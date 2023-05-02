Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. PATRIZIA SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PAT   DE000PAT1AG3

PATRIZIA SE

(PAT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Change in leadership at Patrizia real estate group - former DWS boss takes over

05/02/2023 | 02:53am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

AUGSBURG (dpa-AFX) - Real estate group Patrizia is getting a new top management. Asoka Wöhrmann was appointed as the company's designated CEO as of May 1, Patrizia announced in Augsburg on Tuesday. After a short transition phase, the former head of asset manager DWS is to take over the reins alone. Wöhrmann had to vacate his post at Deutsche Bank's fund subsidiary last year following greenwashing allegations.

The current Patrizia CEO and founder Wolfgang Egger will support Wöhrmann for a short transitional period, after which he will concentrate - also as a member of the board of directors - on existing and future customer relationships and the further development of the company. Co-CEO Thomas Wels will support Patrizia as an advisor after his contract expires, focusing in particular on the Asia-Pacific region and Japan. Slava Shafir was also appointed to the Management Board as Chief Operating Officer on June 1./nas/tih


© dpa-AFX 2023
All news about PATRIZIA SE
02:51aCorrection Of A Release From 02/05/2 : 10 CET/CEST - PATRIZIA SE: PATRIZIA accelerates its..
EQ
02:17aPatrizia Se : PATRIZIA accelerates its global growth ambitions with appointment of Asoka W..
EQ
02:12aPatrizia Se : PATRIZIA accelerates its global growth ambitions with appointment of Asoka W..
EQ
04/26Sale of portfolio stake by Vonovia supports sector
DP
04/26PATRIZIA : Gets a Buy rating from Deutsche Bank
MD
04/21Tenants' association sees deficiencies in tenant protection when it comes to heating ex..
DP
04/13Patrizia : Proposal by Executive Directors for the appropriation of the unappropriated pro..
PU
03/31Patrizia : GJ 2022 Unternehmenspräsentation (englisch)
PU
03/28PATRIZIA : DZ Bank keeps its Buy rating
MD
03/28Patrizia : and iCapital announce partnership to expand private wealth offering
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PATRIZIA SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 334 M 366 M 366 M
Net income 2023 21,6 M 23,7 M 23,7 M
Net Debt 2023 174 M 191 M 191 M
P/E ratio 2023 38,8x
Yield 2023 3,35%
Capitalization 852 M 935 M 935 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,07x
EV / Sales 2024 2,93x
Nbr of Employees 1 011
Free-Float 43,7%
Chart PATRIZIA SE
Duration : Period :
PATRIZIA SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PATRIZIA SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 9,74 €
Average target price 13,00 €
Spread / Average Target 33,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Wolfgang Egger Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Thomas Wels Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Christoph Glaser Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Uwe Hans Reuter Independent Chairman-Supervisory Board
Mahdi Mokrane Head-Global Investment Strategy & Research
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PATRIZIA SE-5.98%935
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED2.06%40 237
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED1.82%33 066
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-3.69%27 662
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-8.06%24 093
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED-3.64%21 184
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer