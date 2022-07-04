PATRIZIA AG: Release of a capital market information

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052



Acquisition of treasury shares

Augsburg, 4 July 2022 - In the period from 27 June 2022 up to and including 1 July 2022, a number of 74,951 shares were acquired as part of PATRIZIA AG's current share buy-back programme.



The start of the share buy-back programme was set for 1 January 2022 in the announcement of 15 December 2021 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU)

No. 2016/1052.



The number of shares repurchased daily and the daily volume-weighted average prices are:

Repurchase date Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average price (EUR) 27.06.2022 13,203 11.6877 28.06.2022 18,000 12.0353 29.06.2022 17,000 12.0506 30.06.2022 15,803 11.4986 01.07.2022 10,945 11.5245

The transactions in detailed form are published on the PATRIZIA AG website at

https://www.patrizia.ag/en/shareholders/share/share-buy-back-programme/



The total volume of shares acquired to date under this share buy-back programme in the period from

1 January 2022 up to and including 1 July 2022 amounts to a number of 1,222,520 shares.



The shares in PATRIZIA AG are acquired by a bank commissioned by PATRIZIA AG on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).



