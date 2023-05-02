Change in leadership at Patrizia real estate group - former DWS boss takes over

AUGSBURG (dpa-AFX) - Real estate group Patrizia is getting a new top management. Asoka Wöhrmann was appointed as the company's designated CEO as of May 1, Patrizia announced in Augsburg on Tuesday. After a short transition phase, the former head of asset manager DWS is to take over the reins alone. Wöhrmann had to vacate his post at Deutsche Bank's fund subsidiary last year following greenwashing allegations.

The current Patrizia CEO and founder Wolfgang Egger will support Wöhrmann for a short transitional period, after which he will concentrate - also as a member of the board of directors - on existing and future customer relationships and the further development of the company. Co-CEO Thomas Wels will support Patrizia as an advisor after his contract expires, focusing in particular on the Asia-Pacific region and Japan. Slava Shafir was also appointed to the Management Board as Chief Operating Officer on June 1./nas/tih