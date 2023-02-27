Advanced search
CMS: PATRIZIA SE: Release of a capital market information

02/27/2023 | 11:01am EST
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: PATRIZIA SE / Share buy-back
PATRIZIA SE: Release of a capital market information

27.02.2023 / 16:59 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052

Acquisition of treasury shares
Augsburg, 27 February 2023 - In the period from 20 February 2023 up to and including
24 February 2023, a number of 63,431 shares were acquired as part of PATRIZIA SE's current share buy-back programme.

The start of the share buy-back programme was set for 1 January 2022 in the announcement
of 15 December 2021 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and
Art. 2 para 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.

The number of shares repurchased daily and the daily volume-weighted average prices are:

Repurchase date Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average price (EUR)
20.02.2023 11,557 11.3021
21.02.2023 12,675 11.2600
22.02.2023 12,449 10.8799
23.02.2023 13,250 11.0282
24.02.2023 13,500 10.9437

The transactions in detailed form are published on the PATRIZIA SE website athttps://www.patrizia.ag/en/shareholders/share/share-buy-back-programme/

The total volume of shares acquired to date under this share buy-back programme in the period
from 1 January 2022 up to and including 24. February 2023 amounts to a number of 4,143,465 shares.

The shares in PATRIZIA SE are acquired by a bank commissioned by PATRIZIA SE on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

Contact:
Martin Praum
Head of Investor Relations & Group Reporting
T +49 69 643505-1114                           
investor.relations@patrizia.ag


27.02.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: PATRIZIA SE
Fuggerstraße 26
86150 Augsburg
Germany
Internet: www.patrizia.ag

 
End of News EQS News Service

1569737  27.02.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1569737&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 323 M 341 M 341 M
Net income 2022 14,5 M 15,3 M 15,3 M
Net Debt 2022 58,7 M 61,9 M 61,9 M
P/E ratio 2022 67,0x
Yield 2022 2,82%
Capitalization 948 M 1 000 M 1 000 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,12x
EV / Sales 2023 3,21x
Nbr of Employees 1 008
Free-Float 43,7%
Chart PATRIZIA SE
Duration : Period :
PATRIZIA SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PATRIZIA SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 10,84 €
Average target price 13,16 €
Spread / Average Target 21,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Wolfgang Egger Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Thomas Wels Co-Chief Executive Officer
Christoph Glaser Chief Financial Officer
Uwe Hans Reuter Chairman-Supervisory Board
Manuel Käsbauer Chief Technology & Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PATRIZIA SE4.63%1 000
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED1.50%40 022
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED1.26%32 889
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-2.67%27 959
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-1.39%25 676
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED2.81%22 622