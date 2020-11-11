Log in
PATRIZIA AG

(PAT)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradgate - 11/11 12:09:34 pm
22.7 EUR   +2.48%
12:09pPATRIZIA : Results Presentation 9M 2020
PU
11:59aPATRIZIA : reports solid 9M 2020 results and specifies guidance for FY...
PU
11/09PATRIZIA : expands into North American PropTech VC market
PU
Patrizia : Results Presentation 9M 2020

11/11/2020 | 12:09pm EST

FOR CLIENTS AND SHAREHOLDERS

Results Presentation

9M 2020| 12 November 2020

Video presentation

PATRIZIA 9M 2020 Financial Results | Video presentation

Let our CFO Karim Bohn guide you through the most important points of our 9M 2020 Financial Results

Access via QR code

Access via weblink

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SFM8nRNyWuw&feature=youtu.be

PATRIZIA | © 2020

2

Covid-19 Update

Stronger for clients and shareholders

Resilient business model with upside through structural growth opportunities

1

Strong and

reliable partner

PATRIZIA delivered on its promise to be a strong and reliable partner for clients and shareholders

2

Rock-solid

financial position

Continued

generation of

stable cash flows

lead to ample

liquidity for further

growth

3

Structural

growth case

still intact

Lower for longer

interest rate

environment, an ageing population and ongoing industry consolidation

PATRIZIA | © 2020

3

Financials & Guidance

9M 2020

PATRIZIA | © 2020

4

Financials 9M 2020

Highlights

Solid financial results despite challenging market environment - FY 2020 guidance specified

9M 2020

Assets under management1 | EUR bn

  • Operating income of EUR 100.2m in 9M 2020, already reaching the lower end of the broadened FY 2020 guidance range
  • Assets under management (AUM) increased by 4.0% to EUR 46.2bn compared to EUR 44.5bn at YE 2019 and confirms resilience of AUM in challenging market environment
  • Total service fee income increased by 6.2% y-o-y to EUR 248.1m, driven by continued growth in management, transaction and performance fees

Full-year guidance 2020

  • Operating income guidance for FY 2020 specified to EUR 110.0m to 130.0m
  • Level of FY2020 guidance achievement will depend on further Covid-19 pandemic impact on European real estate transaction markets during Q4 2020
  • Organic net AUM growth expectation of EUR 2.0 - 3.5bn to between EUR 46.5 - 48.0bn unchanged

+4.0%

46.2

46.5 - 48.0

44.5

1.1

1.2

Fund of funds

45.1

43.2

Funds under

management

31.12.2019 30.09.2020 2020e

Operating income | EUR m

110.0 - 130.0

97.7 +2.6% 100.2

9M 2019

9M 2020

2020e

1 AUM definition from 3M 2020 onwards reflecting best practice standards like INREV / GIPS

Note: All percentage rates in this presentation refer to the comparable period of the previous year, unless stated otherwise

PATRIZIA | © 2020

5

Financials 9M 2020

Operating income

Continued growth in management, transaction and performance fees

Highlights

  • Total service fee income increased by 6.2% y-o-y to EUR
    248.1m (9M 2019: EUR 233.7m) driven by:
    • Increased Management fees of EUR 145.0m (+2.4%)
    • Transaction fees significantly up to EUR 29.1m (+23.7%) due to ongoing selective transaction activity for clients
    • Performance fees remained a stable contributor to operating income with EUR 74.1m (+8.0%);
    • Net sales revenues and co-investmentincome of EUR 14.4m:
      • Co-investments contributed EUR 12.5m

Composition 9M 2020 | EUR m

 

  • -24.4%+4.4%

+8.0% 14.4

  • 74.1

+23.7%

-153.7

+2.4%

29.1

+9.1%

+2.6%

-8.7

    • Principal investments contributed EUR 1.9m
  • Net operating expenses1 up 4.4% to EUR 153.7m mainly due to higher IT and personnel expenses as a result of continued investments into PATRIZIA's real asset platform - cost growth nevertheless remains below growth of total service fee income

145.0

97.7

9M 2019

Operating

Manage-

Trans-

Perfor-

income

ment

action

mance

fees

fees

fees

Total service fee income

EUR 248.1m; +6.2%

100.2

9M 2020

Net sales

Net

D&A,

Operating

revenues

operating

financial

income

and co-

expenses1

result and

investment

other items

income

change y-o-y

1 Inter alia netted against other operating income of EUR 11.5m; excluding EUR 5.8m non-capitalisable expenses for investments in the future PATRIZIA | © 2020

