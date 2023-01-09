CMS: PATRIZIA SE: Release of a capital market information

PATRIZIA SE: RELEASE OF A CAPITAL MARKET INFORMATION
Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052
Acquisition of treasury shares
Augsburg, 9 January 2023 - In the period from 2 January 2023 up to and including
6 January 2023, a number of 89,934 shares were acquired as part of PATRIZIA SE's current share buy-back programme.
The start of the share buy-back programme was set for 1 January 2022 in the announcement
of 15 December 2021 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and
Art. 2 para 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.
The number of shares repurchased daily and the daily volume-weighted average prices are:
|Repurchase date
|Aggregated volume (number of shares)
|Volume-weighted average price (EUR)
|02.01.2023
|19,688
|10.7399
|03.01.2023
|17,770
|10.7482
|04.01.2023
|17,520
|10.8307
|05.01.2023
|17,574
|10.8444
|06.01.2023
|17,382
|10.3718
The transactions in detailed form are published on the PATRIZIA SE website at
https://www.patrizia.ag/en/shareholders/share/share-buy-back-programme/
The total volume of shares acquired to date under this share buy-back programme in the period
from 1 January 2022 up to and including 6 January 2023 amounts to a number of 3,597,049
shares.
The shares in PATRIZIA SE are acquired by a bank commissioned by PATRIZIA SE on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).
