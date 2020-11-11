Patrizia : Results Presentation 9M 2020
Results Presentation
9M 2020| 12 November 2020
Stronger for clients and shareholders
Resilient business model with upside through structural growth opportunities
Strong and
reliable partner
PATRIZIA delivered on its promise to be a strong and reliable partner for clients and shareholders
Rock-solid
financial position
Continued
generation of
stable cash flows
lead to ample
liquidity for further
growth
Structural
growth case
still intact
Lower for longer
interest rate
environment, an ageing population and ongoing industry consolidation
Financials & Guidance
9M 2020
Highlights
Solid financial results despite challenging market environment - FY 2020 guidance specified
9M 2020
Assets under management
1 | EUR bn
Operating income of EUR 100.2m in 9M 2020, already reaching the lower end of the broadened FY 2020 guidance range
Assets under management (AUM) increased by 4.0% to EUR 46.2bn compared to EUR 44.5bn at YE 2019 and confirms resilience of AUM in challenging market environment
Total service fee income increased by 6.2% y-o-y to EUR 248.1m, driven by continued growth in management, transaction and performance fees
Full-year guidance 2020
Operating income guidance for FY 2020 specified to EUR 110.0m to 130.0m
Level of FY2020 guidance achievement will depend on further Covid-19 pandemic impact on European real estate transaction markets during Q4 2020
Organic net AUM growth expectation of EUR 2.0 - 3.5bn to between EUR 46.5 - 48.0bn unchanged
+4.0%
46.2
46.5 - 48.0
44.5
1.1
1.2
Fund of funds
45.1
43.2
Funds under
management
31.12.2019 30.09.2020 2020e
Operating income
| EUR m
110.0 - 130.0
97.7 +2.6% 100.2
1 AUM definition from 3M 2020 onwards reflecting best practice standards like INREV / GIPS
Note: All percentage rates in this presentation refer to the comparable period of the previous year, unless stated otherwise
Operating income
Continued growth in management, transaction and performance fees
Highlights
Total service fee income increased by 6.2% y-o-y to EUR
248.1m (9M 2019: EUR 233.7m) driven by:
Increased Management fees of EUR 145.0m (+2.4%)
Transaction fees significantly up to EUR 29.1m (+23.7%) due to ongoing selective transaction activity for clients
Performance fees remained a stable contributor to operating income with EUR 74.1m (+8.0%);
Net sales revenues and co-investment income of EUR 14.4m:
Co-investments contributed EUR 12.5m
Composition 9M 2020
| EUR m
+8.0%
14.4
+23.7%
-153.7
+2.4%
29.1
+9.1%
+2.6%
-8.7
Principal investments contributed EUR 1.9m
Net operating expenses 1 up 4.4% to EUR 153.7m mainly due to higher IT and personnel expenses as a result of continued investments into PATRIZIA's real asset platform - cost growth nevertheless remains below growth of total service fee income
145.0
97.7
9M 2019
Operating
Manage-
Trans-
Perfor-
income
ment
action
mance
fees
fees
fees
Total service fee income
EUR 248.1m; +6.2%
100.2
9M 2020
Net sales
Net
D&A,
Operating
revenues
operating
financial
income
and co-
expenses
1
result and
investment
other items
income
change y-o-y
1 Inter alia netted against other operating income of EUR 11.5m; excluding EUR 5.8m non-capitalisable expenses for investments in the future PATRIZIA | © 2020
Management fees
Well diversified AUM-base and predictable management fees
•
Management fees up 2.4% to EUR 145.0m due to increased
AUM
•
Diversified and long-term oriented AUM-base
forms solid basis
for predictable cash flows - resilience of AUM-base confirmed in
challenging market environment
•
FY 2020 guidance specified at EUR 192.0 - 198.0m
(from EUR 190.0 - 200.0m earlier)
Management fees
| EUR m
192.0 - 198.0
141.6
+2.4% 145.0
PATRIZIA | © 2020
12%
35%
AUM by sector
16%
26%
Office
Residential
Logistics &
Retail
Industrial
Infrastructure
Other (Healthcare,
Hotel, etc.)
