https://www.patrizia.ag/en/shareholders/share/share-buy-back-programme/

The total volume of shares acquired to date under this share buy-back programme in the period from
1 January 2022 up to and including 1 July 2022 amounts to a number of 1,222,520 shares.

The shares in PATRIZIA AG are acquired by a bank commissioned by PATRIZIA AG on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

Contact:
Martin Praum                                                
Head of Investor Relations & Group Reporting
T +49 69 643505-1114                                  
investor.relations@patrizia.ag


04.07.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: PATRIZIA AG
Fuggerstraße 26
86150 Augsburg
Germany
Internet: www.patrizia.ag

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1390183  04.07.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1390183&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
