PATRIZIA SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 21, 2025
Address: https://ir.patrizia.ag/de/news-publikationen/geschaeftsberichte

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 21, 2025
Address: https://ir.patrizia.ag/en/news-publications/annual-reports

Language: English
