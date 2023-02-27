CMS: PATRIZIA SE: Release of a capital market information

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052

Acquisition of treasury shares

Augsburg, 27 February 2023 - In the period from 20 February 2023 up to and including

24 February 2023, a number of 63,431 shares were acquired as part of PATRIZIA SE's current share buy-back programme.



The start of the share buy-back programme was set for 1 January 2022 in the announcement

of 15 December 2021 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and

Art. 2 para 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.

The number of shares repurchased daily and the daily volume-weighted average prices are:

Repurchase date Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average price (EUR) 20.02.2023 11,557 11.3021 21.02.2023 12,675 11.2600 22.02.2023 12,449 10.8799 23.02.2023 13,250 11.0282 24.02.2023 13,500 10.9437

The transactions in detailed form are published on the PATRIZIA SE website athttps://www.patrizia.ag/en/shareholders/share/share-buy-back-programme/

The total volume of shares acquired to date under this share buy-back programme in the period

from 1 January 2022 up to and including 24. February 2023 amounts to a number of 4,143,465 shares.



The shares in PATRIZIA SE are acquired by a bank commissioned by PATRIZIA SE on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

