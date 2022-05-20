Patrizia : 3M 2022 Unternehmenspräsentation (englisch)

Company Presentation May 2022
Agenda
Equity Story
A leading partner for global real assets
Strong track record built over the past 38 years
38
55.3bn
years of real estate
assets under
experience
management (EUR)
Strong local presence:
Fund performance:
27
~8.9%
offices globally
including 4.2%
serving our clients
outperformance2
Top 3
fully independent
investment manager for real estate in Europe1
Strong potential:
496.5m
available liquidity
for investments (EUR)
3
PATRIZIA Equity Story
Our elevator pitch | Six reasons to invest in PATRIZIA AG shares
I. Leading position in real assets investment management
III. Continued profitable and sustainable growth profile
IV. Strong and reliable partner
V. Management focus on tech leadership
VI. ESG & Giving back to society (e.g. PATRIZIA Foundation)
4
Equity Story
Local in Europe & connected globally
PATRIZIA offers investment solutions with global reach & opportunity
27
>500
PATRIZIA offices globally
institutional clients
to service clients &
manage real assets locally
>40
>6,000
boutique operating partners
private clients
worldwide
30
>30
different nationalities working at
geographies of clients from
PATRIZIA
5 continents
⚫ PATRIZIA offices globally
◼ Markets with PATRIZIA operations & clients
⚫ Operating partner offices
◼ Markets with PATRIZIA Foundation projects
5
