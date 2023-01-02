Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  PATRIZIA SE
  News
  Summary
PATRIZIA SE

(PAT)
05:48 2023-01-02 am EST
10.83 EUR   +4.54%
CMS: PATRIZIA SE: Release of a capital market information

01/02/2023 | 05:30am EST
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: PATRIZIA SE / Share buy-back
PATRIZIA SE: Release of a capital market information

02.01.2023 / 11:29 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PATRIZIA SE: RELEASE OF A CAPITAL MARKET INFORMATION

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052

Acquisition of treasury shares

Augsburg, 2 January 2023 - In the period from 27 December 2022 up to and including
30 December 2022, a number of 66,942 shares were acquired as part of PATRIZIA SE's current share buy-back programme.

The start of the share buy-back programme was set for 1 January 2022 in the announcement
of 15 December 2021 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and
Art. 2 para 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.

The number of shares repurchased daily and the daily volume-weighted average prices are:

Repurchase date Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average price (EUR)
26.12.2022    
27.12.2022 18,541 9.9023
28.12.2022 15,364 9.9204
29.12.2022 17,431 10.0477
30.12.2022 15,606 10.5002

The transactions in detailed form are published on the PATRIZIA SE website at

https://www.patrizia.ag/en/shareholders/share/share-buy-back-programme/

The total volume of shares acquired to date under this share buy-back programme in the period
from 1 January 2022 up to and including 30 December 2022 amounts to a number of 3,507,115
shares.

The shares in PATRIZIA SE are acquired by a bank commissioned by PATRIZIA SE on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

Contact:
Martin Praum                                                
Head of Investor Relations & Group Reporting
T +49 69 643505-1114                                  
investor.relations@patrizia.ag


02.01.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: PATRIZIA SE
Fuggerstraße 26
86150 Augsburg
Germany
Internet: www.patrizia.ag

 
End of News EQS News Service

1525223  02.01.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1525223&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
