HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Broker) - The private bank Berenberg has lowered its price target for Patrizia from 12.00 to 9.50 euros, but left the rating at "Buy". In a study published on Tuesday, analyst Kai Klose expects only muted growth and cut his expectations for this year's operating profit (EBITDA). The real estate company is in good shape, but there are no signs of strong growth for the time being. Meanwhile, the valuation is not demanding./tih/la