6

Financials 9M 2020

Management fees

Well diversified AUM-base and predictable management fees

Management fees up 2.4% to EUR 145.0m due to increased

AUM

Diversified and long-term oriented AUM-baseforms solid basis

for predictable cash flows - resilience of AUM-base confirmed in

3%

7%

challenging market environment

FY 2020 guidance specified at EUR 192.0 - 198.0m

(from EUR 190.0 - 200.0m earlier)

Management fees | EUR m

192.0 - 198.0

141.6 +2.4% 145.0

9M 2019

9M 2020

2020e

PATRIZIA | © 2020

12%35%

AUM by sector

16%

26%

Office

Residential

Logistics &

Retail

Industrial

Infrastructure

Other (Healthcare,

Hotel, etc.)

7

Financials 9M 2020

Transaction fees

PATRIZIA is still active for its global client base despite challenging Covid-19 market environment

Highlights

  • Ongoing transaction activity for PATRIZIA's global client base drove transaction fee growth to EUR 29.1m in 9M 2020 (+23.7%)
  • European transaction activity was slowly picking up in Q3 2020, but still down 18.7% y-o-y
  • The FY 2020 guidance range for transaction fees was specified upwards to EUR 36.0 - 47.0m for FY 2020 (from EUR 30.0 - 40.0m)

European transaction volume | EUR bn1

-18.7%

211.8

172.3

9M 2019

9M 2020

Transaction volume (signed/closed) | EUR bn

+19.2%

-42.4%

4.9

4.0 - 5.0

4.6

4.1

2.0

1.7

1.8

2.6

Disposals

2.6

1.1

3.1

Acquisitions

1.5

2.4

9M 2019 9M 2020 9M 2019 9M 2020

2020e

signed signed

closed closed

signed

Transaction fees | EUR m

36.0 - 47.0

+23.7%

29.1

Disposal fees

23.5

11.5

Acquisition fees

11.4

12.1

17.5

9M 2019

9M 2020

2020e

1 Source: PATRIZIA, RCA All Property

PATRIZIA | © 2020

8

Financials 9M 2020

Performance fees

Superior returns for clients translate into attractive performance fees

Performance fees | EUR m

Performance fee pool1 - Illustrative example | EUR m

80.0 - 90.0

+8.0%

74.1

68.6

72.5

72.5

72.5

72.5

72.5

Ø

52.9

9M 2019

9M 2020

2020e

  • Performance fees of EUR 74.1m in 9M 2020 as a stable contributor to overall financial results
  • Performance fee guidance for FY 2020 specified to EUR 80.0 - 90.0m (from EUR 80.0 - 110.0m) as Q4 2020 will likely include more acquisitions than disposals for our clients on the European transaction market (disposals typically trigger generation of performance fees)

2013-2020e2 2021e

2022e

2023e

2024e

2025e

Performance fees p.a. on average

Performance fee potential from other funds

Dawonia performance fee claim due in 2023 (pre tax) if split over 5 years

  • Due to performance fee claim on Dawonia3 of EUR 362.3m pre-tax(EUR 295.3m after tax; see also page 13), good visibility on overall performance fee income over the next years
  • Operating income contribution from performance fees over next five years depends on client preferences and disposal activity in funds

1 Based on revenues/pre-tax (EUR m) | 2 2020e based on midpoint of guidance | 3 EUR 4.8bn residential portfolio PATRIZIA manages on behalf of clients

PATRIZIA | © 2020

9

Financials 9M 2020

Guidance for FY 2020

Guidance for FY 2020 specified on the basis of increased visibility for Q4 2020

Assumptions for FY 2020

Specified operating income guidance for FY 2020e of

EUR 110.0 to 130.0m reflects the already reached lower

end of former guidance range of EUR 100.0 - 140.0m as

per 9M 2020 and visibility for Q4 2020

Total service fee income: EUR 308.0 - 335.0m

(from EUR 300.0 - 350.0m)

Management fees: EUR 192.0 - 198.0m

(from EUR 190.0 - 200.0m)

Transactions fees: EUR 36.0 - 47.0m

(from EUR 30.0 - 40.0m)

Performance fees: EUR 80.0 - 90.0m

(from EUR 80.0 - 110.0m)

Net sales revenues and co-investment income:

EUR 20.0m (unchanged)

Net operating expenses1: EUR 208.0 - 215.0m

Income composition FY 2020e | EUR m

72% 73%

87%

90.0 20.0

70%

-

74%

80.0

-215.0

47.0

87%

198.0

-

83%

-

-

-208.0

36.0

192.0

134.5

-10.0

130.0

-

110.0

(from EUR 210.0 - 220.0m)

