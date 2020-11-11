Patrizia : Results Presentation 9M 2020 0 11/11/2020 | 12:09pm EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields FOR CLIENTS AND SHAREHOLDERS Results Presentation 9M 2020| 12 November 2020 Video presentation PATRIZIA 9M 2020 Financial Results | Video presentation Let our CFO Karim Bohn guide you through the most important points of our 9M 2020 Financial Results Access via QR code Access via weblink https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SFM8nRNyWuw&feature=youtu.be PATRIZIA | © 2020 2 Covid-19 Update Stronger for clients and shareholders Resilient business model with upside through structural growth opportunities 1 Strong and reliable partner PATRIZIA delivered on its promise to be a strong and reliable partner for clients and shareholders 2 Rock-solid financial position Continued generation of stable cash flows lead to ample liquidity for further growth 3 Structural growth case still intact Lower for longer interest rate environment, an ageing population and ongoing industry consolidation PATRIZIA | © 2020 3 Financials & Guidance 9M 2020 PATRIZIA | © 2020 4 Financials 9M 2020 Highlights Solid financial results despite challenging market environment - FY 2020 guidance specified 9M 2020 Assets under management1 | EUR bn  Operating income of EUR 100.2m in 9M 2020, already reaching the lower end of the broadened FY 2020 guidance range

of EUR 100.2m in 9M 2020, already reaching the lower end of the broadened FY 2020 guidance range Assets under management (AUM) increased by 4.0% to EUR 46.2bn compared to EUR 44.5bn at YE 2019 and confirms resilience of AUM in challenging market environment

increased by 4.0% to EUR 46.2bn compared to EUR 44.5bn at YE 2019 and confirms resilience of AUM in challenging market environment Total service fee income increased by 6.2% y-o-y to EUR 248.1m, driven by continued growth in management, transaction and performance fees Full-year guidance 2020 Operating income guidance for FY 2020 specified to EUR 110.0m to 130.0m

for FY 2020 specified to EUR 110.0m to 130.0m Level of FY2020 guidance achievement will depend on further Covid-19 pandemic impact on European real estate transaction markets during Q4 2020

will depend on further Covid-19 pandemic impact on European real estate transaction markets during Q4 2020 Organic net AUM growth expectation of EUR 2.0 - 3.5bn to between EUR 46.5 - 48.0bn unchanged +4.0% 46.2 46.5 - 48.0 44.5 1.1 1.2 Fund of funds 45.1 43.2 Funds under management 31.12.2019 30.09.2020 2020e Operating income | EUR m 110.0 - 130.0  97.7 +2.6% 100.2 9M 2019 9M 2020 2020e 1 AUM definition from 3M 2020 onwards reflecting best practice standards like INREV / GIPS Note: All percentage rates in this presentation refer to the comparable period of the previous year, unless stated otherwise PATRIZIA | © 2020 5 Financials 9M 2020 Operating income Continued growth in management, transaction and performance fees Highlights Total service fee income increased by 6.2% y-o-y to EUR

248.1m (9M 2019: EUR 233.7m) driven by:

increased by 6.2% y-o-y to EUR 248.1m (9M 2019: EUR 233.7m) driven by: Increased Management fees of EUR 145.0m (+2.4%) Transaction fees significantly up to EUR 29.1m (+23.7%) due to ongoing selective transaction activity for clients Performance fees remained a stable contributor to operating income with EUR 74.1m (+8.0%); Net sales revenues and co-investment income of EUR 14.4m: Co-investments contributed EUR 12.5m

Composition 9M 2020 | EUR m   -24.4% +4.4% +8.0% 14.4 74.1  +23.7% -153.7 +2.4% 29.1   +9.1% +2.6% -8.7 Principal investments contributed EUR 1.9m

