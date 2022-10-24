Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. PATRIZIA SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PAT   DE000PAT1AG3

PATRIZIA SE

(PAT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05:26 2022-10-24 am EDT
7.685 EUR   -10.64%
05:14aCms : PATRIZIA SE: Release of a capital market information
EQ
10/20Patrizia Completes Another Sustainable Office Development Milestone With Sale Of ‘co : WK' building in Munich
PU
10/17Cms : PATRIZIA SE: Release of a capital market information
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CMS: PATRIZIA SE: Release of a capital market information

10/24/2022 | 05:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: PATRIZIA SE / Share buy-back
PATRIZIA SE: Release of a capital market information

24.10.2022 / 11:12 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PATRIZIA SE: RELEASE OF A CAPITAL MARKET INFORMATION

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052

Acquisition of treasury shares
Augsburg, 24 October 2022 - In the period from 17 October 2022 up to and including
21 October 2022, a number of 74,768 shares were acquired as part of PATRIZIA SE's current share buy-back programme.

The start of the share buy-back programme was set for 1 January 2022 in the announcement
of 15 December 2021 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and
Art. 2 para 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.

The number of shares repurchased daily and the daily volume-weighted average prices are:

Repurchase date Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average price (EUR)
17.10.2022 12,822 8.8950
18.10.2022 14,700 8.9925
19.10.2022 15,279 8.7436
20.10.2022 15,600 8.7575
21.10.2022 16,367 8.6562

The transactions in detailed form are published on the PATRIZIA SE website at

https://www.patrizia.ag/en/shareholders/share/share-buy-back-programme/

The total volume of shares acquired to date under this share buy-back programme in the period
from 1 January 2022 up to and including 21 October 2022 amounts to a number of 2,165,900
shares.

The shares in PATRIZIA SE are acquired by a bank commissioned by PATRIZIA SE on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

Contact:
Martin Praum                                                
Head of Investor Relations & Group Reporting
T +49 69 643505-1114                                  
investor.relations@patrizia.ag


24.10.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: PATRIZIA SE
Fuggerstraße 26
86150 Augsburg
Germany
Internet: www.patrizia.ag

 
End of News EQS News Service

1470365  24.10.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1470365&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about PATRIZIA SE
05:14aCms : PATRIZIA SE: Release of a capital market information
EQ
10/20Patrizia Completes Another Sustainab : WK' building in Munich
PU
10/17Cms : PATRIZIA SE: Release of a capital market information
EQ
10/10Cms : PATRIZIA SE: Release of a capital market information
EQ
10/06Patrizia : grows its sustainable office footprint with EUR 60m ‘smart' office buildi..
PU
10/06PATRIZIA SE acquired The Eight Building from Ekistics Property Advisors LLP.
CI
10/04Cms : PATRIZIA SE: Release of a capital market information
EQ
10/04Ottima S.R.L. announced that it has received funding from PATRIZIA SE
CI
09/27Patrizia : As a smart city enabler PATRIZIA invests in Ottima S.r.l, one of Italy's top sm..
PU
09/26Cms : PATRIZIA SE: Release of a capital market information
EQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PATRIZIA SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 336 M 330 M 330 M
Net income 2022 30,0 M 29,4 M 29,4 M
Net cash 2022 23,4 M 23,0 M 23,0 M
P/E ratio 2022 26,9x
Yield 2022 3,02%
Capitalization 753 M 739 M 739 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,17x
EV / Sales 2023 1,82x
Nbr of Employees 1 009
Free-Float 44,3%
Chart PATRIZIA SE
Duration : Period :
PATRIZIA SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PATRIZIA SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 8,60 €
Average target price 21,94 €
Spread / Average Target 155%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Wolfgang Egger Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Thomas Wels Co-Chief Executive Officer
Christoph Glaser Chief Financial Officer
Uwe Hans Reuter Chairman-Supervisory Board
Manuel Käsbauer Chief Technology & Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PATRIZIA SE-58.05%739
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-4.33%33 409
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.10.78%28 513
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-5.03%28 297
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.7.29%27 726
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED-6.92%20 986