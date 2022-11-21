Advanced search
    PAT   DE000PAT1AG3

PATRIZIA SE

(PAT)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05:23 2022-11-21 am EST
9.240 EUR   -1.07%
05:04aCms : PATRIZIA SE: Release of a capital market information
EQ
04:29aPatrizia : to accelerate growth in Asia-Pacific with launch of new regional hub in Singapore
PU
11/18PATRIZIA : Warburg Research maintains a Buy rating
MD
CMS: PATRIZIA SE: Release of a capital market information

11/21/2022 | 05:04am EST
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: PATRIZIA SE / Share buy-back
PATRIZIA SE: Release of a capital market information

21.11.2022 / 11:02 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052

Acquisition of treasury shares

Augsburg, 21 November 2022 - In the period from 14 November 2022 up to and including
18 November 2022, a number of 191,969 shares were acquired as part of PATRIZIA SE's current share buy-back programme.

The start of the share buy-back programme was set for 1 January 2022 in the announcement
of 15 December 2021 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and
Art. 2 para 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.

The number of shares repurchased daily and the daily volume-weighted average prices are:

Repurchase date Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average price (EUR)
14.11.2022 42,193 9.3833
15.11.2022 25,352 9.6179
16.11.2022 39,720 9.5317
17.11.2022 43,218 9.5247
18.11.2022 41,486 9.3121

The transactions in detailed form are published on the PATRIZIA SE website at https://www.patrizia.ag/en/shareholders/share/share-buy-back-programme/

The total volume of shares acquired to date under this share buy-back programme in the period
from 1 January 2022 up to and including 18 November 2022 amounts to a number of 2,820,922 shares.

The shares in PATRIZIA SE are acquired by a bank commissioned by PATRIZIA SE on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

Contact:
Martin Praum                                                
Head of Investor Relations & Group Reporting
T +49 69 643505-1114                                  
investor.relations@patrizia.ag


21.11.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: PATRIZIA SE
Fuggerstraße 26
86150 Augsburg
Germany
Internet: www.patrizia.ag

 
End of News EQS News Service

1492559  21.11.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1492559&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
