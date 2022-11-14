CMS: PATRIZIA SE: Release of a capital market information

PATRIZIA SE: RELEASE OF A CAPITAL MARKET INFORMATION
Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052
Acquisition of treasury shares
Augsburg, 14 November 2022 - In the period from 7 November 2022 up to and including
11 November 2022, a number of 190,037 shares were acquired as part of PATRIZIA SE's current share buy-back programme.
The start of the share buy-back programme was set for 1 January 2022 in the announcement
of 15 December 2021 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and
Art. 2 para 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.
The number of shares repurchased daily and the daily volume-weighted average prices are:
|Repurchase date
|Aggregated volume (number of shares)
|Volume-weighted average price (EUR)
|07.11.2022
|36,490
|7.3338
|08.11.2022
|42,110
|7.7350
|09.11.2022
|28,425
|8.0474
|10.11.2022
|42,325
|8.3779
|11.11.2022
|40,687
|9.3699
The transactions in detailed form are published on the PATRIZIA SE website at
https://www.patrizia.ag/en/shareholders/share/share-buy-back-programme/
The total volume of shares acquired to date under this share buy-back programme in the period
from 1 January 2022 up to and including 11 November 2022 amounts to a number of 2,628,953
shares.
The shares in PATRIZIA SE are acquired by a bank commissioned by PATRIZIA SE on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).
Contact:
Martin Praum
Head of Investor Relations & Group Reporting
T +49 69 643505-1114
investor.relations@patrizia.ag