Financials 9M 2020
Transaction fees
PATRIZIA is still active for its global client base despite challenging Covid-19 market environment
Highlights
Ongoing transaction activity for PATRIZIA's global client base drove transaction fee growth to EUR 29.1m in 9M 2020 (+23.7%)
European transaction activity was slowly picking up in Q3 2020, but still down 18.7% y-o-y
The FY 2020 guidance range for transaction fees was specified upwards to EUR 36.0 - 47.0m for FY 2020 (from EUR 30.0 - 40.0m)
European transaction volume
| EUR bn 1
-18.7%
211.8
172.3
Transaction volume (signed/closed)
| EUR bn
+19.2%
-42.4%
4.9
4.0 - 5.0
4.6
4.1
2.0
1.7
1.8
2.6
Disposals
2.6
1.1
3.1
Acquisitions
1.5
2.4
9M 2019 9M 2020 9M 2019 9M 2020
2020e
signed signed
closed closed
signed
Transaction fees
| EUR m
36.0 - 47.0
+23.7%
29.1
Disposal fees
23.5
11.5
Acquisition fees
11.4
12.1
17.5
9M 2019
9M 2020
2020e
1 Source: PATRIZIA, RCA All Property
Performance fees
Superior returns for clients translate into attractive performance fees
Performance fees
| EUR m
Performance fee pool
1 - Illustrative example | EUR m
80.0 - 90.0
+8.0%
74.1
68.6
72.5
72.5
72.5
72.5
72.5
Ø
52.9
Performance fees of EUR 74.1m in 9M 2020 as a stable contributor to overall financial results
Performance fee guidance for FY 2020 specified to EUR 80.0 - 90.0m (from EUR 80.0 - 110.0m) as Q4 2020 will likely include more acquisitions than disposals for our clients on the European transaction market (disposals typically trigger generation of performance fees)
2013-2020e
2 2021e
2022e
2023e
2024e
2025e
Performance fees p.a. on average
Performance fee potential from other funds
Dawonia performance fee claim due in 2023 (pre tax) if split over 5 years
Due to performance fee claim on Dawonia 3 of EUR 362.3m pre-tax (EUR 295.3m after tax; see also page 13), good visibility on overall performance fee income over the next years
Operating income contribution from performance fees over next five years depends on client preferences and disposal activity in funds
1 Based on revenues/pre-tax (EUR m) | 2 2020e based on midpoint of guidance | 3 EUR 4.8bn residential portfolio PATRIZIA manages on behalf of clients
Guidance for FY 2020
Guidance for FY 2020 specified on the basis of increased visibility for Q4 2020
Assumptions for FY 2020
• Specified operating income guidance for FY 2020e of
EUR 110.0 to 130.0m reflects the already reached lower
end of former guidance range of EUR 100.0 - 140.0m as
per 9M 2020 and visibility for Q4 2020
• Total service fee income: EUR 308.0 - 335.0m
(from EUR 300.0 - 350.0m)
•
Management fees: EUR 192.0 - 198.0m
(from EUR 190.0 - 200.0m)
• Transactions fees: EUR 36.0 - 47.0m
(from EUR 30.0 - 40.0m)
•
Performance fees: EUR 80.0 - 90.0m
(from EUR 80.0 - 110.0m)
• Net sales revenues and co-investment income:
EUR 20.0m (unchanged)
• Net operating expenses 1: EUR 208.0 - 215.0m
Income composition FY 2020e
| EUR m
72% 73%
87%
90.0
20.0
70%
-
74%
80.0
-215.0
47.0
87%
198.0
-
83%
-
-
-208.0
36.0
192.0
134.5
-10.0
130.0
-
110.0
(from EUR 210.0 - 220.0m)
• Transaction volume: EUR 4.0 - 5.0bn
(from EUR 3.5 - 5.5bn)
• Assets under management: EUR 46.5 - 48.0bn
(unchanged)
¹ Excluding EUR 11.6m investments in the future
PATRIZIA | © 2020
FY 2019
Operating
Manage-
Trans-
Perfor-
income
ment
action
mance
fees
fees
fees
Total service fee income
308.0 - 335.0
FY 2020e
Net sales
Net
D&A,
Operating
revenues
operating
financial
income
and co-
expenses
1
result and
investment
other items
income
% figure shows
9M 2020 vs 2020e at mid-point
10
Solid financial position
Rock-solid balance sheet and strong cash position make PATRIZIA well prepared for the crisis
Strong balance sheet ratios and capital structure to facilitate further profitable growth
Strong balance sheet
EUR m
30.09.2020
Total assets
1,913.7
Equity (excl. non-controlling
1,218.3
interests)
Equity ratio
63.7%
Cash and cash equivalents
437.5
+ Deposits and securities
+220.8
- Bank loans (for temporarily
-46.9
warehoused assets)
- Bonded loans
-300.0
= Net cash
311.4
Net equity ratio
1
77.8%
Significant liquidity