Transaction volume: EUR 4.0 - 5.0bn

(from EUR 3.5 - 5.5bn)

Assets under management: EUR 46.5 - 48.0bn

(unchanged)

¹ Excluding EUR 11.6m investments in the future

PATRIZIA | © 2020

FY 2019

Operating

Manage-

Trans-

Perfor-

income

ment

action

mance

fees

fees

fees

Total service fee income

308.0 - 335.0

FY 2020e

Net sales

Net

D&A,

Operating

revenues

operating

financial

income

and co-

expenses1

result and

investment

other items

income

% figure shows

9M 2020 vs 2020e at mid-point

10

Covid-19 Update

Solid financial position

Rock-solid balance sheet and strong cash position make PATRIZIA well prepared for the crisis

  • Strong balance sheet ratios and capital structure to facilitate further profitable growth

Strong balance sheet

EUR m

30.09.2020

Total assets

1,913.7

Equity (excl. non-controlling

1,218.3

interests)

Equity ratio

63.7%

Cash and cash equivalents

437.5

+ Deposits and securities

+220.8

- Bank loans (for temporarily

-46.9

warehoused assets)

- Bonded loans

-300.0

= Net cash

311.4

Net equity ratio1

77.8%

Significant liquidity

EUR m

30.09.2020

Bank balances, cash,

658.3

deposits and securities

- Regulatory reserve for asset

-31.1

management companies

- Transaction related liabilities

-0.0

and blocked cash

- Liquidity in closed-end funds

-0.0

business property companies

= Available liquidity2

627.2

¹ Net equity ratio: Equity (excl. non-controlling interests) divided by total net assets (total assets less liabilities covered by cash in hand)

2 In addition 2,668,545 PATRIZIA treasury shares (worth EUR 55.1m as at 04.11.2020) which could be used as M&A currency (among other things)

PATRIZIA | © 2020

11

Appendix

PATRIZIA | © 2020

12

Appendix

Capital allocation

Assets under

Invested capital

Invested capital

Participations

As at 30.09.2020

management

(fair value)

(at cost)

EUR m

EUR m

EUR m

in %

Third-party business

39,876.4

0.0

Co-Investments

6,315.8

496.5

91.4

Residential

5,435.6

479.8

77.3

Dawonia GmbH

4,828.0

158.91

51.7

5.1

Dawonia performance fee claims

295.31

0.0

0.1

WohnModul I SICAV-FIS

607.5

25.5

25.5

10.1

Other

0.11

0.1

0.0

Commercial Germany

878.0

14.3

11.3

Alliance

236.2

5.71

5.3

5.1

Seneca

159.1

3.41

1.8

5.1

PATRoffice

0.31

0.2

6.3

TRIUVA/IVG logistics

482.8

4.21

3.4

2.1

TRIUVA/IVG commercial

0.81

0.7

11.0

Commercial International

2.3

2.4

2.8

Citruz Holding LP (UK)

2.3

0.01

0.4

10.0

First Street Development LTD (UK)

2.4

2.4

10.0

Principal investments

23.4

23.4

Other balance sheet items

371.2

2

Tied-up investment capital

46,215.7

891.1

Available liquidity

627.2

Total investment capital

46,215.7

1,518.3

of which debt (bonded loans)

300.0

of which equity PATRIZIA (excl. non-controlling interests)

1,218.3

1 After deduction of deferred taxes from the valuation according to IFRS 9 | 2 Including goodwill and fund management contracts

PATRIZIA | © 2020

13

Appendix

Reconciliation of operating income

EUR k

9M 2020

9M 2019

Change

EBITDA

101,837

95,104

7.1%

Amortisation of other intangible assets¹, software and rights of use,

depreciation of property, plant and equipment as well as financial

investments

-29,157

-31,473

-7.4%

EBIT

72,680

63,631

14.2%

Finance income/expenses

-2,762

-2,965

-6.9%

Result from currency translation

-8,001

82

< - 1.000,0%

EBT

61,917

60,749

1.9%

Amortisation of fund management contracts and licenses as well as

financial investments

17,069

19,954

-14.5%

Realised changes in value of investment property (net)

0

3,960

-100.0%

Reorganisation result

0

9,354

-100.0%

Non-cash currency effects

6,389

-643

< - 1.000,0%

Operating income from participations (IFRS 9)