Net operating expenses 1 up 4.4% to EUR 153.7m mainly due to higher IT and personnel expenses as a result of continued investments into PATRIZIA's real asset platform - cost growth nevertheless remains below growth of total service fee income 145.0 97.7 9M 2019 Operating Manage- Trans- Perfor- income ment action mance fees fees fees Total service fee income EUR 248.1m; +6.2% 100.2 9M 2020 Net sales Net D&A, Operating revenues operating financial income and co- expenses1 result and investment other items income  change y-o-y  1 Inter alia netted against other operating income of EUR 11.5m; excluding EUR 5.8m non-capitalisable expenses for investments in the future PATRIZIA | © 2020 6 Financials 9M 2020 Management fees Well diversified AUM-base and predictable management fees • Management fees up 2.4% to EUR 145.0m due to increased AUM • Diversified and long-term oriented AUM-baseforms solid basis for predictable cash flows - resilience of AUM-base confirmed in 3% 7% challenging market environment • FY 2020 guidance specified at EUR 192.0 - 198.0m (from EUR 190.0 - 200.0m earlier) Management fees | EUR m 192.0 - 198.0  141.6 +2.4% 145.0 9M 2019 9M 2020 2020e PATRIZIA | © 2020 12%35% AUM by sector 16% 26% Office Residential Logistics & Retail Industrial Infrastructure Other (Healthcare, Hotel, etc.) 7 Financials 9M 2020 Transaction fees PATRIZIA is still active for its global client base despite challenging Covid-19 market environment Highlights Ongoing transaction activity for PATRIZIA's global client base drove transaction fee growth to EUR 29.1m in 9M 2020 (+23.7%)

growth to EUR 29.1m in 9M 2020 (+23.7%) European transaction activity was slowly picking up in Q3 2020, but still down 18.7% y-o-y

y-o-y The FY 2020 guidance range for transaction fees was specified upwards to EUR 36.0 - 47.0m for FY 2020 (from EUR 30.0 - 40.0m) European transaction volume | EUR bn1  -18.7% 211.8 172.3 9M 2019 9M 2020 Transaction volume (signed/closed) | EUR bn   +19.2% -42.4% 4.9 4.0 - 5.0 4.6 4.1 2.0 1.7 1.8 2.6 Disposals 2.6 1.1 3.1 Acquisitions 1.5 2.4 9M 2019 9M 2020 9M 2019 9M 2020 2020e signed signed closed closed signed Transaction fees | EUR m  36.0 - 47.0 +23.7% 29.1 Disposal fees 23.5 11.5 Acquisition fees 11.4 12.1 17.5 9M 2019 9M 2020 2020e 1 Source: PATRIZIA, RCA All Property PATRIZIA | © 2020 8 Financials 9M 2020 Performance fees Superior returns for clients translate into attractive performance fees Performance fees | EUR m Performance fee pool1 - Illustrative example | EUR m  80.0 - 90.0 +8.0% 74.1 68.6 72.5 72.5 72.5 72.5 72.5 Ø 52.9 9M 2019 9M 2020 2020e Performance fees of EUR 74.1m in 9M 2020 as a stable contributor to overall financial results

of EUR 74.1m in 9M 2020 as a stable contributor to overall financial results Performance fee guidance for FY 2020 specified to EUR 80.0 - 90.0m (from EUR 80.0 - 110.0m) as Q4 2020 will likely include more acquisitions than disposals for our clients on the European transaction market (disposals typically trigger generation of performance fees) 2013-2020e2 2021e 2022e 2023e 2024e 2025e Performance fees p.a. on average Performance fee potential from other funds Dawonia performance fee claim due in 2023 (pre tax) if split over 5 years Due to performance fee claim on Dawonia 3 of EUR 362.3m pre-tax (EUR 295.3m after tax; see also page 13), good visibility on overall performance fee income over the next years

