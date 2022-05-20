Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Patrizia AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PAT   DE000PAT1AG3

PATRIZIA AG

(PAT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05/20 09:31:03 am EDT
12.36 EUR   +1.98%
05/19PATRIZIA : Berenberg maintains a Buy rating
MD
05/16PATRIZIA : DZ Bank keeps its Buy rating
MD
05/13PATRIZIA AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Patrizia : 3M 2022 Unternehmenspräsentation (englisch)

05/20/2022 | 09:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Company Presentation May 2022

Agenda

  • Equity Story
  • Financials 3M 2022
  • Appendix

PATRIZIA | © 2022

Equity Story

A leading partner for global real assets

Strong track record built over the past 38 years

38

55.3bn

years of real estate

assets under

experience

management (EUR)

Strong local presence:

Fund performance:

27

~8.9%

offices globally

including 4.2%

serving our clients

outperformance2

Data as at 31.03.2022 | 1 According to leading industry rankings by IREI 2021 and PropertyEU 2021 | 2 4.2% outperformance of INREV Index over 5-yr period. PATRIZIA | © 2022

Top 3

fully independent

investment manager for real estate in Europe1

Strong potential:

496.5m

available liquidity

for investments (EUR)

3

Equity Story

PATRIZIA Equity Story

Our elevator pitch | Six reasons to invest in PATRIZIA AG shares

I. Leading position in real assets investment management

  1. Active in a long-term structural growth market

III. Continued profitable and sustainable growth profile

IV. Strong and reliable partner

V. Management focus on tech leadership

VI. ESG & Giving back to society (e.g. PATRIZIA Foundation)

Data as at 31.03.2022

PATRIZIA | © 2022

  • Local expertise on the ground: 38 years of experience with 27 offices and >40 boutique operating partners worldwide
  • >500 institutional & >6,000 private and (semi-)professional clients
  • Low interest rate drives demand for real assets
  • Ageing population drives pension product demand
  • Ongoing industry consolidation
  • Broadening of product offering (incl. debt & infrastructure),
  • M&A and organic growth leads to increased economies of scale
  • Strong liquidity (EUR 496.5m) and net equity ratio (71.5%)
  • Financial flexibility to deliver on organic & inorganic growth
  • Clear target to become technology leader within sector
  • Significant valuation upside from scalable platform business
  • PATRIZIA Foundation committed to social responsibility:
    We helped ~250,000 children worldwide over the last 22 years

4

Equity Story

Local in Europe & connected globally

PATRIZIA offers investment solutions with global reach & opportunity

27

>500

PATRIZIA offices globally

institutional clients

to service clients &

manage real assets locally

>40

>6,000

boutique operating partners

private clients

worldwide

30

>30

different nationalities working at

geographies of clients from

PATRIZIA

5 continents

PATRIZIA offices globally

Markets with PATRIZIA operations & clients

Operating partner offices

Markets with PATRIZIA Foundation projects

Data as at 31.03.2022

PATRIZIA | © 2022

5

Um den Rest dieser Noodl zu lesen, rufen Sie bitte die Originalversion auf, und zwar hier.

Disclaimer

Patrizia AG published this content on 20 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2022 13:04:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PATRIZIA AG
05/19PATRIZIA : Berenberg maintains a Buy rating
MD
05/16PATRIZIA : DZ Bank keeps its Buy rating
MD
05/13PATRIZIA AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
05/12PATRIZIA AG : Temporary suspension of the share buyback programme in connection with the A..
EQ
05/12TRANSCRIPT : Patrizia AG, Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 12, 2022
CI
05/12Mutualidad General de la Abogacía, Mutualidad de Previsión Social a Prima Fija acquired..
CI
05/11Patrizia AG Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
05/11PATRIZIA AG : PATRIZIA 3M 2022 financial results: Solid financial performance and continue..
EQ
05/11PATRIZIA : Solid financial performance and strong AUM growth in 3M 2022 ? Management respo..
EQ
05/11Patrizia AG Revises Earnings Guidance for 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PATRIZIA AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 413 M 437 M 437 M
Net income 2022 62,5 M 66,2 M 66,2 M
Net cash 2022 32,0 M 33,9 M 33,9 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,8x
Yield 2022 2,89%
Capitalization 1 076 M 1 139 M 1 139 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,53x
EV / Sales 2023 2,49x
Nbr of Employees 1 024
Free-Float 44,5%
Chart PATRIZIA AG
Duration : Period :
Patrizia AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PATRIZIA AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 12,12 €
Average target price 26,12 €
Spread / Average Target 115%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Wolfgang Egger Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas Wels Co-Chief Executive Officer
Christoph Glaser Chief Financial Officer
Uwe Hans Reuter Chairman-Supervisory Board
Manuel Käsbauer Chief Technology & Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PATRIZIA AG-40.88%1 139
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-0.21%34 861
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.29.20%33 266
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED6.71%31 806
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.9.98%30 658
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED7.49%30 550