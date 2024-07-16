EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: PATRIZIA SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
PATRIZIA SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 21, 2025
Address: https://ir.patrizia.ag/de/news-publikationen/geschaeftsberichte
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 21, 2025
Address: https://ir.patrizia.ag/en/news-publications/annual-reports
Language:
|English
Company:
|PATRIZIA SE
|Fuggerstraße 26
|86150 Augsburg
|Germany
Internet:
|www.patrizia.ag
