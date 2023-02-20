CMS: PATRIZIA SE: Release of a capital market information

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052

Acquisition of treasury shares

Augsburg, 20 February 2023 - In the period from 13 February 2023 up to and including

17 February 2023, a number of 66,599 shares were acquired as part of PATRIZIA SE's current share buy-back programme.

The start of the share buy-back programme was set for 1 January 2022 in the announcement

of 15 December 2021 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and

Art. 2 para 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.

The number of shares repurchased daily and the daily volume-weighted average prices are:

Repurchase date Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average price (EUR) 13.02.2023 14,032 11.9259 14.02.2023 14,000 11.7472 15.02.2023 12,881 11.8092 16.02.2023 12,686 11.5410 17.02.2023 13,000 11.2857

The transactions in detailed form are published on the PATRIZIA SE website at

https://www.patrizia.ag/en/shareholders/share/share-buy-back-programme/

The total volume of shares acquired to date under this share buy-back programme in the period

from 1 January 2022 up to and including 17. February 2023 amounts to a number of 4,080,034 shares.



The shares in PATRIZIA SE are acquired by a bank commissioned by PATRIZIA SE on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

