    PAT   DE000PAT1AG3

PATRIZIA AG

(PAT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05/12 10:45:09 am EDT
12.77 EUR   -3.98%
10:17aPATRIZIA AG : Temporary suspension of the share buyback programme in connection with the Annual General Meeting 2022
EQ
05/11PATRIZIA AG : PATRIZIA 3M 2022 financial results: Solid financial performance and continued AUM growth ? FY 2022 guidance adjusted
EQ
05/11PATRIZIA : Solid financial performance and strong AUM growth in 3M 2022 ? Management responds to increasingly challenging market conditions and adjusts guidance for FY 2022
EQ
PATRIZIA AG: Temporary suspension of the share buyback programme in connection with the Annual General Meeting 2022

05/12/2022 | 10:17am EDT
DGAP-News: PATRIZIA AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback/AGM/EGM
PATRIZIA AG: Temporary suspension of the share buyback programme in connection with the Annual General Meeting 2022

12.05.2022 / 16:15
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Augsburg, 12 May 2022.

Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. Art. 2 para. 1 sentence 2 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 // Share buyback - notification of change.

Temporary suspension of the share buyback programme in connection with the Annual General Meeting 2022

PATRIZIA AG announced a share buyback programme in an ad-hoc announcement dated 15 December 2021 and notice dated 15 December 2021, which has been implemented since 01 January 2022. PATRIZIA AG has decided that due to the settlement of the proposed dividend payment no shares will be repurchased in a period of 11 stock exchange trading days prior to the 2022 Annual General Meeting until the end of 4 stock exchange trading days after the 2022 Annual General Meeting.

The Annual General Meeting of PATRIZIA AG will take place on 1 June 2022. Therefore, no PATRIZIA shares will be repurchased in the period from 17 May 2022 to 07 June 2022.

Augsburg, 12 May 2022

PATRIZIA AG

Contact:
Martin Praum
Head of Investor Relations & Group Reporting
Phone: +49 69 643505-1114
investor.relations@patrizia.ag


12.05.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: PATRIZIA AG
Fuggerstraße 26
86150 Augsburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)821 - 509 10-000
Fax: +49 (0)821 - 509 10-999
E-mail: investor.relations@patrizia.ag
Internet: www.patrizia.ag
ISIN: DE000PAT1AG3
WKN: PAT1AG
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1349591

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1349591  12.05.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1349591&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
