CMS: PATRIZIA SE: Release of a capital market information

PATRIZIA SE: RELEASE OF A CAPITAL MARKET INFORMATION

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052

Acquisition of treasury shares

Augsburg, 9 January 2023 - In the period from 2 January 2023 up to and including

6 January 2023, a number of 89,934 shares were acquired as part of PATRIZIA SE's current share buy-back programme.

The start of the share buy-back programme was set for 1 January 2022 in the announcement

of 15 December 2021 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and

Art. 2 para 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.

The number of shares repurchased daily and the daily volume-weighted average prices are:

Repurchase date Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average price (EUR) 02.01.2023 19,688 10.7399 03.01.2023 17,770 10.7482 04.01.2023 17,520 10.8307 05.01.2023 17,574 10.8444 06.01.2023 17,382 10.3718

The transactions in detailed form are published on the PATRIZIA SE website at

https://www.patrizia.ag/en/shareholders/share/share-buy-back-programme/

The total volume of shares acquired to date under this share buy-back programme in the period

from 1 January 2022 up to and including 6 January 2023 amounts to a number of 3,597,049

shares.

The shares in PATRIZIA SE are acquired by a bank commissioned by PATRIZIA SE on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

Contact:

Martin Praum

Head of Investor Relations & Group Reporting

T +49 69 643505-1114

investor.relations@patrizia.ag