9,001

4,337

107.5%

Investments in the future

5,826

0

/

Operating income

100,202

97,709

2.6%

1 In particular fund management contracts transferred as part of the recent acquisitions

PATRIZIA | © 2020

14

Appendix

Consolidated income statement

EUR k

9M 2020

9M 2019

Change %

Revenues

223,157

242,920

-8%

Income from the sale of investment property

0

273

-100%

Changes in inventories

-650

-23,130

-97%

Other operating income

11,501

9,514

21%

Income from the deconsolidation of subsidiaries

116

585

-80%

Total operating performance

234,124

230,162

2%

Cost of materials

-4,117

-3,209

28%

Cost of purchased services

-12,479

-11,278

11%

Staff costs

-98,981

-92,677

7%

Other operating expenses

-51,206

-47,472

8%

Impairment losses for trade receivables and contract assets

57

-486

-112%

Income from participations

27,036

29,126

-7%

Earnings from companies accounted for using the equity method

9,149

292

> 1.000%

Cost from the deconsolidation of subsidiaries

-1,746

0

/

EBITDAR

101,837

104,458

-3%

Reorganisation expenses

0

-9,354

-100%

EBITDA

101,837

95,104

7%

Amortisation of other intangible assets, software and rights of use,

depreciation of property, plant and equipment as well as financial

investments

-29,157

-31,473

-7%

Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT)

72,680

63,631

14%

Financial income

2,154

1,384

56%

Financial expenses

-4,916

-4,349

13%

Result from currency translation

-8,001

82

< - 1.000%

Earnings before taxes (EBT)

61,917

60,749

2%

Income taxes

-16,561

-14,760

12%

Net profit for the period

45,356

45,989

-1%

PATRIZIA | © 2020

15

Appendix

Consolidated balance sheet | Assets

EUR k

30.09.2020

31.12.2019

A. Non-current assets

Goodwill

211,323

210,292

Other intangible assets

115,671

131,895

Software

16,084

10,326

Rights of use

25,801

24,988

Investment property

1,835

1,835

Equipment

6,301

6,056

Associated companies accounted using the equity method

34,322

69,035

Participations

552,917

525,716

Non-current borrowings and other loans

35,048

28,276

Deferred taxes

20,606

17,305

Total non-current assets

1,019,908

1,025,724

B. Current Assets

Inventories

21,577

113,208

Securities

11

1,011

Current tax assets

16,310

17,318

Current receivables and other current assets

418,443

380,735

Cash and cash equivalents

437,497

449,084

Total current assets

893,838

961,356

Total assets

1,913,745

1,987,080

PATRIZIA | © 2020

16

Appendix

Consolidated balance sheet | Equity and liabilities

EUR k

30.09.2020

31.12.2019

A. Equity

Share capital

89,683

91,060

Capital reserves

128,652

155,222

Retained earnings

Legal reserves

505

505

Currency translation difference

-10,099

-4,818

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans according to

IAS 19

-3,459

-3,459

Revaluation reserve according to IFRS 9

108,000

78,721

Consolidated unappropriated profit

905,047

889,160

Non-controlling interests

32,800

30,359

Total equity

1,251,128

1,236,750

B. Liabilities

NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

Deferred tax liabilities

113,742

112,178

Retirement benefit obligations

27,020

27,564

Bonded loans

300,000

300,000

Non-current liabilities

20,581

25,094

Leasing liabilities

18,880

15,841

Total non-current liabilities

480,224

480,677

CURRENT LIABILITIES

Short-term bank loans

46,900

93,194

Other provisions

8,869

9,254

Current liabilities

95,062

101,186

Short-term leasing liabilities

7,179

9,328

Tax liabilities

24,383

56,692

Total current liabilities

182,393

269,653

Total equity and liabilities

1,913,745

1,987,080

PATRIZIA | © 2020

17

Appendix

Profitability and costs

Continued efficiency improvements propel profitability and cost ratios

AUM vs total cost ratio | EUR bn vs %

EBITDAR margin (+/- principal investments) | EUR m, LHS vs %1

50

46.5 - 48.0 1%

180

50.0%

41.4%

45

1.21%

46.2

45.0%

1%

160

42.9%

44.5

38.7%

38.9%

34.0 - 41.0%

40

0.97%

0.98%

41.0

140

34.8%

41.0%

40.0%

35

1%

33.9%

39.0%

37.3%

0.82% 0.80%

120

30.4%

36.2%

36.7%

35.0%

30

1%

23.8%

28.8%

30.0%

100

25

0.49

25.0%

-

20

21.9

0.53%

0.53%

1%

80

20.0%

0.45%

0.46

18.2%

18.6

60

15

16.6

0%

15.0%

14.6

13.3%

40

10

11.8

9.6%

10.0%

0%

5

20

5.0%

0

0%

0

20152 20163 2017

0.0%

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

9M

2020e

2013

2014

2018

2019

9M

2020e

2020

2020

AUM

EBITDAR

incl. principal

EBITDAR

excl. principal

Total cost ratio (in %)

