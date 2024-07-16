EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: PATRIZIA SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

PATRIZIA SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



16.07.2024 / 10:31 CET/CEST

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





PATRIZIA SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:



Report Type: Annual financial report



Language: German

Date of disclosure: March 21, 2025

Address: https://ir.patrizia.ag/de/news-publikationen/geschaeftsberichte



Language: English

Date of disclosure: March 21, 2025

Address: https://ir.patrizia.ag/en/news-publications/annual-reports



16.07.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