EUR m
30.09.2020
Bank balances, cash,
658.3
deposits and securities
- Regulatory reserve for asset
-31.1
management companies
- Transaction related liabilities
-0.0
and blocked cash
- Liquidity in closed-end funds
-0.0
business property companies
= Available liquidity
2
627.2
¹ Net equity ratio: Equity (excl. non-controlling interests) divided by total net assets (total assets less liabilities covered by cash in hand)
2 In addition 2,668,545 PATRIZIA treasury shares (worth EUR 55.1m as at 04.11.2020) which could be used as M&A currency (among other things)
Appendix
Capital allocation
Assets under
Invested capital
Invested capital
Participations
As at 30.09.2020
management
(fair value)
(at cost)
EUR m
EUR m
EUR m
in %
Third-party business
39,876.4
0.0
Co-Investments
6,315.8
496.5
91.4
Residential
5,435.6
479.8
77.3
Dawonia GmbH
4,828.0
158.9
1
51.7
5.1
Dawonia performance fee claims
295.3
1
0.0
0.1
WohnModul I SICAV-FIS
607.5
25.5
25.5
10.1
Other
0.1
1
0.1
0.0
Commercial Germany
878.0
14.3
11.3
Alliance
236.2
5.7
1
5.3
5.1
Seneca
159.1
3.4
1
1.8
5.1
PATRoffice
0.3
1
0.2
6.3
TRIUVA/IVG logistics
482.8
4.2
1
3.4
2.1
TRIUVA/IVG commercial
0.8
1
0.7
11.0
Commercial International
2.3
2.4
2.8
Citruz Holding LP (UK)
2.3
0.0
1
0.4
10.0
First Street Development LTD (UK)
2.4
2.4
10.0
Principal investments
23.4
23.4
Other balance sheet items
371.2
2
Tied-up investment capital
46,215.7
891.1
Available liquidity
627.2
Total investment capital
46,215.7
1,518.3
of which debt (bonded loans)
300.0
of which equity PATRIZIA (excl. non-controlling interests)
1,218.3
1 After deduction of deferred taxes from the valuation according to IFRS 9 | 2 Including goodwill and fund management contracts
Appendix
Reconciliation of operating income
EUR k
9M 2020
9M 2019
Change
EBITDA
101,837
95,104
7.1%
Amortisation of other intangible assets¹, software and rights of use,
depreciation of property, plant and equipment as well as financial
investments
-29,157
-31,473
-7.4%
EBIT
72,680
63,631
14.2%
Finance income/expenses
-2,762
-2,965
-6.9%
Result from currency translation
-8,001
82
< - 1.000,0%
EBT
61,917
60,749
1.9%
Amortisation of fund management contracts and licenses as well as
financial investments
17,069
19,954
-14.5%
Realised changes in value of investment property (net)
0
3,960
-100.0%
Reorganisation result
0
9,354
-100.0%
Non-cash currency effects
6,389
-643
< - 1.000,0%
Operating income from participations (IFRS 9)
9,001
4,337
107.5%
Investments in the future
5,826
0
/
Operating income
100,202
97,709
2.6%
1 In particular fund management contracts transferred as part of the recent acquisitions
Appendix
Consolidated income statement
EUR k
9M 2020
9M 2019
Change %
Revenues
223,157
242,920
-8%
Income from the sale of investment property
0
273
-100%
Changes in inventories
-650
-23,130
-97%
Other operating income
11,501
9,514
21%
Income from the deconsolidation of subsidiaries
116
585
-80%
Total operating performance
234,124
230,162
2%
Cost of materials
-4,117
-3,209
28%
Cost of purchased services
-12,479
-11,278
11%
Staff costs
-98,981
-92,677
7%
Other operating expenses
-51,206
-47,472
8%
Impairment losses for trade receivables and contract assets
57
-486
-112%
Income from participations
27,036
29,126
-7%
Earnings from companies accounted for using the equity method
9,149
292
> 1.000%
Cost from the deconsolidation of subsidiaries
-1,746
0
/
EBITDAR
101,837
104,458
-3%
Reorganisation expenses
0
-9,354
-100%
EBITDA
101,837
95,104
7%
Amortisation of other intangible assets, software and rights of use,
depreciation of property, plant and equipment as well as financial
investments
-29,157
-31,473
-7%
Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT)
72,680
63,631
14%
Financial income
2,154
1,384
56%
Financial expenses
-4,916
-4,349
13%
Result from currency translation
-8,001
82
< - 1.000%
Earnings before taxes (EBT)
61,917
60,749
2%
Income taxes
-16,561
-14,760
12%
Net profit for the period
45,356
45,989
-1%
PATRIZIA | © 2020
Appendix
Consolidated balance sheet | Assets
EUR k
30.09.2020
31.12.2019
