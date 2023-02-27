CMS: PATRIZIA SE: Release of a capital market information

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052
Acquisition of treasury shares
Augsburg, 27 February 2023 - In the period from 20 February 2023 up to and including
24 February 2023, a number of 63,431 shares were acquired as part of PATRIZIA SE's current share buy-back programme.
The start of the share buy-back programme was set for 1 January 2022 in the announcement
of 15 December 2021 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and
Art. 2 para 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.
The number of shares repurchased daily and the daily volume-weighted average prices are:
|Repurchase date
|Aggregated volume (number of shares)
|Volume-weighted average price (EUR)
|20.02.2023
|11,557
|11.3021
|21.02.2023
|12,675
|11.2600
|22.02.2023
|12,449
|10.8799
|23.02.2023
|13,250
|11.0282
|24.02.2023
|13,500
|10.9437
The transactions in detailed form are published on the PATRIZIA SE website athttps://www.patrizia.ag/en/shareholders/share/share-buy-back-programme/
The total volume of shares acquired to date under this share buy-back programme in the period
from 1 January 2022 up to and including 24. February 2023 amounts to a number of 4,143,465 shares.
The shares in PATRIZIA SE are acquired by a bank commissioned by PATRIZIA SE on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).
Contact:
Martin Praum
Head of Investor Relations & Group Reporting
T +49 69 643505-1114
investor.relations@patrizia.ag