performance fee claim on Dawonia overall Operating income contribution from performance fees over next five years depends on client preferences and disposal activity in funds 1 Based on revenues/pre-tax (EUR m) | 2 2020e based on midpoint of guidance | 3 EUR 4.8bn residential portfolio PATRIZIA manages on behalf of clients PATRIZIA | © 2020 9 Financials 9M 2020 Guidance for FY 2020 Guidance for FY 2020 specified on the basis of increased visibility for Q4 2020 Assumptions for FY 2020 • Specified operating income guidance for FY 2020e of EUR 110.0 to 130.0m reflects the already reached lower end of former guidance range of EUR 100.0 - 140.0m as per 9M 2020 and visibility for Q4 2020 • Total service fee income: EUR 308.0 - 335.0m (from EUR 300.0 - 350.0m) • Management fees: EUR 192.0 - 198.0m (from EUR 190.0 - 200.0m) • Transactions fees: EUR 36.0 - 47.0m (from EUR 30.0 - 40.0m) • Performance fees: EUR 80.0 - 90.0m (from EUR 80.0 - 110.0m) • Net sales revenues and co-investment income: EUR 20.0m (unchanged) • Net operating expenses1: EUR 208.0 - 215.0m Income composition FY 2020e | EUR m 72% 73% 87% 90.0 20.0 70% - 74% 80.0 -215.0 47.0 87% 198.0 - 83% - - -208.0 36.0 192.0 134.5 -10.0 130.0 - 110.0 (from EUR 210.0 - 220.0m) • Transaction volume: EUR 4.0 - 5.0bn (from EUR 3.5 - 5.5bn) • Assets under management: EUR 46.5 - 48.0bn (unchanged) ¹ Excluding EUR 11.6m investments in the future PATRIZIA | © 2020 FY 2019 Operating Manage- Trans- Perfor- income ment action mance fees fees fees Total service fee income 308.0 - 335.0 FY 2020e Net sales Net D&A, Operating revenues operating financial income and co- expenses1 result and investment other items income % figure shows 9M 2020 vs 2020e at mid-point 10 Covid-19 Update Solid financial position Rock-solid balance sheet and strong cash position make PATRIZIA well prepared for the crisis Strong balance sheet ratios and capital structure to facilitate further profitable growth Strong balance sheet EUR m 30.09.2020 Total assets 1,913.7 Equity (excl. non-controlling 1,218.3 interests) Equity ratio 63.7% Cash and cash equivalents 437.5 + Deposits and securities +220.8 - Bank loans (for temporarily -46.9 warehoused assets) - Bonded loans -300.0 = Net cash 311.4 Net equity ratio1 77.8% Significant liquidity EUR m 30.09.2020 Bank balances, cash, 658.3 deposits and securities - Regulatory reserve for asset -31.1 management companies - Transaction related liabilities -0.0 and blocked cash - Liquidity in closed-end funds -0.0 business property companies = Available liquidity2 627.2 ¹ Net equity ratio: Equity (excl. non-controlling interests) divided by total net assets (total assets less liabilities covered by cash in hand) 2 In addition 2,668,545 PATRIZIA treasury shares (worth EUR 55.1m as at 04.11.2020) which could be used as M&A currency (among other things) PATRIZIA | © 2020 11 Appendix PATRIZIA | © 2020 12 Appendix Capital allocation Assets under Invested capital Invested capital Participations As at 30.09.2020 management (fair value) (at cost) EUR m EUR m EUR m in % Third-party business 39,876.4 0.0 Co-Investments 6,315.8 496.5 91.4 Residential 5,435.6 479.8 77.3 Dawonia GmbH 4,828.0 158.91 51.7 5.1 Dawonia performance fee claims 295.31 0.0 0.1 WohnModul I SICAV-FIS 607.5 25.5 25.5 10.1 Other 0.11 0.1 0.0 Commercial Germany 878.0 14.3 11.3 Alliance 236.2 5.71 5.3 5.1 Seneca 159.1 3.41 1.8 5.1 PATRoffice 0.31 0.2 6.3 TRIUVA/IVG logistics 482.8 4.21 3.4 2.1 TRIUVA/IVG commercial 0.81 0.7 11.0 Commercial International 2.3 2.4 2.8 Citruz Holding LP (UK) 2.3 0.01 0.4 10.0 First Street Development LTD (UK) 2.4 2.4 10.0 Principal investments 23.4 23.4 Other balance sheet items 371.2 2 Tied-up investment capital 46,215.7 891.1 Available liquidity 627.2 Total investment capital 46,215.7 1,518.3 of which debt (bonded loans) 300.0 of which equity PATRIZIA (excl. non-controlling interests) 1,218.3 1 After deduction of deferred taxes from the valuation according to IFRS 9 | 2 Including goodwill and fund management contracts PATRIZIA | © 2020 13 Appendix Reconciliation of operating income EUR k 9M 2020 9M 2019 Change EBITDA 101,837 95,104 7.1% Amortisation of other intangible assets¹, software and rights of use, depreciation of property, plant and equipment as well as financial investments -29,157 -31,473 -7.4% EBIT 72,680 63,631 14.2% Finance income/expenses -2,762 -2,965 -6.9% Result from currency