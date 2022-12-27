Advanced search
    PAT   DE000PAT1AG3

PATRIZIA SE

(PAT)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  06:30 2022-12-27 am EST
10.06 EUR   +4.14%
05:17aCms : PATRIZIA SE: Release of a capital market information
EQ
12/21Patrizia : TransEuropean fund to acquire Ringsted Outlet in Denmark for DKK 390 million
PU
12/21CapMan Unit, Agat Ejendomme to Sell Outlet Village in Denmark to Patrizia for DKK390 Million
MT
CMS: PATRIZIA SE: Release of a capital market information

12/27/2022 | 05:17am EST
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: PATRIZIA SE / Share buy-back
PATRIZIA SE: Release of a capital market information

27.12.2022 / 11:15 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052

Acquisition of treasury shares

Augsburg, 27 December 2022 - In the period from 19 December 2022 up to and including
23 December 2022, a number of 102,369 shares were acquired as part of PATRIZIA SE's current share buy-back programme.

The start of the share buy-back programme was set for 1 January 2022 in the announcement
of 15 December 2021 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and
Art. 2 para 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.

The number of shares repurchased daily and the daily volume-weighted average prices are:

Repurchase date Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average price (EUR)
19.12.2022 21,171 9.0295
20.12.2022 20,800 8.9390
21.12.2022 20,600 9.4073
22.12.2022 18,998 9.6971
23.12.2022 20,800 9.9225

The transactions in detailed form are published on the PATRIZIA SE website at

https://www.patrizia.ag/en/shareholders/share/share-buy-back-programme/

The total volume of shares acquired to date under this share buy-back programme in the period
from 1 January 2022 up to and including 23 December 2022 amounts to a number of 3,440,173 shares.

The shares in PATRIZIA SE are acquired by a bank commissioned by PATRIZIA SE on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

Contact:
Martin Praum                                                
Head of Investor Relations & Group Reporting
T +49 69 643505-1114                                  
investor.relations@patrizia.ag


27.12.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: PATRIZIA SE
Fuggerstraße 26
86150 Augsburg
Germany
Internet: www.patrizia.ag

 
End of News EQS News Service

1522113  27.12.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1522113&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