A. Non-current assets
Goodwill
211,323
210,292
Other intangible assets
115,671
131,895
Software
16,084
10,326
Rights of use
25,801
24,988
Investment property
1,835
1,835
Equipment
6,301
6,056
Associated companies accounted using the equity method
34,322
69,035
Participations
552,917
525,716
Non-current borrowings and other loans
35,048
28,276
Deferred taxes
20,606
17,305
Total non-current assets
1,019,908
1,025,724
B. Current Assets
Inventories
21,577
113,208
Securities
11
1,011
Current tax assets
16,310
17,318
Current receivables and other current assets
418,443
380,735
Cash and cash equivalents
437,497
449,084
Total current assets
893,838
961,356
Total assets
1,913,745
1,987,080
Appendix
Consolidated balance sheet | Equity and liabilities
EUR k
30.09.2020
31.12.2019
A. Equity
Share capital
89,683
91,060
Capital reserves
128,652
155,222
Retained earnings
Legal reserves
505
505
Currency translation difference
-10,099
-4,818
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans according to
IAS 19
-3,459
-3,459
Revaluation reserve according to IFRS 9
108,000
78,721
Consolidated unappropriated profit
905,047
889,160
Non-controlling interests
32,800
30,359
Total equity
1,251,128
1,236,750
B. Liabilities
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
Deferred tax liabilities
113,742
112,178
Retirement benefit obligations
27,020
27,564
Bonded loans
300,000
300,000
Non-current liabilities
20,581
25,094
Leasing liabilities
18,880
15,841
Total non-current liabilities
480,224
480,677
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Short-term bank loans
46,900
93,194
Other provisions
8,869
9,254
Current liabilities
95,062
101,186
Short-term leasing liabilities
7,179
9,328
Tax liabilities
24,383
56,692
Total current liabilities
182,393
269,653
Total equity and liabilities
1,913,745
1,987,080
PATRIZIA | © 2020
Appendix
Profitability and costs
Continued efficiency improvements propel profitability and cost ratios
AUM vs total cost ratio
| EUR bn vs %
EBITDAR margin (+/- principal investments)
| EUR m, LHS vs % 1
50
46.5 - 48.0
1%
180
50.0%
41.4%
45
1.21%
46.2
45.0%
1%
160
42.9%
44.5
38.7%
38.9%
34.0 - 41.0%
40
0.97%
0.98%
41.0
140
34.8%
41.0%
40.0%
35
1%
33.9%
39.0%
37.3%
0.82%
0.80%
120
30.4%
36.2%
36.7%
35.0%
30
1%
23.8%
28.8%
30.0%
100
25
0.49
25.0%
-
20
21.9
0.53%
0.53%
1%
80
20.0%
0.45%
0.46
18.2%
18.6
60
15
16.6
0%
15.0%
14.6
13.3%
40
10
11.8
9.6%
10.0%
0%
5
20
5.0%
0
0%
0
2015
2 2016 3 2017
0.0%
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
9M
2020e
2013
2014
2018
2019
9M
2020e
2020
2020
AUM
EBITDAR
incl. principal
EBITDAR
excl. principal
Total cost ratio (in %)
Margin (in %)
investments
Margin (in %)
investments
• Total cost ratio = Net operating expenses (incl. staff costs) divided
•
Margin transformation of business model completed,
by average AUM
i.e. from volatile principal investment to stable service fee income
1 EBITDAR values slightly adjusted compared to IFRS P&L in order to enable better operational like-for-like comparison | 2 2015 excluding SÜDEWO exit fee | 3 2016 excluding Harald profit
Financial calendar
2021
February
25
➢ Preliminary results 2020
March
18
➢ Annual Report 2020
May
12
➢ Quarterly Statement for the first quarter of 2021
June
23
➢ Annual General Meeting, virtual
August
5
➢ Interim Report for the first half of 2021
November
11
➢ Quarterly Statement for the first nine months of 2021
Invitations and dial-in numbers are provided in advance.
For further information, please visit:
www.patrizia.ag.
Appendix
Contact
KARIM BOHN
MARTIN PRAUM
Member of the
Senior Managing Director
Management Board | CFO
Head of Investor Relations
PATRIZIA AG
T
+49 821 50910-402
Fuggerstrasse 26
F
+49 821 50910-399
86150 Augsburg
M
+49 151 19685445
Germany
investor.relations@patrizia.ag
VERENA SCHOPP DE ALVARENGA
MAXIMILIAN GERBER
Senior Associate | Investor Relations
Associate | Investor Relations
T
+49 821 50910-403
T
+49 821 50910-351
F
+49 821 50910-399
F
+49 821 50910-399
M
+49 151 58339292
M
+49 151 24506188
investor.relations@patrizia.ag
investor.relations@patrizia.ag