translation -8,001 82 < - 1.000,0% EBT 61,917 60,749 1.9% Amortisation of fund management contracts and licenses as well as financial investments 17,069 19,954 -14.5% Realised changes in value of investment property (net) 0 3,960 -100.0% Reorganisation result 0 9,354 -100.0% Non-cash currency effects 6,389 -643 < - 1.000,0% Operating income from participations (IFRS 9) 9,001 4,337 107.5% Investments in the future 5,826 0 / Operating income 100,202 97,709 2.6% 1 In particular fund management contracts transferred as part of the recent acquisitions PATRIZIA | © 2020 14 Appendix Consolidated income statement EUR k 9M 2020 9M 2019 Change % Revenues 223,157 242,920 -8% Income from the sale of investment property 0 273 -100% Changes in inventories -650 -23,130 -97% Other operating income 11,501 9,514 21% Income from the deconsolidation of subsidiaries 116 585 -80% Total operating performance 234,124 230,162 2% Cost of materials -4,117 -3,209 28% Cost of purchased services -12,479 -11,278 11% Staff costs -98,981 -92,677 7% Other operating expenses -51,206 -47,472 8% Impairment losses for trade receivables and contract assets 57 -486 -112% Income from participations 27,036 29,126 -7% Earnings from companies accounted for using the equity method 9,149 292 > 1.000% Cost from the deconsolidation of subsidiaries -1,746 0 / EBITDAR 101,837 104,458 -3% Reorganisation expenses 0 -9,354 -100% EBITDA 101,837 95,104 7% Amortisation of other intangible assets, software and rights of use, depreciation of property, plant and equipment as well as financial investments -29,157 -31,473 -7% Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) 72,680 63,631 14% Financial income 2,154 1,384 56% Financial expenses -4,916 -4,349 13% Result from currency translation -8,001 82 < - 1.000% Earnings before taxes (EBT) 61,917 60,749 2% Income taxes -16,561 -14,760 12% Net profit for the period 45,356 45,989 -1% PATRIZIA | © 2020 15 Appendix Consolidated balance sheet | Assets EUR k 30.09.2020 31.12.2019 A. Non-current assets Goodwill 211,323 210,292 Other intangible assets 115,671 131,895 Software 16,084 10,326 Rights of use 25,801 24,988 Investment property 1,835 1,835 Equipment 6,301 6,056 Associated companies accounted using the equity method 34,322 69,035 Participations 552,917 525,716 Non-current borrowings and other loans 35,048 28,276 Deferred taxes 20,606 17,305 Total non-current assets 1,019,908 1,025,724 B. Current Assets Inventories 21,577 113,208 Securities 11 1,011 Current tax assets 16,310 17,318 Current receivables and other current assets 418,443 380,735 Cash and cash equivalents 437,497 449,084 Total current assets 893,838 961,356 Total assets 1,913,745 1,987,080 PATRIZIA | © 2020 16 Appendix Consolidated balance sheet | Equity and liabilities EUR k 30.09.2020 31.12.2019 A. Equity Share capital 89,683 91,060 Capital reserves 128,652 155,222 Retained earnings Legal reserves 505 505 Currency translation difference -10,099 -4,818 Remeasurements of defined benefit plans according to IAS 19 -3,459 -3,459 Revaluation reserve according to IFRS 9 108,000 78,721 Consolidated unappropriated profit 905,047 889,160 Non-controlling interests 32,800 30,359 Total equity 1,251,128 1,236,750 B. Liabilities NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES Deferred tax liabilities 113,742 112,178 Retirement benefit obligations 27,020 27,564 Bonded loans 300,000 300,000 Non-current liabilities 20,581 25,094 Leasing liabilities 18,880 15,841 Total non-current liabilities 480,224 480,677 CURRENT LIABILITIES Short-term bank loans 46,900 93,194 Other provisions 8,869 9,254 Current liabilities 95,062 101,186 Short-term leasing liabilities 7,179 9,328 Tax liabilities 24,383 56,692 Total current liabilities 182,393 269,653 Total equity and liabilities 1,913,745 1,987,080 PATRIZIA | © 2020 17 Appendix Profitability and costs Continued efficiency improvements propel profitability and cost ratios AUM vs total cost ratio | EUR bn vs % EBITDAR margin (+/- principal investments) | EUR m, LHS vs %1 50 46.5 - 48.0 1% 180 50.0% 41.4% 45 1.21% 46.2 45.0% 1% 160 42.9% 44.5 38.7% 38.9% 34.0 - 41.0% 40 0.97% 0.98% 41.0 140 34.8% 41.0% 40.0% 35 1% 33.9% 39.0% 37.3% 0.82% 0.80% 120 30.4% 36.2% 36.7% 35.0% 30 1% 23.8% 28.8% 30.0% 100 25 0.49 25.0% - 20 21.9 0.53% 0.53% 1% 80 20.0% 0.45% 0.46 18.2% 18.6 60 15 16.6 0% 15.0% 14.6 13.3% 40 10 11.8 9.6% 10.0% 0% 5 20 5.0% 0 