Margin (in %)

investments

Margin (in %)

investments

• Total cost ratio = Net operating expenses (incl. staff costs) divided

Margin transformation of business model completed,

by average AUM

i.e. from volatile principal investment to stable service fee income

1 EBITDAR values slightly adjusted compared to IFRS P&L in order to enable better operational like-for-like comparison | 2 2015 excluding SÜDEWO exit fee | 3 2016 excluding Harald profit

PATRIZIA | © 2020

18

Appendix

Financial calendar

2021

February

25

Preliminary results 2020

March

18

Annual Report 2020

May

12

Quarterly Statement for the first quarter of 2021

June

23

Annual General Meeting, virtual

August

5

Interim Report for the first half of 2021

November

11

Quarterly Statement for the first nine months of 2021

Invitations and dial-in numbers are provided in advance.

For further information, please visit: www.patrizia.ag.

PATRIZIA | © 2020

19

Appendix

Contact

KARIM BOHN

MARTIN PRAUM

Member of the

Senior Managing Director

Management Board | CFO

Head of Investor Relations

PATRIZIA AG

T

+49 821 50910-402

Fuggerstrasse 26

F

+49 821 50910-399

86150 Augsburg

M

+49 151 19685445

Germany

investor.relations@patrizia.ag

VERENA SCHOPP DE ALVARENGA

MAXIMILIAN GERBER

Senior Associate | Investor Relations

Associate | Investor Relations

T

+49 821 50910-403

T

+49 821 50910-351

F

+49 821 50910-399

F

+49 821 50910-399

M

+49 151 58339292

M

+49 151 24506188

investor.relations@patrizia.ag

investor.relations@patrizia.ag

Disclaimer

The information contained herein is directed only at professional clients and intended solely for use by the recipient. No part of this document or the information herein may be distributed, copied or reproduced in any manner, in whole or in part, without our prior written consent. This document is for information and illustrative purposes only. It does not constitute advice, a recommendation or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell shares or other interests, financial instruments or the underlying assets, nor does this document contain any commitment by PATRIZIA AG or any of its affiliates. Whilst prepared in good faith, the information contained in this document does not purport to be comprehensive. PATRIZIA AG and its affiliates provide no warranty or guarantee in relation to the information provided herein and accept no liability for any loss or damage of any kind whatsoever relating to this material. The information herein is subject to change without notice.

This document contains specific forward-looking statements that relate in particular to the business development of PATRIZIA AG and the general economic and regulatory environment and other factors to which PATRIZIA AG is exposed to. These forward-looking statements are based on current estimates and assumptions by the Company made in good faith, and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could render a forward-looking estimate or statement inaccurate or cause actual results to differ from the results currently expected. PATRIZIA AG does not undertake any obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this publication. Due to commercial rounding of figures and percentages small deviations may occur.

12 November 2020, PATRIZIA AG

PATRIZIA | © 2020

20

Disclaimer

Patrizia Immobilien AG published this content on 11 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
Financials
Sales 2020 339 M 398 M 398 M
Net income 2020 66,0 M 77,6 M 77,6 M
Net cash 2020 229 M 269 M 269 M
P/E ratio 2020 30,5x
Yield 2020 1,37%
Capitalization 1 986 M 2 346 M 2 335 M
EV / Sales 2020 5,19x
EV / Sales 2021 4,55x
Nbr of Employees 850
Free-Float 45,3%
Chart PATRIZIA AG
Technical analysis trends PATRIZIA AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 25,44 €
Last Close Price 22,15 €
Spread / Highest target 26,4%
Spread / Average Target 14,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,35%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wolfgang Egger Co-Chief Executive Officer
Thomas Wels Co-Chief Executive Officer
Theodor Seitz Chairman-Supervisory Board
Klaus Schmitt Chief Operating Officer
Karim Bohn Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PATRIZIA AG8.01%2 346
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-10.06%38 869
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED34.25%37 506
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-0.64%33 339
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-9.78%31 021
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED-28.01%29 459