0% 0 20152 20163 2017 0.0% 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 9M 2020e 2013 2014 2018 2019 9M 2020e 2020 2020 AUM EBITDAR incl. principal EBITDAR excl. principal Total cost ratio (in %) Margin (in %) investments Margin (in %) investments • Total cost ratio = Net operating expenses (incl. staff costs) divided • Margin transformation of business model completed, by average AUM i.e. from volatile principal investment to stable service fee income 1 EBITDAR values slightly adjusted compared to IFRS P&L in order to enable better operational like-for-like comparison | 2 2015 excluding SÜDEWO exit fee | 3 2016 excluding Harald profit PATRIZIA | © 2020 18 Appendix Financial calendar 2021 February 25 ➢ Preliminary results 2020 March 18 ➢ Annual Report 2020 May 12 ➢ Quarterly Statement for the first quarter of 2021 June 23 ➢ Annual General Meeting, virtual August 5 ➢ Interim Report for the first half of 2021 November 11 ➢ Quarterly Statement for the first nine months of 2021 Invitations and dial-in numbers are provided in advance. For further information, please visit: www.patrizia.ag. PATRIZIA | © 2020 19 Appendix Contact KARIM BOHN MARTIN PRAUM Member of the Senior Managing Director Management Board | CFO Head of Investor Relations PATRIZIA AG T +49 821 50910-402 Fuggerstrasse 26 F +49 821 50910-399 86150 Augsburg M +49 151 19685445 Germany investor.relations@patrizia.ag VERENA SCHOPP DE ALVARENGA MAXIMILIAN GERBER Senior Associate | Investor Relations Associate | Investor Relations T +49 821 50910-403 T +49 821 50910-351 F +49 821 50910-399 F +49 821 50910-399 M +49 151 58339292 M +49 151 24506188 investor.relations@patrizia.ag investor.relations@patrizia.ag Disclaimer The information contained herein is directed only at professional clients and intended solely for use by the recipient. No part of this document or the information herein may be distributed, copied or reproduced in any manner, in whole or in part, without our prior written consent. This document is for information and illustrative purposes only. It does not constitute advice, a recommendation or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell shares or other interests, financial instruments or the underlying assets, nor does this document contain any commitment by PATRIZIA AG or any of its affiliates. Whilst prepared in good faith, the information contained in this document does not purport to be comprehensive. PATRIZIA AG and its affiliates provide no warranty or guarantee in relation to the information provided herein and accept no liability for any loss or damage of any kind whatsoever relating to this material. The information herein is subject to change without notice. This document contains specific forward-looking statements that relate in particular to the business development of PATRIZIA AG and the general economic and regulatory environment and other factors to which PATRIZIA AG is exposed to. These forward-looking statements are based on current estimates and assumptions by the Company made in good faith, and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could render a forward-looking estimate or statement inaccurate or cause actual results to differ from the results currently expected. PATRIZIA AG does not undertake any obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this publication. Due to commercial rounding of figures and percentages small deviations may occur. 12 November 2020, PATRIZIA AG PATRIZIA | © 2020 20 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Patrizia Immobilien AG published this content on 11 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2020 17:08:00 UTC 0 All news about PATRIZIA AG 12:09p PATRIZIA : Results Presentation 9M 2020 PU 11:59a PATRIZIA : reports solid 9M 2020 results and specifies guidance for FY... PU 11/09 PATRIZIA : expands into North American PropTech VC market PU 10/30 PATRIZIA : Baader Bank gives a Buy rating MD 10/22 PATRIZIA : acquires residential development in Sweden for EUR 100m PU 10/21 PATRIZIA : buys two-unit Dutch logistics scheme for around EUR 65 million PU 10/08 PATRIZIA : buys 4 Madrid logistics assets under development for EUR 50m PU 09/29 PATRIZIA : acquires residential turnkey development in Spain for EUR 74m PU 09/28 PATRIZIA : appoints new Head of Strategy & ESG and opens office in Zurich... PU 09/22 PATRIZIA : Berenberg keeps its Buy rating MD